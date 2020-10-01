Floyd Mayweather says if the fight is right, he would come out of retirement to rematch against Conor McGregor. For Mayweather, it's all about the money. While speaking to Shannon Sharpe on his podcast "Club Shay Shay," the retired boxer unsurprisingly mentioned money when discussing returning to fighting.

"If I could pick an easy $300 million, absolutely. Same way, same results," the 43-year-old said.

He also said an opportunity to face UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov would be something he would consider.

His health is also something he sees of great importance and is not willing to risk that for a fight.

"Your health is your wealth," Mayweather said. "So as far as me going out there and competing against a guy like Conor McGregor, or a guy that's really inexperienced. Absolutely [I'd fight Nurmagomedov]. Those are $300-million fights."

At this point in his career, he's not taking on just any name brought to the table.

"You have to make it make sense. Real sense. Certain type of dollars. I need to have my faculties also. I had my time. I had my era. It's these young fighters' era now," Money Mayweather said. "It's OK for me to go fight a Khabib or a Conor - with those two fights alone, I could pick up $600 million. That don't hurt to fight guys that just entertain. It's all entertainment."

Mayweather has been professionally retired since August of 2017, after beating McGregor, but competed in an exhibition match against kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in 2018.

McGregor retired for the third time in June and said on Twitter last week that his next fight would come against Manny Pacquiao in the Middle East.