Texas A&M seeks consistency in meeting with Northwestern State
Texas A&M is experiencing a shaky start to the season and looks to begin a turnaround when it hosts Northwestern State on Tuesday night at College Station, Texas.
The Aggies (6-5) have dropped their past two games and three of four as they enter the matchup with the Demons (8-4), who won at TCU earlier this season.
Texas A&M has been off since falling 67-62 to visiting Wofford on Dec. 20. That setback came three nights after an 83-79 loss against host Memphis.
After playing Northwestern State, the Aggies host Prairie View A&M in their final nonconference tune-up before they begin Southeastern Conference play at Florida on Jan. 4.
Wade Taylor IV leads Texas A&M with a 15.9 scoring average, and he scored 20 points and matched his career high of five 3-pointers in the loss to Wofford.
Taylor, who has scored at least 20 points four times this season, feels the Aggies have work to do to get better.
"We have a lot of bumps and errors to correct, but it's early and we have time to correct them before SEC play," Taylor said.
Tyrece Radford is the only other Texas A&M player scoring in double digits. He is averaging 10.8 points. but shooting just 31.5 percent from the field.
Northwestern State has dropped two straight games but put up a strong effort against No. 12 Baylor last Tuesday before taking a 58-48 road loss.
The Demons held the Bears to their lowest point total of the season, and the improved showing came three nights after Northwestern State was mauled 110-73 by host Rice.
"We're a program that likes to dictate and control the tempo of the game," Demons coach Corey Gipson said. "We started to play a little helter-skelter style of play. When you get away from yourself, things can happen to you like (what) happened at Rice.
"One thing about this group, we have such a mature group that -- after engaging and talking through it -- they understand who we are, and they're mature enough to flip the switch and get things back in order."
DeMarcus Sharp leads the Demons with a 16.3 scoring average. Ja'Monta Black averages 14.4 points and Isaac Haney chips in 12.4 per game. Black has made a team-high 38 3-pointers.
Texas A&M leads the series 10-2 and has won the past 10 matchups.
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Sharp
|12
|32.6
|16.3
|4.2
|3.8
|1.70
|0.50
|2.6
|39.5
|55.6
|83.7
|0.8
|3.3
|J. Black
|11
|33.9
|14.2
|3.3
|0.5
|1.40
|0.00
|0.8
|38.8
|34.5
|93.3
|0.9
|2.4
|I. Haney
|12
|32.3
|12.4
|4.1
|1.8
|2.00
|0.00
|2.0
|36.5
|30.8
|69.0
|0.8
|3.3
|D. Prim
|10
|18.2
|8.8
|3.4
|0.4
|1.40
|0.30
|0.8
|50.8
|60.0
|88.0
|1.5
|1.9
|J. Hampton
|12
|23.8
|7.3
|6.8
|1.1
|0.60
|0.20
|1.3
|62.1
|0.0
|57.7
|3.7
|3.2
|E. McDonald
|12
|13.3
|5.7
|0.9
|0.8
|0.20
|0.00
|0.8
|35.3
|39.1
|100.0
|0.4
|0.5
|R. Hill
|12
|12
|4.9
|2.2
|0.1
|1.00
|0.50
|0.8
|41.1
|38.7
|14.3
|0.4
|1.8
|M. Kuath
|3
|18
|4.0
|5.3
|0.7
|1.00
|0.30
|0.7
|33.3
|0.0
|100.0
|3.3
|2
|G. Williams
|12
|19.6
|3.0
|1.9
|1.8
|0.80
|0.00
|1.2
|35.1
|25.0
|60.0
|1
|0.9
|H. Enmanuel
|6
|4.5
|1.2
|0.7
|0.0
|0.20
|0.00
|0.0
|42.9
|0.0
|12.5
|0.3
|0.3
|C. Garrett
|6
|3.7
|1.2
|0.7
|0.2
|0.30
|0.00
|0.2
|42.9
|20.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.5
|J. Wilmore
|12
|10.8
|0.4
|2.1
|0.0
|0.40
|0.80
|0.3
|20.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.9
|1.2
|H. Black
|2
|5.5
|0.0
|0.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|K. Hardy
|2
|5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Zelenbaba
|4
|3.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.50
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|12
|0.0
|72.5
|37.5
|10.5
|9.80
|2.30
|11.4
|40.3
|35.8
|69.8
|13.9
|19.8
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|W. Taylor IV
|11
|25.7
|15.9
|2.5
|3.7
|2.50
|0.10
|2.1
|43.0
|38.6
|80.6
|0.5
|1.9
|T. Radford
|11
|28.2
|10.8
|5.2
|1.9
|0.90
|0.50
|1.8
|31.5
|27.5
|82.5
|2
|3.2
|H. Coleman III
|11
|24.5
|9.7
|5.1
|1.2
|1.00
|0.30
|1.5
|51.9
|0.0
|59.5
|1.7
|3.4
|J. Marble
|11
|18.7
|8.3
|4.2
|0.5
|0.50
|0.20
|1.1
|62.9
|0.0
|46.4
|1.4
|2.8
|D. Dennis
|11
|25.5
|7.5
|4.2
|1.6
|0.70
|0.70
|1.0
|38.9
|28.9
|73.7
|1
|3.2
|M. Obaseki
|11
|17.9
|7.2
|1.7
|1.2
|0.60
|0.10
|1.8
|46.0
|44.4
|77.3
|0.3
|1.5
|H. Hefner
|8
|15
|6.4
|0.9
|0.4
|0.40
|0.30
|1.4
|41.0
|30.4
|100.0
|0.1
|0.8
|S. Washington
|10
|14.4
|4.8
|3.0
|0.7
|0.70
|0.50
|0.5
|51.6
|50.0
|75.0
|1.5
|1.5
|A. Garcia
|10
|13
|2.7
|4.0
|0.6
|0.50
|0.10
|0.4
|52.9
|0.0
|64.3
|1.5
|2.5
|A. Gordon
|11
|13.8
|2.3
|1.3
|1.6
|0.50
|0.00
|0.5
|32.1
|33.3
|0.0
|0.3
|1
|K. Robinson
|9
|8.1
|2.1
|0.8
|0.6
|0.70
|0.00
|0.8
|50.0
|33.3
|50.0
|0.1
|0.7
|J. Brown
|3
|3.7
|1.3
|2.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.70
|0.3
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.7
|1.3
|E. Pratt
|5
|4
|1.2
|0.0
|0.4
|0.20
|0.00
|0.2
|22.2
|33.3
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|11
|0.0
|75.8
|37.9
|14.0
|8.70
|2.80
|12.6
|44.3
|32.8
|72.6
|12.0
|23.1