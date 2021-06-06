In addition to the long list of unknowns heading into Sunday's exhibition bout between boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and YouTube star Logan Paul, there were two clear facts: Mayweather is the much better boxer and Paul is the much bigger man. The latter was confirmed on Saturday evening, with Paul weighing in at 189.5 pounds to Mayweather's 155. The two will fight in the main event of a Showtime pay-per-view card from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Paul, who also enters the fight enjoying a six-inch height advantage, is far and away the biggest opponent of Mayweather's career, amateur, professional or exhibition. The heaviest an opponent ever weighed in against Mayweather during his professional career was 154, a weight hit by fellow legends Miguel Cotto and Oscar De La Hoya ahead of their losses to "Money" Mayweather.

Both men looked in outstanding shape on the scales, but had far different opinions on how things would play out on Sunday night.



"He's not ready," Paul said after weighing in. "He doesn't know what to expect. This isn't the biggest fight of my life, it's the biggest fight of his life. ... I'm going to get it done, it's a fight and anything can happen. Floyd's not ready, that's all I can say."

According to Mayweather, Paul's size advantage is not a factor compared to the boxer's edge in pugilistic knowledge.



"I've been here before, I know what it takes," Mayweather said. "I fought every different style you can possibly fight. Height don't win fights, weight don't win fights, fighting wins fights and I can fight."



There is one other exhibition fight scheduled for the card, with former NFL star wide receiver Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson taking on MMA and bare knuckle boxing veteran Brian Maxwell. The two men also participated in the weigh-in ceremony, with Johnson weighing in at 179.5 pounds to Maxwell's 183.5.