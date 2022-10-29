The celebrity boxing market returns to the spotlight Saturday when polarizing social media mogul Jake Paul faces mixed martial arts legend Anderson Silva in an eight-round main event. Their matchup tops the Paul vs. Silva boxing card from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz. The pay-per-view main fight card is set for 9 p.m. ET. Although Paul already has defeated two former MMA champions, this is seen as a step up in competition against the venerable Silva, the former longtime UFC champion who has long dabbled in boxing and is 2-0 in pro bouts since stepping away from cage fighting. Paul is looking to improve his boxing record to 6-0.

Caesars lists Paul as the -270 favorite (risk $270 to win $100) in the latest Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva odds. Silva is the +220 underdog and the over/under for total rounds is set at 6.5.

A three-time Boxing Writers Association of America Cus D'Amato Manager of the Year nominee, Kahn has his finger on the pulse of what's going on inside and outside the ring. As one of boxing's most influential managers, Kahn has guided numerous world champions and currently sports a roster of 15 fighters. His company, Fight Game Advisors, manages former undisputed lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr., current female undisputed super middleweight champ Franchón Crews-Dezurn and rising junior middleweight star Xander Zayas.

Kahn is an astounding 35-9 picking fights for SportsLine since boxing returned following the pandemic-induced hiatus, netting a profit of $3,972. Anyone who has followed him has already seen massive returns.

Now, with Saturday's rematch approaching, Kahn has studied Paul vs. Silva from every angle and identified the best value in the boxing odds.

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva preview

The boxing odds for Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva opened at about pick'em, with some sportsbooks even making the former UFC champion a slight favorite over the polarizing social media star. Early this week, Paul became a slight favorite at most outlets before a flood of money came in on the YouTube content creator.

The likely cause of this steam on Paul (5-0) was a published interview from a combat sports outlet in which Silva said he had been knocked out twice in training camp by a sparring partner. Silva, whose native language is Portuguese, clarified that he meant he was knocked down, not knocked out, and the mistake was made because he conducted the interview in English, his second language.

Even so, his durability was an issue toward the end of his MMA career and Paul has shown legitimate knockout power in the ring. In his stoppage wins over Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, Paul set up his shots by feigning a left to the body followed by an overhand right that knocked out both opponents. Most boxing observers agree that Paul's edge in power could be the decisive edge in this matchup.

Silva (3-1) ended his UFC career with just one victory in his final appearances, which included four stoppage losses. This stretch started with Silva losing his middleweight title to Chris Weidman and ended with a stoppage loss to journeyman Uriah Hall in October 2020.

But the famed Brazilian has long dabbled in boxing, going 1-1 in two professional fights that he worked in during his MMA career. The 47-year-old returned to the ring last June and gained attention for winning a unanimous decision against Julio Caesar Chavez Jr., who is a former WBC middleweight champion. See Kahn's pick at SportsLine.

How to make Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva picks

Kahn likes the Under 6.5 rounds at a price of +130 in the latest Caesars odds. He's also made the call on a method-of-victory prop and a confident money-line pick.

Who wins Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva? And which prop is a must-back?