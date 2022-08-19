Championship heavyweight boxing is once again in the limelight. Oleksandr Usyk is set to take on Anthony Joshua with three of the four major titles in the sport's biggest division on the line. It all goes down inside the Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night with the main event airing live on DAZN (5:15 p.m. ET -- subscribe now).

Usyk unified all four world championships at cruiserweight in 2018 when he won the Cruiserweight World Boxing Super Series by defeating Murat Gassiev in the finals. He made his heavyweight debut in 2019, picking up relatively uninspiring wins over Chazz Witherspoon and Derek Chisora before again showcasing his elite pound-for-pound talent by completely outworking Joshua over 12 rounds.

Joshua is no stranger to righting the ship after suffering defeats. In June 2019, he suffered a knockout loss to Andy Ruiz in one of the biggest upsets in heavyweight history. Joshua dominated Ruiz in the rematch that December to regain his three world titles.

The undercard will feature some familiar names to the hardcore fans. More heavyweights slot into the co-feature when veterans Filip Hrgovic and Zhilei Zhang battle it out. Plus, former titleholder Callum Smith is back in a light heavyweight contest when he takes on Mathieu Bauderlique. And another former champion returns when Badou Jack takes on Richard Rivera at cruiserweight.

The action goes down from Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, Aug. 20. The main card kicks off on DAZN at 12 p.m. ET.

Usyk vs. Joshua 2 fight card, odds

Oleksandr Usyk (c) -200 vs. Anthony Joshua +170, WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles

Filip Hrgovic -1000 vs. Zhilei Zhang +650, heavyweights

Callum Smith -1100 vs. Mathieu Bauderlique +700, light heavyweights

Badou Jack vs. Richard Rivera, cruiserweights

Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Jose Alatorre, super lightweights

Ramla Ali vs. Crystal Garcia Nova, women's super bantamweights

Andrew Tabiti vs. James Wilson, heavyweights

Ben Whittaker vs. Petar Nosic, light heavyweights

Daniel Lapin vs. Jozef Jurko, light heavyweights

Bader Al Samreen vs. Faud Taverdi, super lightweights

Viewing information

Date: Aug. 20 | Location: Jeddah Superdome -- Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

noon ET (Main event expected around 5:15 p.m. ET) How to watch/stream: DAZN (subscribe now)

