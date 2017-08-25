Last-minute $1 million bets shake up Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor odds
The Mayweather money is coming in, and it's huge
Conor McGregor is being bet on much more frequently than Floyd Mayweather leading up to their long-anticipated showdown on Saturday night -- which you can order the Showtime PPV here if you haven't already -- but when it comes to the amount of money, Mayweather's got it by a landslide.
According to ESPN, the MGM sportsbook and William Hill's Nevada sportsbook each took massive bets on Mayweather on Thursday. The MGM bet was for $1 million on Mayweather at -550, and would net the bettor $182,000 if Mayweather wins. The other bet, which was for $1.2 million at -500, would net $240,000. The two bets are the largest reported wagers on the fight thus far.
Mayweather's odds had dipped below -500 last weekend, but have soared back up to -600 in some books because of the heavy stream of money coming in on Mayweather.
"The price is skyrocketing right now," MGM vice president of race and sports Jay Rood said via ESPN.
While Mayweather has so far received about one bet for every 12 on McGregor at Westgate SuperBook, 76 percent of the money is on Mayweather. As of Thursday, the average McGregor bet at Westgate was $212, but the average Mayweather bet was $8,036.
The Mayweather-McGregor fight is expected to be the most heavily bet on boxing match in history by the time it starts on Saturday, which would pass the $60 million in action that the 2015 Mayweather-Pacquiao fight took in.
-
Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor odds
Data scientist Walter Wojtowicz's model has picked every Floyd Mayweather fight correctly since...
-
Mayweather v. McGregor fight information
Here's everything you need to know ahead of the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight on Showtime...
-
Mayweather-McGregor picks, fight card
The two megastars are settle to battle it out in Las Vegas on Saturday night
-
Mayweather guaranteed knockout in fight
Mayweather hasn't won by knockout since 2011 vs. Victor Ortiz
-
Ali speech study offers Parkinson's keys
The study examined Ali's speech patterns, particularly those after big fights
-
Dare you not to watch the circus
All eyes will be on Las Vegas this Saturday and you don't want to be the person who misses...
Add a Comment