CINCY
UTVALL
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|4 Cincinnati 23-12
|77.4 PPG
|40.1 RPG
|15.7 APG
|Utah Valley 27-8
|77.2 PPG
|42.2 RPG
|16.1 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|L. Nolley II
|35
|32
|16.7
|5.8
|2.6
|1.00
|0.40
|2.2
|45.1
|41.6
|75.0
|1.3
|4.5
|D. DeJulius
|35
|32.5
|14.7
|2.2
|5.4
|1.10
|0.00
|1.7
|42.7
|34.8
|84.9
|0.3
|2
|V. Lakhin
|32
|23.5
|11.7
|7.0
|0.5
|1.20
|1.40
|1.3
|62.4
|50.0
|56.5
|2.2
|4.8
|M. Adams-Woods
|35
|29.9
|9.3
|2.5
|3.2
|1.10
|0.20
|1.5
|43.4
|36.7
|83.7
|0.2
|2.3
|J. Davenport
|35
|25.6
|9.3
|4.2
|1.5
|0.80
|0.30
|0.7
|35.8
|33.8
|83.0
|1
|3.1
|O. Oguama
|35
|20.3
|5.6
|5.3
|0.5
|0.30
|0.30
|0.9
|57.7
|0.0
|55.4
|2.3
|3.1
|D. Skillings Jr.
|34
|14.5
|5.2
|3.3
|0.6
|0.40
|0.40
|0.9
|37.7
|25.7
|58.8
|0.9
|2.4
|K. Ezikpe
|28
|7.9
|3.3
|2.3
|0.2
|0.10
|0.60
|0.6
|59.3
|0.0
|68.8
|0.7
|1.6
|S. Tolentino
|2
|4
|2.5
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.5
|0.5
|J. Hensley
|23
|7.8
|2.0
|0.9
|0.6
|0.00
|0.30
|0.4
|47.4
|14.3
|71.4
|0.4
|0.5
|R. Phinisee
|12
|16.4
|1.7
|1.8
|1.8
|0.90
|0.20
|0.8
|22.6
|21.1
|100.0
|0.4
|1.4
|J. Reed
|29
|8
|1.5
|1.7
|0.2
|0.10
|0.20
|0.2
|34.1
|40.0
|37.5
|0.7
|1
|C. Anthony
|14
|1.7
|0.5
|0.3
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|33.3
|25.0
|50.0
|0
|0.3
|C. Kirkwood
|9
|1.1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.10
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Newman III
|1
|11
|0.0
|2.0
|0.0
|1.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|Total
|35
|0.0
|77.4
|40.1
|15.7
|6.30
|4.00
|10.7
|45.2
|35.4
|70.4
|11.0
|26.2
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|L. Darthard
|35
|29
|13.9
|3.5
|1.5
|1.30
|0.50
|1.4
|43.5
|36.5
|90.1
|0.6
|2.9
|J. Harmon
|35
|27.9
|13.8
|3.7
|2.9
|1.30
|0.20
|3.1
|45.8
|34.0
|72.8
|0.7
|3
|T. Woodbury
|35
|30.6
|13.6
|5.7
|4.6
|1.00
|0.20
|2.6
|45.1
|40.6
|72.3
|0.4
|5.3
|A. Bandaogo
|35
|29
|11.4
|10.2
|1.1
|0.50
|2.80
|1.6
|60.7
|28.6
|62.9
|2.8
|7.4
|T. Fuller
|35
|21.9
|6.4
|4.8
|1.4
|0.40
|1.30
|0.8
|66.9
|0.0
|62.5
|2.2
|2.5
|T. Small
|34
|16.3
|5.1
|2.3
|1.1
|0.40
|0.10
|1.2
|39.0
|28.8
|80.5
|0.4
|1.9
|C. Alford
|18
|8.3
|4.9
|1.3
|0.6
|0.40
|0.00
|0.6
|45.0
|5.9
|75.6
|0.4
|0.8
|B. Nield
|35
|16.1
|4.2
|1.5
|1.9
|0.70
|0.10
|0.9
|38.4
|29.5
|80.0
|0.3
|1.2
|T. Ceaser
|33
|17.2
|4.1
|3.3
|0.4
|0.40
|0.90
|0.8
|37.1
|28.9
|70.0
|0.9
|2.4
|J. McClanahan
|20
|8.3
|2.2
|0.7
|1.0
|0.60
|0.00
|0.5
|31.8
|26.1
|64.3
|0.1
|0.6
|E. Potter
|22
|8.4
|1.6
|2.4
|0.3
|0.10
|0.50
|0.4
|45.5
|28.6
|57.1
|0.6
|1.8
|C. Fields
|8
|2.6
|1.1
|0.4
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|37.5
|37.5
|0.0
|0
|0.4
|B. Crowther
|6
|2.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|Total
|35
|0.0
|77.2
|42.2
|16.1
|6.60
|6.50
|13.7
|46.6
|33.6
|74.2
|10.0
|29.8