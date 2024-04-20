The lead-up to Saturday's fight between Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia has been filled with drama and mishaps, but it appears they are still prepared to settle their differences in the boxing ring. Their 12-round main event will headline the pay-per-view main Haney vs. Garcia fight card (9 p.m. ET) from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The anticipated fight was originally scheduled as a title defense for Haney, who is the WBC junior welterweight champion. But now it's essentially for pride, spectacle and a paycheck following a weight miss of 3.2 pounds by Garcia on Friday morning at the official weigh-in that renders him ineligible to compete for the title. A portion of Garcia's fight purse will be shifted to Haney as a consequence for missing weight, but the fight is scheduled to go on as planned.

Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia preview

In addition to his belief that he is the superior all-around boxer, Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) also has maintained that he thinks he is capable of breaking Garcia's will to win. He pointed to Garcia's defeat to Gervonta Davis last year as an example of Garcia fading when things didn't go his way in a fight.

In that matchup, Garcia was floored in the second round with a hard shot from Davis and nearly counted out. He beat the referee's count and continued but appeared apprehensive and unwilling to engage throughout. In the seventh round, Garcia got clipped with what looked like a glancing body shot and retreated to a vacant corner, where he voluntarily took a knee without even attempting to answer the count. Haney says those actions are proof that Garcia is weak-minded, and he plans to put Garcia in a similar position Saturday.

"He doesn't have the skills, he doesn't have the fight IQ and he doesn't have the heart. We've seen him quit before," Haney told the media.

Perhaps the ultimate equalizer for Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) is his lethal power, with his knockout rate of 83.3% ranking among the highest in the history of the lightweight division. He is known for a devastating left hook, a sneaky uppercut and punishing combinations. Because of this, some observers are giving him more than just the proverbial puncher's chance Saturday.

Bernard Hopkins is one of them. Hopkins, the former champion who also has worked as a boxing analyst for numerous networks, is now part of the Golden Boy team that promotes Garcia. He told the media this week that the relative lack of power from Haney (15 KOs in 31 wins) will provide Garcia with the confidence to let his hands go without fearing much of a consequence should he leave openings or make a mistake.

"I think that he can take chances with Devin Haney because I've seen him fight multiple fights, and he never hurts anybody," Hopkins said. "Can he outwork you? Absolutely. But when you're in there with a guy that you know you can take more chances with than not, that's a confidence booster for anybody that's on the other end. That's Ryan Garcia. You can take more chances with a guy that can't hurt you."

