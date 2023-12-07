The International Boxing Hall of Fame announced the inductees for the 2024 class on Thursday and it is loaded with some of the most iconic names of the modern era. Headlining the class are Ricky Hatton, Michael Moorer, Ivan Calderon and Diego Corrales on the men's side, with Jane Couch and Ana Maria Torres for the women.

Hall of Fame nominees are voted on by members of the Boxing Writers Association of America as well as a panel of boxing historians. The induction ceremony is held at the Hall of Fame museum in Canastota, New York.

Let's take a quick look at the biggest names in the 2024 class.

Ricky Hatton

Hatton was a unique talent in the 140-pound division in the late 90s and early 2000s. He amassed an unblemished record at 43-0 with 31 knockouts that included wins over Jose Luis Castillo, Luis Collazo, Kostya Tszyu and Juan Urango. After so much success at 140 pounds, Hatton made the move up to 147 to challenge superstar Floyd Mayweather Jr. in December 2007, where he was stopped late in the 10th round. He bounced back with a pair of wins over Juan Lazcano and Paulie Malignaggi before again challenging another superstar in Manny Pacquiao, where he suffered a similar fate by being knocked out in the second round in 2009.

Diego Corrales

Corrales was a powerful puncher in the lower weightclasses. He began his career at super featherweight, where he won a pair of titles, with victories over Robert Garcia, the older brother of Mikey Garcia, and Derrick Gainer. The rise to stardom took a hit with a TKO loss to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2001, but he bounced back to the title level with a win in a rematch against Joe Casamayor. A win over Acelino Freitas set up the now famous showdown with Jose Luis Castillo in May 2005 to unify lightweight titles. Corrales was knocked down twice in the 10th round before rising to his feet and catching Castillo with a perfect right hand that hurt Castillo to the point that the referee had seen enough to stop the fight. It's considered one of the best fights of the decade. Corrales tragically died in a 2007 motorcycle crash.

Michael Moorer

Moorer was a two-division champion in the late 80s and 90s after winning and defending the inaugural WBO light heavyweight crown. He defended the crown nine times before an eventual move up to heavyweight where he claimed the vacant WBO title with a TKO of Bert Cooper in 1992. The winning continued from there, leading to a massive showdown with Evander Holyfield in April 1994. The back-and-forth affair scored Moorer the biggest win of his career by majority decision as he claimed both the WBA and IBF heavyweight crowns. It was a short-lived reign as George Foreman scored a 10th-round knockout of Moorer that November to claim those titles. Moorer claimed the IBF title once more in 1996, but was bested by Holyfield in their rematch in 1997. Moorer finished his career with a 52-4-1 mark that included 40 knockouts.