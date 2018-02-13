Former champion boxer Adrien Broner arrested for sexual battery in an Atlanta mall

Adrien Broner's legal troubles continued Monday when the four-division boxing champion was arrested in an Atlanta mall on charges of misdemeanor sexual battery. Broner, 28, who has a history of arrests and jail sentences dating back to 2007, was booked early Tuesday morning into Fulton County Jail, according to county records.

Local police told TMZ Sports that a woman accused Broner of "inappropriately groping her" at the Lenox Square shopping center. Broner, who denied the charges to police, was scheduled to face a judge around 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

Broner (33-3, 24 KOs) hasn't fought since a one-sided decision loss to Mikey Garcia at junior welterweight last July. He is currently scheduled to face Omar Figueroa Jr. (27-0-1, 19 KOs) on April 21 in the event of a Showtime card at a site to be determined.

The often-troubled Broner, nicknamed "The Problem," is fresh off a tumultuous 2017 outside the ring. Despite talking at length in the buildup to his loss to Garcia last summer about how much he has matured and changed, Broner couldn't keep his name out of the police blotter.

He was arrested last April for an open warrant from 2014 after Kentucky police pulled him over in a rented SUV with eight bullet holes in the side. Days later, after attending the Shawn Porter-Andre Berto match in Brooklyn, New York, Broner laughed off the incident outside the arena by telling reporters, "Every killer wants a celebrity on their list."

After failing to show for his subsequent court dates, Broner was sentenced to three days in jail in May for contempt of court. Four months later, video surfaced of Broner punching a man and pushing a woman on a street corner in Las Vegas, which led to a warrant for his arrest.

Broner, a former top amateur who was forced to miss the 2008 Olympics when he was sentenced to 14 months in jail, has a criminal history involving multiple charges of battery and armed robbery. Despite multiple interventions from those around him, including "big bro" Floyd Mayweather, the native of Cincinnati has been unable to get his personal life on track. In October 2016, Broner posted a series of cryptic messages on his Instagram account teasing he was contemplating suicide.