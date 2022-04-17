For years, boxing fans have called for a welterweight megafight between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford. It's a fight that would determine not only the best welterweight on the planet but arguably the best pound-for-pound fighter in boxing. It may finally be time for the two to step in the ring after Spence defeated Yordenis Ugas on Saturday night to add the WBA championship to his WBC and IBF belts.

With Spence having unified three titles, the potential fight with WBO champion Crawford would be a four-belt unification to crown an undisputed champion in one of the most competitive divisions in the entire sport.

After defeating Ugas by TKO in Round 10, with the doctor calling off the fight after a steady diet of power shots left Ugas' eye swollen completely shut, Spence was asked what he wants next, which he was quick to answer.

"Everybody knows who I want next. I want Terence Crawford next," Spence said. "That's the fight that I want, that's the fight that everybody wants. I'm going to go over there and take his shit too. Terence, I'm coming for that motherf---ing belt."

Much of the reason the fight hadn't happened prior came down to Spence's affiliation with Premier Boxing Champions, the stable that hosted a deep roster of elite welterweights, while Crawford was tied to Top Rank Boxing. Neither fighter was willing to "cross the street" to make the fight happen.

After Crawford put on a scintillating performance in stopping Shawn Porter this past November -- a fight that did pit Crawford against a PBC fighter -- Crawford confirmed he was leaving Top Rank. He subsequently filed a lawsuit alleging racial bias and breach of contract.

Crawford tweeted after Spence's win, suggesting he was equally willing to get in the ring and settle things

With the promotional divide no longer as large a roadblock to making the fight and both fighters saying they want it, one of the biggest possible fights in boxing could finally happen in the near future.