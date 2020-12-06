Sebastian Fundora always creates an interesting visual inside the boxing ring with his 6-foot-5 frame in the 154-pound division. Saturday night, he showed once again that he has the skills to couple with the size, stopping Habib Ahmed in the second round on the undercard of the pay-per-view event headlined by Errol Spence Jr. vs. Danny Garcia.

Fundora (16-0-1, 11 KO) wasted little time in hurting Ahmed, landing a big uppercut in the opening round that sent his opponent stumbling back to the ropes. Fundora never took his foot off the gas, battering the much shorter Ahmed with a steady diet of power shots.

In the second round, Ahmed was trapped against the ropes, attempting to keep up head movement but getting caught with a barrage of Fundora punches before the referee was forced to jump in and end the fight. The TKO came at the 1:30 mark of the second round.

The punch stats tell the story of Fundora's dominance. Fundora landed 53 punches to just five for Ahmed. Forty-seven of Fundora's punches were power shots to just two for Ahmed.

The fight was a WBA eliminator in the super welterweight division and moves Fundora -- who turns 23 later this month -- closer to a world title opportunity. He is now riding a three-fight winning streak after an August 2019 draw against Jamontay Clark.