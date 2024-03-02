Big time boxing is back in Puerto Rico. Most Valuable Promotions brings its latest offering to the island on Saturday night with its top two stars in action. Both Jake Paul and Amanda Serrano with compete on a fight card emanating from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan on Saturday night.

Serrano is set to defend her trio of featherweight titles against Nina Meinke in the main event. Serrano, 35, previously held all four recognized championships in the division, but the WBC stripped her of their crown when she insisted that her fights be contested with three-minute rounds instead of two. With that, her matchup with Meinke will be scheduled for 12, three-minute rounds and the WBA, WBO and IBF titles on the line.

"He's such a gentleman that he said, 'This is your island,' so he's given me the opportunity and I'm super excited to be here, to have an amazing opponent, to come out and showcase women's boxing once again," Serrano said at a press conference for the event. "I'm used to performing, going out and sitting and watching Jake perform. Now it's the opposite. I don't mind being co-main event, [but] he said there's no way in the world that he was going to be the main event. This is my island. So I'm truly thankful for this opportunity."

Paul, meanwhile, continues his boxing journey against relative unknown Ryan Bourland. Paul is coming off a thunderous first-round knockout of Andre August in December as he looks to build up his resume in hopes of reaching title contention. Bourland will be fighting for just the second time since 2018.

The undercard features plenty of fighters from or with roots in Puerto Rico. Look no further than the other title fight as Puerto Rico native Jonathan Gonzalez looks to defend his WBO junior flyweight title against Rene Santiago. The 32-year-old has won five in a row since moving down to 108 pounds and claiming the vacant WBO title. He takes on another native Puerto Rican in Santiago who has won three straight since moving up to junior flyweight.

Below is the rest of the fight card with the latest odds on the bouts as well as how you can catch the action on Saturday night.

Fight card, odds

Amanda Serrano (c) -3500 vs. Nina Meinke +1500, Unified featherweight titles

Jake Paul -2500 vs. Ryan Bourland +1300, cruiserweights

Jonathan Gonzalez (c) -575 vs. Rene Santiago +400, WBO junior flyweight title

Krystal Rosado vs. Gloria Munguilla, super flyweights

Viewing information

Date: March 2



March 2 Location: Coliseo de Puerto Rico -- San Juan, Puerto Rico



Coliseo de Puerto Rico -- San Juan, Puerto Rico Start time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET How to watch: DAZN (with subscription)

