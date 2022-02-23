You've heard of UFC, boxing, WWE and countless of other mainstream fighting leagues, but there's a new style of fighting emerging that is well … a little less common. Arnold Schwarzenegger, 74, and YouTuber/boxer Logan Paul, 26, are collaborating to create the Slap Fight Championship.

If you're confused, don't worry, you are not alone. It is exactly as it sounds though: participants fight by slapping each other. The championship will take place on March 5 in Columbus, Ohio at the annual Arnold Schwarzenegger Sports Festival.

"I love the absurdity of it. I love the idea that two guys could just stand across from each other and just slap each other and see who falls down first," Paul told USA Today. "It's hilarious to me. It's like, how is that a real event? What the f--- is that sport?"

Schwarzenegger is excited to be a viewer, just as long as no slaps come his way.

"I know we're going to have a great time watching the slap competition as long as we don't get slapped," he said.

Slap videos have become popular on YouTube and social media. A few months ago, representatives of the Polish slap fighting organization PunchDown had aims of collaborating with Schwarzenegger for an event.

"I thought it was a great idea, because I saw it on video and social media and I thought the audience was extremely enthusiastic," Schwarzenegger said.

For the event on March 5, super heavyweight Dawid "Zales" Zalewski and Koa "Da Crazy Hawaiian" Viernes, a 370-pound former football player, boxer and wrestler, will be fighting.

The event will be streamed on Paul's YouTube channel, his Facebook page and Fanmio.com.