One of the most anticipated boxing matches of 2022 takes place Saturday as undefeated lightweight champions George Kambosos Jr. and Devin Haney meet in a 12-round championship main event. Their showdown anchors the main fight card (9 p.m. ET) from Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia. Kambosos (20-10, 10 KOs) is a native of Sydney, Australia, so he will have the home-crowd advantage from what is expected to be a capacity turnout at the 60,000-seat venue. Kambosos holds the WBA, IBF and WBO versions of the title, while Haney (27-0, 15 KOs) is the WBC champion. The winner takes home all four titles and will become a unified champion in the loaded division.

Kambosos vs. Haney preview

The main event features a matchup of fighters who not only have contrasting styles within the ropes but who also have taken divergent paths to reach this level.

Haney was widely considered a prodigal talent from the first time he laced up the gloves, and nobody who follows boxing was surprised by his rapid ascent up the ranks. The 23-year-old San Francisco native has one of the more decorated amateur careers among current champions, which includes a pair of gold medals in the U.S. Junior National Championships.

In January 2015 at age 17, he became the youngest boxer to win the Youth World Championships and finished with an amateur record of 138-8. Haney turned pro at age 17 and fought his first four matches outside of the United States, where the minimum age is 18 to become licensed.

Haney fought nine times in 2016 alone and captured recognition as among the sport's rising stars behind his speed and natural gift for ring generalship. His quest to become a world champion at a young age came to fruition with his first major title in September 2019 when he won the vacant WBC lightweight title.

He has since defended it four times, with his recent outing resulting in a unanimous decision over Joseph Diaz in December.

Kambosos started training in boxing as a means of getting in shape in his early teens and went on to a successful but undistinguished amateur career. The 28-year-old turned pro in May 2013 but much of his early career came to little fanfare. This is in large part because 12 of his 13 fights were in Australia against non-descript opponents, and the other was in New Zealand.

He was still a relative unknown by the time he reached the top contender slot with lackluster performances over fading former champions Mickey Bey and Lee Selby. However, that all changed last September when he was matched against Teofimo Lopez, who had just captured three of the major belts and became regarded as one of the sport's promising young stars with an upset of previously unbeaten Vasily Lomachenko.

How to make Kambosos vs. Haney picks

