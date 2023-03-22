CINCY
1st Half
CINCY
Bearcats
UTVA
Wolverines

Time Team Play Score
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
12T
4 Cincinnati 23-12 ---
Utah Valley 27-8 ---
UCCU Events Center Orem, UT
Team Stats
4 Cincinnati 23-12 77.4 PPG 40.1 RPG 15.7 APG
Utah Valley 27-8 77.2 PPG 42.2 RPG 16.1 APG
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Cincinnati
Roster
L. Nolley II
D. DeJulius
V. Lakhin
M. Adams-Woods
J. Davenport
O. Oguama
D. Skillings Jr.
K. Ezikpe
S. Tolentino
J. Hensley
R. Phinisee
J. Reed
C. Anthony
C. Kirkwood
J. Newman III
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
L. Nolley II 35 32 16.7 5.8 2.6 1.00 0.40 2.2 45.1 41.6 75.0 1.3 4.5
D. DeJulius 35 32.5 14.7 2.2 5.4 1.10 0.00 1.7 42.7 34.8 84.9 0.3 2
V. Lakhin 32 23.5 11.7 7.0 0.5 1.20 1.40 1.3 62.4 50.0 56.5 2.2 4.8
M. Adams-Woods 35 29.9 9.3 2.5 3.2 1.10 0.20 1.5 43.4 36.7 83.7 0.2 2.3
J. Davenport 35 25.6 9.3 4.2 1.5 0.80 0.30 0.7 35.8 33.8 83.0 1 3.1
O. Oguama 35 20.3 5.6 5.3 0.5 0.30 0.30 0.9 57.7 0.0 55.4 2.3 3.1
D. Skillings Jr. 34 14.5 5.2 3.3 0.6 0.40 0.40 0.9 37.7 25.7 58.8 0.9 2.4
K. Ezikpe 28 7.9 3.3 2.3 0.2 0.10 0.60 0.6 59.3 0.0 68.8 0.7 1.6
S. Tolentino 2 4 2.5 1.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 100.0 0.0 50.0 0.5 0.5
J. Hensley 23 7.8 2.0 0.9 0.6 0.00 0.30 0.4 47.4 14.3 71.4 0.4 0.5
R. Phinisee 12 16.4 1.7 1.8 1.8 0.90 0.20 0.8 22.6 21.1 100.0 0.4 1.4
J. Reed 29 8 1.5 1.7 0.2 0.10 0.20 0.2 34.1 40.0 37.5 0.7 1
C. Anthony 14 1.7 0.5 0.3 0.2 0.00 0.00 0.1 33.3 25.0 50.0 0 0.3
C. Kirkwood 9 1.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.10 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
J. Newman III 1 11 0.0 2.0 0.0 1.00 0.00 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2 0
Total 35 0.0 77.4 40.1 15.7 6.30 4.00 10.7 45.2 35.4 70.4 11.0 26.2
Utah Valley
Roster
L. Darthard
J. Harmon
T. Woodbury
A. Bandaogo
T. Fuller
T. Small
C. Alford
B. Nield
T. Ceaser
J. McClanahan
E. Potter
C. Fields
B. Crowther
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
L. Darthard 35 29 13.9 3.5 1.5 1.30 0.50 1.4 43.5 36.5 90.1 0.6 2.9
J. Harmon 35 27.9 13.8 3.7 2.9 1.30 0.20 3.1 45.8 34.0 72.8 0.7 3
T. Woodbury 35 30.6 13.6 5.7 4.6 1.00 0.20 2.6 45.1 40.6 72.3 0.4 5.3
A. Bandaogo 35 29 11.4 10.2 1.1 0.50 2.80 1.6 60.7 28.6 62.9 2.8 7.4
T. Fuller 35 21.9 6.4 4.8 1.4 0.40 1.30 0.8 66.9 0.0 62.5 2.2 2.5
T. Small 34 16.3 5.1 2.3 1.1 0.40 0.10 1.2 39.0 28.8 80.5 0.4 1.9
C. Alford 18 8.3 4.9 1.3 0.6 0.40 0.00 0.6 45.0 5.9 75.6 0.4 0.8
B. Nield 35 16.1 4.2 1.5 1.9 0.70 0.10 0.9 38.4 29.5 80.0 0.3 1.2
T. Ceaser 33 17.2 4.1 3.3 0.4 0.40 0.90 0.8 37.1 28.9 70.0 0.9 2.4
J. McClanahan 20 8.3 2.2 0.7 1.0 0.60 0.00 0.5 31.8 26.1 64.3 0.1 0.6
E. Potter 22 8.4 1.6 2.4 0.3 0.10 0.50 0.4 45.5 28.6 57.1 0.6 1.8
C. Fields 8 2.6 1.1 0.4 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.1 37.5 37.5 0.0 0 0.4
B. Crowther 6 2.3 0.0 0.3 0.3 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0.3
Total 35 0.0 77.2 42.2 16.1 6.60 6.50 13.7 46.6 33.6 74.2 10.0 29.8
