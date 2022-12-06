Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia is the first step of Davis' retirement plan. Davis intends to transition to a role behind the scenes of boxing after certifying his legacy in fights against Garcia, Shakur Stevenson and Devin Haney.

Davis vs. Garcia had long eluded fans due to the politics of booking fights between various promotions and broadcast rights holders. Davis and Garcia deserve immense credit for spearheading the fight and overcoming complicated obstacles with the hopes of meeting early in 2023. "Tank" acknowledges Garcia's commitment to the fight and sees their clash as the gateway to booking more fights between the sport's best lightweights.

"He definitely wants the smoke," Davis told CBS Sports and "Morning Kombat" host Luke Thomas. "I think it's good for the sport. I think it's definitely good for the sport because both of us are in our prime. He's hungry. For sure, I'm hungry. There ain't no other young fighters fighting each other right now. I feel like this is the start.

"I think this is the start of the top 135 fighters fighting each other. This is the spark to it. Deals can be done."

Davis, 28, considers the Garcia fight his first in a three-stop program to retirement. Davis plans to cement his legacy against Stevenson and Haney before transitioning to a role where he can help the next generation of boxers fulfill their potential.

"I think it's opened up doors. I ain't going to lie. I ain't really trying to be in this too much longer. So that's the answer right there for you," Davis said. "Once I get them guys out of there, I'm gone.

"I want to help people who are coming behind me. I feel that is more important. The future... It's something that is instilled in me. It's loyalty that people are missing out here. I feel if you're in a position to help somebody, help them. For the right reasons."