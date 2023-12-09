In a year filled with boxing mega fights, another one is in store Saturday as Devin Haney attempts to become a two-division champion when he challenges Regis Prograis for the WBC super lightweight title. Their 12-round main event tops the main Haney vs. Prograis fight card (8 p.m. ET) from the Chase Center in San Francisco. Haney still holds three of the four major lightweight belts but is moving up in weight to challenge the battle tested Prograis, who will be making the second defense of his crown. Prograis has knocked out four of his past five opponents.

Haney is a -480 favorite (risk $480 to win $100), while Prograis comes back at +360 (risk $100 to win $360) in the latest Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis odds. The over/under for total rounds completed is 10.5, with the Over juiced to -550.

Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis preview

Haney's razor-thin decision over Lomachenko provided valuable experience in numerous ways. For one, it was the first time Haney faced serious resistance in his career in a title fight. After cruising to consecutive wins against a stubborn but overmatched George Kambosos, Haney found a whole new level of competition against Lomachenko, a former three-division world champion.

Haney appeared to bank most of the early rounds with his athleticism and stick-and-move approach, while Lomachenko appeared a step behind.

However, Lomachenko, who is notoriously a slow starter, eventually found his timing and turned the tides. He started landing with regularity and had the clear power advantage. Lomachenko mounted a furious rally and, in the 11th round, appeared to have Haney briefly in jeopardy of being stopped for the first time in Haney's career.

But Haney endured and managed to recover well enough to win the 12th round, which ultimately proved to be the difference on the scorecards."Fight like that build character. I learned a lot from that fight," Haney recently told the media. "I came out victorious, and now it's time to move on to the next one."

Prograis (29-1, 24 KOs) is a southpaw power puncher who already has been involved in five major title fights, winning four of them. The 34-year-old New Orleans native saw his lone defeat come by majority decision in October 2019 in which he lost the WBA light welterweight title.

However, Prograis has since responded with five consecutive victories and captured the vacant WBC light welterweight title with an 11th-round stoppage of Jose Zepeda last November. His first defense resulted in a split-decision victory over Danielito Zorrilla in June. See who to back at SportsLine.

