Patrick Day in coma following brutal knockout on Usyk vs. Witherspoon undercard
Day reportedly suffered seizures as he was being transported to the hospital following his knockout loss
Boxing fans who tuned in for the undercard of Oleksandr Usyk's heavyweight debut against Chazz Witherspoon saw a scary knockout as Patrick Day was knocked out by a blistering Charles Conwell left hook. Following the knockout, Day remained motionless on the canvas before being stretchered out of the ring.
Claudia Trejos reported on the DAZN broadcast that Day had not regained consciousness while being transported to an ambulance and had also began seizing during transport.
As of Sunday night, Day was in a coma, according to a statement from his promoters at DiBella Entertainment.
"As of Sunday evening, Patrick is in a coma caused by the injury and is in extremely critical condition," the statement reads. "On behalf of Patrick's team, we appreciate the outpouring of support, prayers, and offers of assistance from all corners of the boxing community. Updates will be provided as circumstances change. In the meantime, we ask that the privacy of Patrick and his family be respected during this difficult time."
The Athletic's Mike Coppinger previously reported that Day underwent surgery after the loss and that he was unconscious after hitting his head on the mat. Day was using a breathing tube at the hospital and an oxygen mask was applied as he left the ring on the stretcher.
Day, 27, previously held the WBC continental Americas super welterweight championship before suffering a loss to Carlos Adames for the NABF super welterweight and WBO NABO super welterweight titles in June snapped a six-fight winning streak.
We will update the story as more details on Day's condition are made available.
