|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:03
|
|
+1
|
Drew Peterson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
39-34
|
0:03
|
|
|
Drew Peterson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
R.J. Cole personal foul (Drew Peterson draws the foul)
|
|
0:20
|
|
|
Noah Baumann defensive rebound
|
|
0:22
|
|
|
James Bouknight misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:45
|
|
+1
|
Drew Peterson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
39-33
|
0:45
|
|
+1
|
Drew Peterson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
39-32
|
0:45
|
|
|
R.J. Cole personal foul (Drew Peterson draws the foul)
|
|
1:01
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Whaley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
39-31
|
1:01
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Whaley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
38-31
|
1:01
|
|
|
Chevez Goodwin personal foul (Isaiah Whaley draws the foul)
|
|
1:01
|
|
+1
|
Evan Mobley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
37-31
|
1:01
|
|
+1
|
Evan Mobley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
37-30
|
1:01
|
|
|
Jalen Gaffney shooting foul (Evan Mobley draws the foul)
|
|
1:04
|
|
|
Drew Peterson defensive rebound
|
|
1:06
|
|
|
Evan Mobley blocks James Bouknight's two point layup
|
|
1:24
|
|
|
James Bouknight defensive rebound
|
|
1:26
|
|
|
Noah Baumann misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:33
|
|
|
Drew Peterson defensive rebound
|
|
1:35
|
|
|
Andre Jackson misses two point layup
|
|
2:04
|
|
+2
|
Chevez Goodwin makes two point hook shot
|
37-29
|
2:32
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
Trojans 30 second timeout
|
|
2:32
|
|
+2
|
Josh Carlton makes two point layup (James Bouknight assists)
|
37-27
|
2:53
|
|
|
James Bouknight defensive rebound
|
|
2:55
|
|
|
Boubacar Coulibaly misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:20
|
|
|
Boubacar Coulibaly defensive rebound
|
|
3:22
|
|
|
James Bouknight misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:38
|
|
|
Jalen Gaffney defensive rebound
|
|
3:40
|
|
|
Tahj Eaddy misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:48
|
|
|
Tahj Eaddy defensive rebound
|
|
3:50
|
|
|
James Bouknight misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
Jalen Gaffney defensive rebound
|
|
3:57
|
|
|
Boubacar Coulibaly misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:15
|
|
+1
|
James Bouknight makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
35-27
|
4:15
|
|
+1
|
James Bouknight makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
34-27
|
4:15
|
|
|
Chevez Goodwin personal foul (James Bouknight draws the foul)
|
|
4:36
|
|
|
R.J. Cole defensive rebound
|
|
4:38
|
|
|
Drew Peterson misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:56
|
|
|
Trojans 30 second timeout
|
|
4:59
|
|
+3
|
R.J. Cole makes three point jump shot
|
33-27
|
5:07
|
|
|
Josh Carlton defensive rebound
|
|
5:09
|
|
|
Tahj Eaddy misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:24
|
|
|
Noah Baumann defensive rebound
|
|
5:24
|
|
|
Josh Carlton misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
5:24
|
|
|
Isaiah Mobley shooting foul (Josh Carlton draws the foul)
|
|
5:24
|
|
+2
|
Josh Carlton makes two point hook shot
|
30-27
|
5:38
|
|
|
Isaiah White personal foul (Josh Carlton draws the foul)
|
|
5:38
|
|
|
Josh Carlton offensive rebound
|
|
5:40
|
|
|
Tyrese Martin misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:47
|
|
|
James Bouknight defensive rebound
|
|
5:49
|
|
|
Josh Carlton blocks Isaiah Mobley's two point jump shot
|
|
6:02
|
|
|
Isaiah White defensive rebound
|
|
6:04
|
|
|
R.J. Cole misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:30
|
|
|
Josh Carlton defensive rebound
|
|
6:30
|
|
|
Evan Mobley misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
6:30
|
|
+1
|
Evan Mobley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
28-27
|
6:30
|
|
|
Adama Sanogo personal foul (Evan Mobley draws the foul)
|
|
6:52
|
|
+1
|
Adama Sanogo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
28-26
|
6:52
|
|
|
Adama Sanogo misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
6:52
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
6:52
|
|
|
Isaiah White shooting foul (Adama Sanogo draws the foul)
|
|
6:58
|
|
|
Tyrese Martin defensive rebound
|
|
7:00
|
|
|
Isaiah Mobley misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:16
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Whaley makes two point jump shot (R.J. Cole assists)
|
27-26
|
7:43
|
|
+2
|
Tahj Eaddy makes two point jump shot
|
25-26
|
8:02
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Whaley makes two point jump shot (Tyrese Martin assists)
|
25-24
|
8:18
|
|
+2
|
Noah Baumann makes two point jump shot
|
23-24
|
8:18
|
|
|
Trojans offensive rebound
|
|
8:20
|
|
|
Isaiah Whaley blocks Isaiah White's two point layup
|
|
8:34
|
|
+1
|
Tyrese Martin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
23-22
|
8:34
|
|
+1
|
Tyrese Martin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
22-22
|
8:34
|
|
|
Isaiah Mobley shooting foul (Tyrese Martin draws the foul)
|
|
8:56
|
|
|
James Bouknight defensive rebound
|
|
8:58
|
|
|
Max Agbonkpolo misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:06
|
|
|
Chevez Goodwin defensive rebound
|
|
9:08
|
|
|
Josh Carlton misses two point hook shot
|
|
9:33
|
|
+2
|
Noah Baumann makes two point jump shot
|
21-22
|
10:05
|
|
|
Tyler Polley turnover
|
|
10:05
|
|
|
Tyler Polley offensive foul (Max Agbonkpolo draws the foul)
|
|
10:11
|
|
|
Max Agbonkpolo turnover (lost ball) (James Bouknight steals)
|
|
10:15
|
|
|
Evan Mobley defensive rebound
|
|
10:17
|
|
|
Jalen Gaffney misses two point layup
|
|
10:33
|
|
|
Chevez Goodwin personal foul (Josh Carlton draws the foul)
|
|
10:35
|
|
|
Josh Carlton offensive rebound
|
|
10:37
|
|
|
Tyler Polley misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:05
|
|
+2
|
Max Agbonkpolo makes two point layup
|
21-20
|
11:17
|
|
|
Trojans defensive rebound
|
|
11:19
|
|
|
Tyler Polley misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:41
|
|
+1
|
Evan Mobley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
21-18
|
11:41
|
|
+1
|
Evan Mobley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
21-17
|
11:41
|
|
|
Tyler Polley personal foul (Evan Mobley draws the foul)
|
|
11:49
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:49
|
|
|
Brendan Adams personal foul (Drew Peterson draws the foul)
|
|
11:49
|
|
+2
|
Josh Carlton makes two point layup
|
21-16
|
11:54
|
|
|
Josh Carlton offensive rebound
|
|
11:56
|
|
|
Brendan Adams misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:21
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Mobley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
19-16
|
12:21
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Mobley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
19-15
|
12:21
|
|
|
Brendan Adams shooting foul (Isaiah Mobley draws the foul)
|
|
12:36
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Gaffney makes three point jump shot (Josh Carlton assists)
|
19-14
|
13:02
|
|
+3
|
Max Agbonkpolo makes three point jump shot (Tahj Eaddy assists)
|
16-14
|
13:10
|
|
|
Jalen Gaffney personal foul (Max Agbonkpolo draws the foul)
|
|
13:25
|
|
|
Isaiah Mobley defensive rebound
|
|
13:25
|
|
|
Josh Carlton misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
13:25
|
|
|
Max Agbonkpolo shooting foul (Josh Carlton draws the foul)
|
|
13:25
|
|
+2
|
Josh Carlton makes two point tip shot
|
16-11
|
13:24
|
|
|
Josh Carlton offensive rebound
|
|
13:26
|
|
|
Isaiah Whaley misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:35
|
|
|
Josh Carlton defensive rebound
|
|
13:37
|
|
|
Isaiah Whaley blocks Max Agbonkpolo's two point layup
|
|
13:48
|
|