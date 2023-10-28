Unbeaten WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury returns to the ring for the first time since last December when he battles former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in a scheduled 10-round boxing main event. This will mark Ngannou's boxing debut as he returns to combat sports after stepping away following his January 2022 UFC 270 win over Ciryl Gane. The bout anchors the main Fury vs. Ngannou fight card at the event being held in Riyadh Arena in Saudi Arabia on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET. Fury successfully defended his belt twice last year, with wins over Derek Chisora and Dillian Whyte.

Fury is a -2,000 betting favorite (risk $2,000 to win $100), while Ngannou returns a price of +1080 in the latest Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou odds. The over/under for total rounds finished is 4.5, with the Under listed at +122 and the Over offered at -156.

Kahn is a true boxing insider who has his finger on the pulse of what's going on inside and outside of the ring. He has managed numerous world champions and currently manages 20 fighters through his company, Fight Game Advisors.





Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou preview

Ngannou, who has long maintained a stoic and low-key disposition, told the media this week he doesn't feel any pressure for Saturday's fight because simply being in the ring is a victory of sorts.

The former UFC heavyweight champion rapidly cycled from one of the MMA promotion's most popular fighters to one of its most polarizing, and how much of it was his fault depends on your perspective. He was criticized for fighting just three times in his last three years with the UFC, though he battled injuries during that span and maintains he never turned down a fight offer.

Moreover, during his public contract dispute with the UFC, many observers sided with promotion and UFC president Dana White behind the sentiment that Ngannou overplayed his leverage and made unreasonable contract demands.

Ultimately, Ngannou landed an MMA contract with the PFL, which is known for its handsome fighter purses for its stars, and he landed Saturday's boxing match against Fury, which reportedly could earn him a paycheck in the neighborhood of $10 million. He reportedly made a purse of $600,000 for his final UFC fight.

"This already is a success," Ngannou said. "This is already a win. Saturday night, I'm going out there to find a second win, but I have won already. I have won everything."

Fury is a fearsome fighter who has a lot of bravado. He has won his last four fights by knockout, including a TKO over Chisora at the 2:51 mark of the 10th round last December. It was his third defense of the WBC heavyweight title. His fight with Whyte also failed to go the distance when he floored his opponent 2:59 into the sixth round.

Fury, who began his professional career in 2008, is 33-0-1 in 34 career fights. He has registered 24 wins by knockout, with the only blemish being a draw with a 12-round split decision in December 2018 against Deontay Wilder for the WBC heavyweight title. He has faced Wilder twice since then, posting a seven-round TKO win in February 2020 to win the WBC and vacant The Ring heavyweight titles. They met in a rematch in October 2020 with Fury landing an 11th-round knockout to retain the WBC and The Ring heavyweight titles. See who to back at SportsLine.





