KSI vs. Logan Paul fight purses, salaries: Prize money each fighter on main card will take home

Logan Paul and Olajide "KSI" Olatunji made their names as YouTube superstars, but they'll make some serious money for trading punches on Saturday at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Paul and KSI are each guaranteed $900,000 to face off in their professional boxing debuts. The two battled to a draw in an amateur fight last year but have gotten licensed as pro boxers so they can ditch the headgear and don lighter gloves for the rematch.

WBC lightweight champ Devin Haney will take home the biggest guarantee of the card, pulling in a cool $1 million against challenger Alfredo Santiago. Santiago will make $90,000 for his efforts as a +3500 underdog. WBO super middleweight champ Billy Joe Saunders will also fight on the card, making a guaranteed $750,000 against Marcelo Esteban Coceres. Coceres is slated to make $80,000.

While some may scoff at the idea of two boxers making their pro debut earning such a large junk of cash, the interest these two drummed up for a six-round bout cannot be denied. They likely helped bring in even more unique subscribers to the all-sport streaming service DAZN.

