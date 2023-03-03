No. 5 Purdue seeks strong finish vs. Illinois
No. 5 Purdue is the outright Big Ten champion heading into Sunday's regular-season finale at home against Illinois in West Lafayette, Ind.
For the Boilermakers (25-5, 14-5), who are still projected by many as a No. 1 seed for the NCAA Tournament, this game will be about keeping players healthy while not damaging their resume.
As for six-team logjam behind Purdue in the conference standings, including the Fighting Illini (20-10, 11-8), it's a different matter.
Illinois was projected as a No. 8 seed by ESPN on Friday. The Illini enter the weekend in a tie with five other teams (Iowa, Maryland, Indiana, Michigan and Northwestern) for second place in the conference and could use a win over Purdue to boost their tournament outlook.
The Boilermakers, who are 3-4 since losing at Indiana on Feb. 4, have not been playing their best basketball for the past month.
Purdue is still finding ways to survive and add wins as it did again on Thursday night when it took down host Wisconsin 63-61.
Zach Edey recorded his 23rd double-double, which leads all Division I players, with 17 points and 19 rebounds to lead the Boilermakers. Edey also limited the Wisconsin frontcourt tandem of Tyler Wahl and Steven Crowl to a combined seven points on 3-of-16 shooting.
"That matchup has been tough for us in the past. Zach kind of neutralized that," Purdue coach Matt Painter said.
But Purdue's perimeter struggles continued as it shot 4-for-19 from beyond the arc.
And yet the Boilermakers won their first Big Ten regular season title in four years even before they stepped on the court Thursday following Illinois' 91-87 double-overtime win over Michigan.
"The one thing that comes obviously is you want to win a championship and obviously Wisconsin won it last year, it's the journey and it's the things that you go through, some of the tough things," Painter said. "Sometimes, all the noise, you've got to be able to either shut it out or use it as motivation."
Matthew Mayer scored 24 points and Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 21 to lead the Illini against Michigan in a thrilling home finale. Shannon (17.9 points per game) and Mayer (12.9) have led Illinois on the offensive end this season.
"We just kept hanging in there," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "It's the craziness of this team. I use that term in a really positive way. It's their never-die attitude and their ability."
Illinois led by nine points three different times early in the second half, but could not put the Wolverines away. Mayer scored the first five points of the second overtime and shot 8-for-20 while collecting seven rebounds. Illinois shot just 5-for-18 from 3-point range, but capitalized at the foul line by making 26 of 34 free throws.
"This team believes," Underwood said. "For whatever the reason, we've been able to do that all year, 10 (points), 12, 14 down, 18 down at half. We've just kind of had a unique niche. This team doesn't rattle."
The teams went to double-overtime in last year's meeting at Mackey Arena. Purdue prevailed 96-88 behind 20 points from Edey.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Shannon Jr.
|28
|31.9
|17.2
|4.9
|2.9
|1.30
|0.50
|2.5
|43.5
|32.2
|79.4
|1.3
|3.5
|M. Mayer
|30
|26.4
|12.9
|5.4
|1.2
|0.80
|1.30
|1.3
|42.2
|36.1
|75.0
|1
|4.4
|J. Epps
|29
|26
|10.0
|1.9
|1.6
|0.70
|0.20
|1.3
|41.8
|30.0
|77.8
|0.2
|1.7
|C. Hawkins
|30
|32.6
|9.8
|6.5
|2.9
|1.00
|1.10
|2.4
|43.8
|28.1
|62.9
|2.1
|4.4
|D. Dainja
|30
|20.2
|9.7
|5.6
|0.5
|0.80
|1.20
|1.6
|64.7
|0.0
|51.2
|2.1
|3.5
|S. Clark
|13
|24.3
|7.0
|3.7
|2.1
|0.50
|0.20
|2.1
|41.1
|33.3
|69.6
|0.5
|3.2
|R. Melendez
|29
|21
|5.9
|3.4
|0.7
|0.70
|0.30
|1.0
|37.4
|25.6
|82.5
|0.9
|2.5
|S. Harris
|30
|14.3
|3.5
|2.0
|0.9
|0.80
|0.40
|0.6
|41.7
|29.7
|23.5
|0.5
|1.5
|T. Rodgers
|30
|17.2
|3.3
|4.1
|1.0
|0.50
|0.20
|0.8
|53.0
|0.0
|37.9
|1.7
|2.5
|L. Goode
|7
|11.4
|2.3
|1.3
|0.4
|0.30
|0.40
|0.1
|37.5
|20.0
|100.0
|0.3
|1
|B. Lieb
|15
|3.7
|1.0
|1.1
|0.1
|0.00
|0.50
|0.3
|58.3
|0.0
|20.0
|0.3
|0.8
|C. Serven
|5
|3.8
|0.2
|0.8
|0.0
|0.20
|0.00
|0.4
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.2
|0.6
|P. Warden
|10
|1.4
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.10
|0.2
|25.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|30
|0.0
|74.7
|40.9
|12.4
|6.80
|5.70
|12.9
|45.0
|30.9
|68.2
|11.4
|27.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|Z. Edey
|29
|31.7
|22.1
|13.1
|1.5
|0.20
|2.30
|2.4
|61.6
|0.0
|72.8
|5.6
|7.5
|F. Loyer
|30
|29.5
|11.9
|1.7
|2.5
|0.60
|0.10
|1.2
|38.3
|33.5
|80.5
|0.1
|1.7
|B. Smith
|30
|30.1
|9.8
|4.4
|4.2
|1.20
|0.20
|1.9
|44.5
|39.8
|88.3
|0.9
|3.6
|M. Gillis
|27
|19.3
|6.3
|3.6
|1.1
|0.50
|0.10
|0.9
|44.4
|37.6
|79.4
|1
|2.6
|C. Furst
|30
|19.2
|6.0
|4.9
|0.8
|0.40
|0.40
|0.6
|52.2
|31.4
|60.4
|2
|3
|B. Newman
|30
|16.2
|5.6
|2.8
|0.8
|0.40
|0.30
|1.0
|35.7
|31.3
|74.4
|0.3
|2.5
|T. Kaufman-Renn
|30
|11.9
|4.8
|2.0
|0.8
|0.30
|0.20
|0.8
|50.9
|21.1
|64.6
|0.9
|1.1
|E. Morton
|30
|26.1
|4.1
|3.1
|2.7
|0.80
|0.50
|1.0
|33.3
|29.3
|68.8
|0.5
|2.6
|D. Jenkins Jr.
|29
|14.7
|3.5
|1.3
|0.8
|0.20
|0.00
|0.8
|34.4
|30.3
|68.2
|0.1
|1.2
|C. Barrett
|5
|2
|1.2
|0.6
|0.4
|0.00
|0.00
|0.4
|75.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.4
|C. Martin
|4
|1.5
|0.5
|0.5
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|B. Waddell
|17
|7.9
|0.5
|0.6
|0.4
|0.10
|0.00
|0.4
|15.8
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0.6
|S. King
|4
|1.5
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|Total
|30
|0.0
|73.1
|41.4
|15.3
|4.70
|3.90
|11.2
|46.1
|32.7
|74.8
|12.2
|26.9
-
1HOU
MEM0
0145.5 O/U
+5
12:00pm CBS
-
21MD
PSU0
0135.5 O/U
-4
12:00pm BTN
-
8W&M
1HOFS0
0140.5 O/U
-13.5
12:00pm
-
ILL
5PUR0
0139.5 O/U
-8
12:30pm FOX
-
7CAMP
1UNCA0
0134.5 O/U
-4.5
1:00pm ESP2
-
4ARMY
1COLG0
0149.5 O/U
-11.5
2:00pm CBSSN
-
2DRKE
1BRAD0
0130.5 O/U
PK
2:00pm CBS
-
ECU
UCF0
0136 O/U
-10.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
NEB
IOWA0
0154 O/U
-11.5
2:00pm BTN
-
USF
WICH0
0143.5 O/U
-7
2:00pm ESPU
-
SMU
CINCY0
0146 O/U
-11
2:00pm ESP+
-
TEMP
TUL0
0150.5 O/U
-5.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
5DREX
4UNCW0
0124 O/U
-1
2:30pm
-
2LIB
1KENN0
0136 O/U
+5
3:00pm ESP2
-
7AMER
6LAF0
0120.5 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm CBSSN
-
4WCU
1FUR0
0150.5 O/U
-10
4:00pm ESPU
-
MICH
15IND0
0144.5 O/U
-4.5
4:30pm CBS
-
8USA
4JMAD0
0142.5 O/U
PK
6:00pm ESP+
-
10STON
2COC0
0144.5 O/U
-17
6:00pm
-
5TXAMC
8MCNS0
0137 O/U
PK
6:00pm ESP+
-
7CHAT
6WOFF0
0152 O/U
+3
6:30pm ESPW
-
5STTHMN
4WIU0
0145.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
9NAU
1EWU0
0152 O/U
-6
7:30pm ESP+
-
NW
RUTG0
0127 O/U
-5
7:30pm BTN
-
WISC
MINN0
0127.5 O/U
+5
7:30pm FS1
-
6DEL
3TOWS0
0140 O/U
-5.5
8:30pm
-
7UNO
6HOUC0
0160 O/U
+2
8:30pm ESP+
-
11TXST
2UL0
0142 O/U
-7
8:30pm ESP+
-
6SDAK
3NDST0
0142.5 O/U
-5.5
9:30pm ESP+
-
8NCO
2MTST0
0148 O/U
-5.5
10:00pm ESP+
-
6SF
3SACL93
87
Final/2OT ESP2