Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson is the latest athlete to admit to using a device called a "whizzinator," a prosthetic penis that someone trying to get away with using another person's urine to pass a drug test employ. In a conversation on his podcast, "Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson," he spoke with Jeff Novitzky, the vice president of athlete health and performance for the UFC, and explained his exploits with the device.

"It was awesome, man," Tyson said. "I put my baby's urine in it. And sometimes, one time I was using my wife's and my wife was like, 'baby you better not hope that it comes back pregnant or something.' And I said nah, so we ain't gonna use you any more, we're gonna use the kid. Cuz I got scared that the piss might come back pregnant."

While the potential pregnancy scare was accounted for -- something that Novitzky says has certainly happened before -- there apparently was another part that Tyson had to make sure he took care of: the devices color.

"Did you have the right color whizzinator?" Novitzky asked. "Because there was that NFL guy last season with a white one. Yeah, hell yeah, I had a brown one... This guy was so f--king macho, he was scared. I whipped it out and he was like turning, 'hey man take the f--king cup.' This macho guy, he didn't want to look at me and s--t."

Tyson did not get into specifics about what he was trying to make sure testers didn't see in his urine, but he has mentioned in the past that he wanted to avoid getting caught for his marijuana and cocaine use. The youngest heavyweight champion in boxing history has never tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs.

The 54-year-old is set to return to the ring later this month to face off against Roy Jones Jr. in an eight-round exhibition match in Los Angeles.