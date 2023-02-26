Following numerous cancellations and delays, Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will finally meet in the boxing ring on Sunday. The former social media stars, who are both looking for validation in the boxing world, will compete in an eight-round main event (2 p.m. ET main card) from Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. The matchup has been scheduled at least two other times with Fury, the half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, withdrawing on multiple occasions. His reasons ranged from inadequate pay to travel restrictions to training injuries, but he finally agreed to the fight and now one of the polarizing crossover figures will earn bragging rights and a step forward in their boxing career.

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury preview

One thing even Paul's critics will concede is that he has excellent power, even by professional boxing standards. His highlight-reel knockout of former NBA player Nate Robinson, who had no previous combat experience of any sort, made for a good social media post but few were willing to take Paul seriously at the time.

However, this perception changed when Paul started training with some professional boxers and other combat sports veterans who publicly praised his power and in particular his overhand right, which has become his signature punch.

He has done some damage with this punch against his most credible opponents. Former MMA fighter Ben Askren, who once shared the cage with Robbie Lawler, was flattened by a Paul right hand and stopped in their April 2021 fight.

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, one of Askren's closest friends, met the same fate in his rematch with Paul in December 2021 after they went the distance in their first meeting. Paul feinted a left to the body and came over the top with his right, which sent Woodley sprawling face-first into the canvas and prompted an immediate stoppage. Woodley had only been knocked out once in his 12-year MMA career.

Although Paul opened as steeper than a -200 favorite at most betting outlets, the boxing odds dropped amid numerous recent reports that Fury has looked impressive in training and sparring sessions.

British outlet Sky Sports reported that Fury (8-0, 4 KOs), according to his father and trainer John Fury, has knocked out numerous opponents in sparring sessions, including some heavyweight combatants, and sent one to the hospital. The younger Fury backed up those claims in a recent interview with the media outlet.

"I've never been a man to speak about sparring sessions, but I can quietly confirm that sparring has been brutal," the boxer told Sky Sports. "I'm dealing with people in the gym on a regular basis that would knock Jake Paul into next week."

Fury also repeated his prediction that Paul will never box again as a professional after they meet in Sunday's main event.

"I will stop him from thinking he can transfer over to professional boxing," Fury said.

How to make Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury picks

