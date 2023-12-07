Amazon is expanding its push into live sports. The company announced on Thursday that it signed a media rights agreement with Premier Boxing Champions to stream live events on Amazon Prime Video beginning in 2024.

PBC was looking for a new home after Paramount Global announced the end of Showtime Sports, with which it had a longstanding relationship.

PBC pay-per-view events will continue, both being offered for order through Prime Video and traditional distributors. This will keep many of the biggest stars in the PBC stable, including Canelo Alvarez, Errol Spence Jr. and Gervonta "Tank" Davis in the PPV realm they have occupied for recent years.

"Prime Video will distribute PBC's industry-leading pay-per-view events in the U.S, with the first event anticipated for March 2024," a statement on the deal read. "PBC PPV fights will be available for all viewers to purchase, regardless of Prime membership. Additionally, in the U.S. and select countries, Prime Video will exclusively stream a PBC Championship Boxing series of events, showcasing top matchups among boxing's current and rising stars. Details on specific cards, dates, and locations will be announced at a later date. In addition to the live PBC events, Prime Video will continue to grow its Original sports content offerings, with behind-the-scenes PBC docuseries, live weigh-ins, as well as on-demand access to previous events, highlights, archival footage, and more."

PBC has had a fantastic 2023, with massive events including David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant, Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia, Errol Spence vs. Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo.