Numerous boxing milestones are at stake Saturday when undefeated welterweight champions Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford meet for the undisputed championship. Their 12-round main event anchors the Showtime pay-per-view main Spence vs. Crawford fight card (8 p.m. ET) from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The winner will become not only the first unified welterweight champion in the four-belt era, but also just the fourth active champion to hold all the belts in his division. The others are Canelo Alvarez (super middleweight), Jermell Charlo (junior middleweight) and Devin Haney (lightweight).

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford preview

Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) and Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) have faced a handful of common opponents, with former two-time welterweight champion Shawn Porter likely the most notable among them.

Coincidentally, Spence's split-decision win over Porter in September 2019 remains the closest either Spence or Crawford have come to a professional defeat. Crawford stopped Porter in the 10th round of their November 2021 fight to retain his WBO title. Porter retired after that fight and has since emerged as a ringside fight analyst.

Porter was known to be a nonstop blur of punches, elbows and clinches, a style that frustrated countless opponents. Spence struggled to stay out of the clinch and find his distance, while Crawford had some adversity but eventually found his range.

Given his direct insight to both fighters, Porter has been a popular figure in the lead-up to this fight, and he told the media this week that he favors Crawford.

"Terence is the thinker, with multiple styles. Once Errol establishes his rhythm, he stays in it. I don't think Errol can be as multi-dimensional as Terence. While it's a 50-50 fight, I give Terence the edge," Porter said.

One advantage that Spence could have Saturday is that Crawford is known for his slow starts, while Spence is known for attacking from the opening bell.

The patient Crawford historically gathers tendencies and information on his opponents while staying out of harm's way before eventually stepping up his output and taking control of the fight. Spence told the media at a news conference Thursday that Crawford will be in trouble if he waits too long to engage because he's never faced an opponent of Spence's caliber.

Spence said a slow start on Crawford's part could lead to an insurmountable deficit on the scorecards that could require his opponent to need a stoppage to win.

"He's going to find out that my skills are superior," Spence said. "He's talented, but when we talk about what my coach teaches, he's going to see that I have great offense, defense and stamina. It's more than just talent."

How to make Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford picks

