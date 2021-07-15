After numerous delays to the trilogy bout, the third meeting between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will have to wait a couple more months. The fight, which was originally scheduled for July 24 in Las Vegas, was officially postponed on Thursday after Fury tested positive for COVID-19 while in training camp. The bout will now take place on Oct. 9 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas while being broadcast on ESPN/FOX PPV.

"I wanted nothing more than to smash the 'Big Dosser' on July 24, but I guess the beating will have to wait," Fury said. "Make no mistake, I will be back and better than ever. We will fight Oct. 9, and I will knock him spark out!"

The trilogy took a long time to develop after many back and forths timing and contract disputes. Fury stopped Wilder emphatically in the rematch in February 2020, but the two had agreed to a trilogy clause with the loser getting the short side of a 60/40 split. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as difficulties in reaching agreements for the trilogy, Fury and his team moved on to negotiations with unified champ Anthony Joshua.

But an arbitrator ruled in May that Wilder was entitled to the trilogy bout and that it must be made immediately.



"This is what we went to arbitration for," said Shelly Finkel, Wilder's manager. "He just wanted what was owed to him. He remains ready to reclaim his world title on Oct. 9."