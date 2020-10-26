Despite being an exhibition bout, there will be a championship belt on the line when Mike Tyson returns to the ring to battle fellow former champion Roy Jones Jr. The WBC has created a "Frontline championship" that will be awarded to the winner of the fight, which has been titled the "Frontline Battle."

Tyson, 54, and Jones, 51, are set to meet on Nov. 28 on pay-per-view. While the fight will be overseen by the California State Athletic Commission, the bout will be scored by a panel of three champions using the WBC's remote scoring program, according to a press release.

CSAC executive director Andy Foster has insisted that the fight will be stopped if either man suffers a cut and that both Tyson and Jones should not be looking to score a knockout.

"I wanted to have their assurances that they understand, 'I don't care if they spar. I don't care if they work.' They are world-class athletes, even still," Foster told BoxingScene.com in July. "They have a right to earn, and all these types of things. They're about the same age. We can't mislead the public as to this is some kind of real fight. They can get into it a little bit, but I don't want people to get hurt. They know the deal.

"It's an exhibition. They can exhibit their boxing skills, but I don't want them using their best efforts to hurt each other. They're going to spar hard, but they shouldn't be going for a knockout. This isn't a record-book type of fight. This is not world-championship boxing right now. It's not what this is. People shouldn't be getting knocked out. The public can see what kind of shape Roy and Mike are still in."

YouTube star Jake Paul will fight former NBA player Nate Robinson in the night's other featured bout, with former world champion Badou Jack also taking on Blake McKernan on the pay-per-view main card.

A press conference will be held for the event at 1 p.m. ET on Oct. 29.