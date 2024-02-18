Manny Pacquiao, a former world champion in eight weight classes, will not be allowed to compete at the 2024 Summer Olympics. Pacquiao, who has been retired since 2021, was attempting to compete at 45 years old at the upcoming games in Paris.

The International Olympic Committee sent a letter to the Philippines denying an exemption to the rule that caps the age limit for boxers at 40. That limit was raised from 34 in 2013.

The Philippines had also reportedly attempted to be granted a "universality" entry, an entry given directly to the Olympics for countries with too few athletes in the Olympic games, for Pacquiao to compete.

"Universality places are not allocated to [teams] with an average of more than eight athletes in individual sports/disciplines at the last two editions of the Olympic Games," the IOC said in a statement. "This is the case for the Philippine Olympic Committee."

Pacquiao made his professional debut in January 1995 at age 16. He won his first world championship when he captured the WBC flyweight title in December 1998 when he knocked out Chatchai Sasakul. He would go on to become one of the biggest stars in boxing and also captured titles at junior featherweight, featherweight, junior lightweight, lightweight, junior welterweight, welterweight and junior middleweight.

In May 2015, Pacquiao lost a decision to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in one of the most anticipated -- and most lucrative -- bouts in boxing history. After seven more fights, Pacquiao retired from the sport after suffering a loss to Yordenis Ugas in August 2021.

Pacquiao also served in the House of Representatives of the Philippines from 2010 to 2016. Due to his duties in the senate, Pacquiao declined an invitation to compete at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. He never competed competed in an Olympic Games in his illustrious career.