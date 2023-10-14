Saturday night could be another massive step forward for celebrity boxing. Two of the originators in this latest revitalization of the concept -- KSI and Logan Paul -- will be in action with a loaded up PPV event from the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. KSI is set to take on a stiff test in Tommy Fury while Paul will take on Internet troll and MMA fighter Dillon Danis.

KSI has done well to carve out his niche in the space with impressive showings that include a split decision win over Paul himself. He takes on the much larger Fury, the half brother of WBC heavyweight king Tyson Fury, who himself outpointed Jake Paul earlier this year to end his undefeated run.

Logan Paul, meanwhile, has only stepped into the ring once since his lost to KSI in 2019 -- an exhibition meeting with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2021. Danis, on the other hand, is an MMA fighter in name alone. He has competed twice in Bellator MMA -- his only two pro bouts. He has translated much of his fame into online trolling.

The action gets underway at 2 p.m. ET on DAZN pay-per-view. The full fight card with odds and complete viewing information is listed below.

Viewing information

Date: Oct. 14 | Start time: 2 p.m. ET (main events around 5 p.m. ET)

Manchester Arena -- Manchester, England How to watch: DAZN PPV ($54.99)

Prime fight card