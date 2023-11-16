Reeling LSU seeks to regain footing vs. North Texas
LSU had five days to regroup after an upset loss, but on Thursday the Tigers were stunned all over again.
The Tigers moved into the consolation bracket of the Charleston (S.C.) Classic and will have a quick turnaround to prepare to face North Texas on Friday morning.
LSU (1-2) took a surprising setback to Nicholls last Friday. The Tigers were outscored 44-25 in the first half, charged back for a late lead and lost 68-66 on a last-second 3-pointer.
A 40-minute effort eluded the Tigers once again in the opening round in Charleston. They led Dayton 62-51 before the Flyers ripped off 13 straight points as part of a game-ending 19-5 run. Nate Santos' game-winning 3-pointer with four seconds left accounted for the 70-67 final margin.
"I thought for 30 minutes (we) executed at a high level," LSU coach Matt McMahon said after the game. "... Unfortunately we were unable to close the game out. Credit to Dayton. Obviously the pressure bothered us, forced us into some turnovers."
LSU lost 15 turnovers that Dayton converted into 18 points. Jalen Reed paced the Tigers with 16 points, Tyrell Ward had 12 points and Will Baker added 10 points and eight rebounds.
The Tigers will have less than 18 hours before returning to the court at 11:30 a.m. to greet another tough mid-major foe.
North Texas (2-1), winners of the NIT last season, trailed only UConn with the second-longest active winning streak in the country (seven games) before falling 53-52 to St. John's in the opening round.
The Mean Green trailed 30-20 at halftime before rallying in similar fashion to Dayton. John Buggs III fueled a 14-2 run to help give North Texas its first lead at 52-51 with two minutes left. The Mean Green did not score again.
Aaron Scott led the way with 13 points and seven rebounds. Buggs scored all eight of his points in the second half.
"I thought we were really well prepared. It never comes down to one final play," first-year North Texas coach Ross Hodge said. "There were a lot of little things we need to do better. But the game changed because we were able to start defensive rebounding."
Baker has a team-best 13.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game for LSU. For North Texas, Scott is averaging 19.0 points and 5.7 rebounds per contest.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|14:05
|Mean Green turnover (shot clock violation)
|14:36
|+1
|Derek Fountain makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|40-38
|14:36
|Derek Fountain misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|14:36
|Aaron Scott shooting foul (Derek Fountain draws the foul)
|14:39
|TV timeout
|14:39
|C.J. Noland personal foul
|14:45
|C.J. Noland turnover (lost ball) (Trae Hannibal steals)
|15:05
|+2
|Will Baker makes two point layup
|40-37
|15:29
|TV timeout
|15:29
|Tigers 30 second timeout
|15:31
|+2
|Rubin Jones makes two point layup
|40-35
|15:36
|Rubin Jones defensive rebound
|15:38
|Aaron Scott blocks Will Baker's two point jump shot
|15:40
|Will Baker offensive rebound
|15:42
|Robert Allen blocks Will Baker's two point jump shot
|16:04
|Derek Fountain defensive rebound
|16:06
|Aaron Scott misses two point jump shot
|16:08
|Robert Allen defensive rebound
|16:10
|Jordan Wright misses two point jump shot
|16:40
|+2
|Robert Allen makes two point jump shot
|38-35
|17:03
|John Buggs III defensive rebound
|17:05
|Jordan Wright misses three point jump shot
|17:20
|Jordan Wright defensive rebound
|17:22
|Aaron Scott misses two point jump shot
|17:41
|Jordan Wright turnover (bad pass)
|17:54
|Jordan Wright defensive rebound
|17:56
|Aaron Scott misses three point jump shot
|18:08
|Mike Williams III personal foul
|18:10
|Aaron Scott offensive rebound
|18:12
|Rubin Jones misses three point jump shot
|18:28
|Will Baker personal foul
|18:28
|Rubin Jones defensive rebound
|18:30
|Carlos Stewart misses three point jump shot
|18:52
|+2
|Aaron Scott makes two point jump shot
|36-35
|19:12
|John Buggs III defensive rebound
|19:14
|Will Baker misses two point jump shot
|19:34
|Carlos Stewart defensive rebound
|19:36
|Aaron Scott misses two point jump shot
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:01
|Jalen Reed defensive rebound
|0:03
|Rubin Jones misses two point jump shot
|0:07
|Trae Hannibal personal foul
|0:35
|+2
|Trae Hannibal makes two point layup
|34-35
|0:42
|Aaron Scott turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Reed steals)
|0:51
|Trae Hannibal turnover (bad pass) (Rubin Jones steals)
|1:11
|Mean Green 30 second timeout
|1:16
|+2
|Jason Edwards makes two point jump shot
|34-33
|1:32
|Mike Williams III personal foul
|1:48
|+2
|Will Baker makes two point jump shot
|32-33
|2:18
|+2
|John Buggs III makes two point jump shot
|32-31
|2:36
|Robert Allen defensive rebound
|2:38
|Tyrell Ward misses three point jump shot
|3:00
|+3
|John Buggs III makes three point jump shot (Robert Allen assists)
|30-31
|3:04
|Robert Allen offensive rebound
|3:06
|Aaron Scott misses three point jump shot
|3:19
|Robert Allen defensive rebound
|3:19
|Jalen Reed misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:19
|+1
|Jalen Reed makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|27-31
|3:19
|TV timeout
|3:19
|C.J. Noland personal foul (Jalen Reed draws the foul)
|3:39
|Will Baker defensive rebound
|3:41
|Aaron Scott misses two point jump shot
|4:08
|+3
|Mwani Wilkinson makes three point jump shot (Mike Williams III assists)
|27-30
|4:12
|Mike Williams III defensive rebound
|4:14
|Rubin Jones misses three point jump shot
|4:20
|Rubin Jones offensive rebound
|4:22
|Aaron Scott misses three point jump shot
|4:32
|+1
|Tyrell Ward makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|27-27
|4:32
|+1
|Tyrell Ward makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|27-26
|4:32
|Moulaye Sissoko shooting foul (Tyrell Ward draws the foul)
|4:37
|Jason Edwards turnover (bad pass) (Tyrell Ward steals)
|4:55
|+2
|Will Baker makes two point hook shot (Tyrell Ward assists)
|27-25
|5:07
|Tigers 30 second timeout
|5:18
|+3
|Rubin Jones makes three point jump shot
|27-23
|5:36
|Aaron Scott defensive rebound
|5:38
|Carlos Stewart misses two point jump shot
|5:55
|+3
|John Buggs III makes three point jump shot (Rubin Jones assists)
|24-23
|6:22
|+3
|Jordan Wright makes three point jump shot (Mike Williams III assists)
|21-23
|6:46
|+2
|Rubin Jones makes two point layup
|21-20
|6:54
|Aaron Scott defensive rebound
|6:56
|Mike Williams III misses three point jump shot
|7:24
|C.J. Noland turnover (lost ball) (Mike Williams III steals)
|7:41
|+2
|Jordan Wright makes two point jump shot
|19-20
|7:49
|C.J. Noland personal foul
|7:49
|Mike Williams III offensive rebound
|7:51
|Carlos Stewart misses three point jump shot
|7:57
|+1
|Jordan Wright makes flagrant free throw 2 of 2
|19-18
|7:57
|+1
|Jordan Wright makes flagrant free throw 1 of 2
|19-17
|7:57
|TV timeout
|7:57
|John Buggs III flagrant 1
|8:01
|Aaron Scott turnover (lost ball) (Mike Williams III steals)
|8:25
|Carlos Stewart turnover (out of bounds)
|8:39
|Moulaye Sissoko personal foul
|8:39
|Tigers defensive rebound
|8:40
|John Buggs III misses three point jump shot
|8:46
|Rubin Jones defensive rebound
|8:48
|Will Baker misses two point jump shot
|8:58
|Moulaye Sissoko personal foul
|9:17
|Trae Hannibal defensive rebound
|9:19
|C.J. Noland misses three point jump shot
|9:26
|Rubin Jones defensive rebound
|9:28
|Mwani Wilkinson misses three point jump shot
|9:35
|Mwani Wilkinson defensive rebound
|9:37
|Jason Edwards misses three point jump shot
|9:38
|Mean Green offensive rebound
|9:40
|Jason Edwards misses three point jump shot
|10:05
|+2
|Jalen Reed makes two point layup
|19-16
|10:14
|Robert Allen personal foul
|10:23
|+3
|Jason Edwards makes three point jump shot (Rubin Jones assists)
|19-14
|10:51
|+2
|Mwani Wilkinson makes two point layup (Jalen Reed assists)
|16-14
|10:57
|John Buggs III turnover (lost ball) (Mwani Wilkinson steals)
|11:27
|Matthew Stone defensive rebound
|11:29
|Tyrell Ward misses two point jump shot
|11:40
|TV timeout
|11:40
|Robert Allen personal foul
|11:56
|+3
|Jason Edwards makes three point jump shot (John Buggs III assists)
|16-12
|12:00
|Matthew Stone offensive rebound
|12:02
|Rubin Jones misses three point jump shot
|12:10
|John Buggs III offensive rebound
|12:12
|John Buggs III misses three point jump shot
|12:34
|Mike Williams III turnover (bad pass)
|12:52
|+1
|Robert Allen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|13-12
|12:52
|+1
|Robert Allen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|12-12
|12:52
|Mike Williams III shooting foul (Robert Allen draws the foul)
|13:01
|Tyrell Ward personal foul
|13:22
|+2
|Derek Fountain makes two point layup
|11-12
|13:28
|Derek Fountain offensive rebound
|13:30
|Tyrell Ward misses three point jump shot
|13:45
|+3
|John Buggs III makes three point jump shot (Jason Edwards assists)
|11-10
|14:03
|+3
|Derek Fountain makes three point jump shot (Will Baker assists)
|8-10
|14:18
|Derek Fountain defensive rebound
|14:20
|John Buggs III misses three point jump shot
|14:46
|Derek Fountain turnover (bad pass)
|14:58
|Jordan Wright defensive rebound
|15:00
|C.J. Noland misses two point jump shot
|15:25
|+3
|Jordan Wright makes three point jump shot (Mike Williams III assists)
|8-7
|15:26
|Tigers offensive rebound
|15:28
|C.J. Noland blocks Mike Williams III's three point jump shot
|15:39
|TV timeout
|15:54
|Will Baker defensive rebound
|15:56
|Jason Edwards misses three point jump shot
|16:13
|Robert Allen defensive rebound
|16:15
|Carlos Stewart misses two point jump shot
|16:27
|Jalen Reed defensive rebound
|16:29
|Rubin Jones misses two point jump shot
|16:50
|Mike Williams III turnover (bad pass)
|17:17
|+2
|Aaron Scott makes two point tip layup
|8-4
|17:23
|Aaron Scott offensive rebound
|17:25
|Rubin Jones misses two point jump shot
|17:32
|Jalen Reed turnover (lost ball) (Rubin Jones steals)
|17:52
|+3
|Rubin Jones makes three point jump shot
|6-4
|18:01
|Aaron Scott defensive rebound
|18:03
|Will Baker misses three point jump shot
|18:15
|+3
|C.J. Noland makes three point jump shot (Robert Allen assists)
|3-4
|18:40
|+2
|Will Baker makes two point layup
|0-4
|18:47
|Jordan Wright offensive rebound
|18:49
|Jordan Wright misses two point jump shot
|19:10
|Tigers defensive rebound
|19:12
|C.J. Noland misses three point jump shot
|19:45
|+2
|Will Baker makes two point jump shot (Jordan Wright assists)
|0-2
|20:00
|Moulaye Sissoko vs. Will Baker (Jordan Wright gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Mean Green turnover (shot clock violation)
|14:05
|+ 1
|Derek Fountain makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|14:36
|Derek Fountain misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|14:36
|Aaron Scott shooting foul (Derek Fountain draws the foul)
|14:36
|C.J. Noland personal foul
|14:39
|C.J. Noland turnover (lost ball) (Trae Hannibal steals)
|14:45
|+ 2
|Will Baker makes two point layup
|15:05
|Tigers 30 second timeout
|15:29
|+ 2
|Rubin Jones makes two point layup
|15:31
|Rubin Jones defensive rebound
|15:36
|Aaron Scott blocks Will Baker's two point jump shot
|15:38
|Team Stats
|Points
|40
|38
|Field Goals
|15-37 (40.5%)
|14-32 (43.8%)
|3-Pointers
|8-22 (36.4%)
|4-13 (30.8%)
|Free Throws
|2-2 (100.0%)
|6-8 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|21
|20
|Offensive
|6
|4
|Defensive
|14
|13
|Team
|1
|3
|Assists
|6
|7
|Steals
|2
|6
|Blocks
|3
|0
|Turnovers
|6
|7
|Fouls
|11
|6
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|North Texas 2-1
|70.0 PPG
|37.3 RPG
|10.0 APG
|LSU 1-2
|79.7 PPG
|33.0 RPG
|12.3 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Buggs III G
|6.0 PPG
|2.3 RPG
|0.7 APG
|46.2 FG%
|
00
|. Wright G
|9.0 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|2.0 APG
|30.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Buggs III G
|11 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|J. Wright G
|10 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|
|40.5
|FG%
|43.8
|
|
|36.4
|3PT FG%
|30.8
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|W. Baker
|10
|3
|1
|5/10
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|J. Wright
|10
|4
|1
|3/6
|2/3
|2/2
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|J. Reed
|3
|2
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|C. Stewart
|0
|1
|0
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|M. Williams III
|0
|2
|3
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|-
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
