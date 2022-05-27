Undefeated WBA lightweight champion Gervonta "Tank" Davis puts his belt on the line Saturday against top-ranked contender and former interim titleholder Rolando "Rolly" Romero in a 12-round championship boxing match. Their anticipated showdown headlines the Showtime pay-per-view portion of the main card at 9 p.m. ET from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The rivals were previously scheduled to fight last December, but the bout was postponed while Romero addressed legal issues outside of the ring. Davis made his first title defense with a unanimous decision against Isaac Cruz last December, while Romero (14-0, 12 KOs) hasn't fought since scoring a seventh-round stoppage of Anthony Yigit last July in a non-title bout.

Davis is a -800 favorite (risk $800 to win $100), while Romero is priced at +550 in the latest Davis vs. Romero odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over-under for total rounds completed is 6.5, with the under favored at -130 and the over priced at +110.

Wise, who is the combat sports editor for CBS Sports, is an experienced boxing and mixed martial arts analyst.

For instance, last November he predicted a stoppage victory between rounds No. 10 and 12 for Canelo Alvarez against Caleb Plant in their super middleweight unification bout. The proposition selection paid +450, and Wise also correctly called the fight to go over 9.5 rounds (-125) as Alvarez stopped Plant in Round 11. His strong 2021 campaign included calling Jamel Herring (+105) to upset Carl Frampton (-125) for the junior lightweight belt.

Davis vs. Romero preview

There is plenty at stake in Saturday's fight, not the least of which includes the undefeated record of both fighters and Davis' WBA regular lightweight title. However, the matchup also serves as an eliminator of sorts for a potential showdown against super champion George Kambosos Jr. The WBA recognizes two classes of champions, regular and super, with the latter considered the division's true king.

Kambosos, who also holds the IBF and WBO titles, faces WBC champion Devin Haney in a unification bout next month. Thus, the winner of Davis vs. Romero stands an excellent chance of fighting for all four major belts and a massive payday in his next fight.

Moreover, both Davis and Romero have been criticized for facing a relatively meager slate of opponents to this point in their careers. They are both taking a step forward in competition, and the winner will earn more recognition as among the sport's rising stars.

Stylistically, Davis and Romero appear made for each other as both are power punchers who charge forward at the opening bell, and both have seen the scorecards just twice in their careers. Davis saw a streak of 17 consecutive stoppages halted in his last fight, while Romero has stopped eight of his last nine opponents.

