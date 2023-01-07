Over the past handful of years, Gervonta "Tank" Davis has become one of boxing's biggest attractions and most exciting fighters. On Saturday night, Davis returns to the ring to face Hector Luis Garcia with a huge April bout against Ryan Garcia waiting for him with a win.

Garcia, a champion at super featherweight, is moving up to lightweight to challenge Davis for his secondary WBA title. Davis has been in a string of exciting fights, battling solid opposition while also putting his power on display. To date, he has knocked out his opponent in 25 of his 27 career bouts.

The action gets underway at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime pay-per-view. The full fight card with odds from Caesars Sportsbook and complete viewing information is listed below.

Viewing information

Date: Jan. 7 | Location: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.

Jan. 7 | Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C. Start time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET How to watch: Showtime PPV | Price: $74.99

Showtime PPV | $74.99 Stream: Showtime.com (order now)

Davis vs. Garcia fight card, odds