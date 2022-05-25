It had been many years since Mike Tyson's fists made headlines, but it happens in April when he was involved in a physical altercation with a passenger on a JetBlue airliner. Reports depicted Tyson as not being the instigator in the situation.

The boxing legend, for the first time, offered his side of the story on what occurred during the latest Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson podcast episode.

Tyson stated that the passenger he ended up punching was "f---ing with" him, backing up TMZ Sports reports that an allegedly drunken passenger had been bothering Tyson and ignoring Tyson's requests to leave him alone before throwing a water bottle at him.

Tyson lamented that he had put himself in the situation to begin with by taking a public flight.

"I shouldn't even be taking public planes," Tyson said. "My wife gets mad that I take public planes but what am I gonna do on a f---ing plane with my friends and, what, I guess ... a bodyguard and a f---ing Yes Man? What am I gonna do on a plane? It triggers me."

The matter has mostly been resolved. Earlier this month, the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office announced that Tyson would not face charges after all parties involved declined to file any. District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe also cited the conduct of the man Tyson punched.

The incident between Tyson and the passenger occurred while Tyson was traveling from San Francisco to Florida on April 20. Tyson had been in the area for the annual 420 cannabis festival in Golden Gate Park, where he was promoting his Tyson 2.0 cannabis brand. Tyson, 55, has pursued being a cannabis entrepreneur alongside his current work as an actor and podcaster.