Mike Tyson shows beef with Don King is still alive, tosses water on former promoter

At one point in time, former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson and promoter Don King were thick as thieves, with the latter serving as the brash promoter for the champ. Over the years, however, the relationship fizzled out, with Tyson even suing King for $100 million, claiming that King was stiffing him out of cash.

Well, the beef between the two is still alive and well.

During the Boxing Hall of Fame induction over the weekend in Canastota, New York, King approached Tyson to give him a playful tap on the shoulder, possibly assuming his former client had let bygones be bygones. Yeah, well, the former "baddest man on the planet" had in fact not put the ill feelings behind him, and this was evident when he proceeded to toss a bit of water on King.

Some assumed this wasn't a serious incident, but Tyson is claiming that it is. Following the event, Tyson explained that what took place was filled with real animosity, while admitting that he shouldn't have acted in that manner regardless.

"That was me being immature, I shouldn't have done that," Tyson said. "But, you know, he touched me, he tapped me on my shoulder ... it's just, I don't know.

"He talked in there like he was my friend and that was just bullcrap."

Props to Tyson for regretting his course of action here and showing maturity, but at the same time -- given the victim here -- you'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who's terribly upset at the former champion for giving King a small slice of public humiliation.