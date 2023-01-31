Big East titans clash when No. 16 Xavier hosts No. 17 Providence
Big East titans clash when No. 16 Xavier hosts No. 17 Providence
Two of the strongest teams in the Big East square off on Wednesday night when No. 16 Xavier plays host to 17th-ranked Providence in Cincinnati.
Xavier (17-5, 9-2 Big East) enters the game tied for first in the conference but is coming off an 84-67 loss at Creighton on Saturday. The Friars (17-5, 9-2) also sit atop the conference, alongside the Musketeers and Marquette.
The Musketeers received untimely news on Tuesday with the revelation that big man Zach Freemantle will be sidelined at least four weeks with a left foot injury. Freemantle is averaging 15.2 points and a team-best 8.1 rebounds per game and is shooting 58.5 percent from the field.
"At the moment, it doesn't require surgery," Xavier coach Sean Miller said. "He's going to be out for what we estimate about four weeks, one month.
"I don't think it's possible for him to be back with us playing before that, simply because of the healing process and just us making sure that if, in fact, he's able to join us at that point that he's been able to have enough recovery time and healing."
After winning a hard-fought game on the road at UConn on Wednesday, the road-weary Musketeers suffered their worst loss of the season just days later against Creighton. Xavier's first four losses were by a combined 14 points; Saturday's setback against the Bluejays eclipsed that at 17 points.
Xavier opened the season with its best-ever start in Big East play, winning its first seven conference games under Miller, who returned to the school before this season after spending 12 at Arizona. Miller previously coached Xavier from 2004-09.
But after that hot start, the Musketeers played a stretch of three of four games on the road -- a stretch that saw Xavier lose at DePaul and Creighton.
"Every schedule has its pockets where you know it's gonna be tough," Miller said. "I knew, not from an excuse perspective, playing at UConn, playing at Creighton, and the travel and the quick turnaround that it was going to be a tall order. And we lost to a better team (Saturday)."
The two losses have dropped Xavier to 16th in the country from a season-best eighth two weeks earlier.
Providence, the defending Big East regular-season champion, is coming off a close 70-65 road win over Villanova on Sunday.
The Friars have won three straight -- all in conference play -- since dropping games at Creighton and Marquette in mid-January.
"I thought it was an incredible team win," Providence head coach Ed Cooley said of the victory over Villanova. "I thought it was a character win. I thought it was a physical, culture win."
The last two meetings between Providence and Xavier in Cincinnati were decided by a 3-pointer in the closing seconds. Jared Bynum hit the game-winner last season for Providence, while Xavier's Colby Jones hit a game-winner in 2021.
Bynum scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half on Sunday and is just five points from the 1,000-point plateau for his career.
"He showed a lot of emotional maturity, mental maturity," Cooley said of Bynum. "Was able to gut through the little bit of pain he was in. That was a person who willed his team."
Xavier leads the nation in assists per game at 20.7 while standing second in the conference and fifth in the nation in overall field goal percentage (50.2 percent). The Musketeers are also first in the Big East and fifth in the nation in 3-point field goal percentage (39.9 percent) while leading the Big East in offense, averaging 83.2 points per game.
Bryce Hopkins leads Providence in scoring (16.4 points per game) and rebounding (9.1 rebounds per game). Hopkins has posted double-doubles in three of his last five games and has eight on the season.
Providence is first in the Big East in rebounding margin, grabbing nine more rebounds per game than its opponents.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|17 Providence 17-5
|78.4 PPG
|42.7 RPG
|14.5 APG
|16 Xavier 17-5
|83.2 PPG
|40.2 RPG
|20.7 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Hopkins
|22
|33.8
|16.4
|9.1
|2.3
|0.70
|0.50
|2.6
|48.6
|33.3
|75.4
|1.9
|7.2
|D. Carter
|22
|31
|13.0
|4.6
|2.2
|1.80
|1.20
|1.9
|43.8
|32.9
|74.6
|1.1
|3.5
|E. Croswell
|22
|26.5
|12.5
|7.3
|0.3
|1.20
|1.00
|1.4
|61.8
|0.0
|63.6
|3.7
|3.6
|N. Locke
|22
|27.2
|10.3
|2.3
|1.1
|0.50
|0.00
|0.9
|41.6
|36.2
|70.8
|0.3
|2
|J. Bynum
|18
|27.2
|9.3
|2.2
|4.4
|0.70
|0.20
|1.7
|38.8
|26.2
|82.2
|0.3
|1.9
|A. Breed
|21
|20.8
|5.9
|2.8
|1.9
|0.90
|0.00
|1.6
|42.4
|30.3
|81.8
|0.1
|2.7
|C. Moore
|22
|14.5
|5.5
|3.6
|0.4
|0.40
|1.40
|0.7
|51.6
|25.0
|76.7
|1.3
|2.3
|J. Pierre
|22
|12.9
|3.1
|1.4
|2.2
|0.30
|0.10
|0.9
|42.9
|55.6
|66.7
|0.4
|1
|C. Floyd Jr.
|18
|8.5
|2.8
|1.1
|0.4
|0.20
|0.10
|0.6
|52.9
|50.0
|100.0
|0.3
|0.8
|R. Castro
|21
|7.1
|2.1
|2.4
|0.2
|0.40
|0.50
|0.4
|56.7
|0.0
|62.5
|1.2
|1.2
|L. Fonts
|4
|1.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|K. O'Haire
|5
|1.2
|0.0
|0.4
|0.2
|0.20
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.4
|Total
|22
|0.0
|78.4
|42.7
|14.5
|7.00
|5.00
|12.9
|47.2
|33.9
|73.9
|12.3
|27.1
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|S. Boum
|22
|34.7
|16.1
|4.1
|4.9
|1.40
|0.10
|1.8
|46.9
|44.2
|88.3
|0.2
|3.9
|Z. Freemantle
|22
|28.6
|15.2
|8.1
|2.9
|0.90
|0.70
|2.6
|58.5
|63.6
|65.3
|1.5
|6.6
|C. Jones
|21
|33.2
|14.5
|4.8
|5.0
|1.40
|0.80
|2.6
|49.8
|40.6
|72.1
|1.4
|3.4
|J. Nunge
|22
|28.4
|14.1
|7.8
|1.8
|1.00
|1.30
|1.3
|51.6
|39.0
|67.9
|3
|4.9
|A. Kunkel
|20
|28.8
|10.3
|2.5
|2.8
|1.00
|0.20
|1.7
|47.5
|39.5
|85.7
|0.3
|2.2
|J. Hunter
|22
|14.6
|6.1
|3.4
|0.9
|0.30
|0.40
|0.6
|58.7
|25.0
|78.1
|1.7
|1.7
|D. Claude
|22
|18.2
|3.4
|2.0
|1.9
|0.80
|0.10
|1.3
|37.8
|17.6
|47.6
|0.3
|1.7
|K. Craft
|12
|7.4
|2.6
|1.6
|0.3
|0.30
|0.10
|0.8
|50.0
|38.5
|0.0
|0.4
|1.2
|K. Tandy
|18
|10.3
|2.6
|0.8
|0.9
|0.60
|0.20
|0.3
|33.3
|31.0
|71.4
|0.1
|0.7
|C. Edwards
|8
|4.1
|2.5
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.10
|0.6
|71.4
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.9
|D. Miles
|10
|7
|1.3
|1.4
|0.2
|0.20
|0.20
|0.4
|45.5
|0.0
|25.0
|0.6
|0.8
|E. Tucker
|3
|2
|0.7
|0.7
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|25.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.7
|0
|B. Colbert
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|B. Nunge
|2
|0.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0
|I. Sabourin
|1
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|M. Wolf
|2
|0.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|Total
|22
|0.0
|83.2
|40.2
|20.7
|7.20
|3.80
|13.2
|50.2
|39.8
|72.9
|10.3
|27.3
-
ALB
LOW0
0143 O/U
-13.5
6:00pm
-
CREI
GTWN0
0149 O/U
+13
6:30pm CBSSN
-
17PROV
16XAV0
0154 O/U
-4
6:30pm FS1
-
PSU
1PUR0
0135.5 O/U
-10
6:30pm BTN
-
ARMY
LEH0
0143.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
BING
UMBC0
0145 O/U
-9
7:00pm
-
BUCK
AMER0
0131 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
CHAT
FUR0
0154 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm
-
ECU
USF0
0141.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm ESPU
-
GT
LOU0
0135 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESP+
-
GW
LAS0
0149 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
GWEB
CHSO0
0137.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
-
HC
BU0
0130.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
LON
WINT0
0135.5 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
ME
BRY0
0153 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
NAVY
LAF0
0124.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
NH
NJIT0
0132.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
PITT
UNC0
0146.5 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm ACCN
-
RAD
PRES0
0126 O/U
+6
7:00pm
-
URI
JOES0
0143.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
SAM
WCU0
0144 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm
-
STBN
RICH0
0131 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
2TENN
FLA0
0132 O/U
+5
7:00pm ESP2
-
TLSA
CINCY0
0143 O/U
-16
7:00pm ESP+
-
UGA
25AUB0
0141.5 O/U
-12
7:00pm SECN
-
MASS
GMU0
0146.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
SCUP
CAMP0
0133 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
WOFF
ETSU0
0139.5 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
SHOU
UTRGV0
0144.5 O/U
+9.5
7:30pm
-
BELM
MURR0
0145.5 O/U
PK
8:00pm
-
UIC
ILST0
0135 O/U
-6
8:00pm
-
INST
EVAN0
0148 O/U
+13.5
8:00pm
-
SIU
BRAD0
0127 O/U
-6
8:00pm
-
TRLST
UTA0
0130 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm
-
VALP
MOSU0
0132.5 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm
-
MINN
RUTG0
0125.5 O/U
-14.5
8:30pm BTN
-
NOVA
14MARQ0
0145.5 O/U
-6
8:30pm FS1
-
HALL
SJU0
0143 O/U
+1
8:30pm CBSSN
-
FSU
NCST0
0151 O/U
-10
9:00pm ACCN
-
LSU
MIZZ0
0148 O/U
-10
9:00pm SECN
-
UNI
DRKE0
0136.5 O/U
-7.5
9:00pm
-
OKST
OKLA0
0131 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
SFA
NMST0
0147.5 O/U
+1.5
9:00pm
-
SMU
TUL0
0158.5 O/U
-8.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
ABIL
SEA0
0145 O/U
-7
10:00pm
-
SUU
CABP0
0143.5 O/U
-2.5
10:00pm
-
NMEX
UTST0
0157 O/U
-4.5
10:30pm FS1