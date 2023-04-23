David Morrell has been on the boxing fast track since turning pro. He delivered another scintillating performance on the undercard of Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia on Saturday night, taking less than a round to knock Yamaguchi Falcao out cold.

Morrell's right hand was the story of the brief fight, sending Falcao stumbling early and knocking him into the ropes seconds later. As Falcao was held up by the ropes, that right hand resulted in a knockdown.

Falcao managed to beat the count only for Morrell to land another brutal right to Falcao's chin, sending Falcao face-first into the canvas for the knockout.

After a few scary moments, Falcao was alert and talking to the doctors. He was on his feet by the time the official stoppage time of 2:21 of Round 1 was read.

Morrell captured the WBA secondary super middleweight title in just his fifth professional fight. The win over Falcao was Morrell's fourth defense of the title and ran his professional record to 9-0, eight of those wins coming by knockout.

In his previous fight, Morrell scored a late knockout of Aidos Yerbossynuly. Immediately after the stoppage, Yerbossynuly was in bad shape and was eventually rushed to the hospital and placed in an induced coma due to a subdural hematoma.

Morrell called for a fight with top super middleweight contender David Benavidez. While saying he respects Benavidez, Morrell said the fight with Benavidez had to be the next step for him.