Purdue takes the floor as the No. 1 team in the country Tuesday against Texas Southern in West Lafayette, Ind.

The Boilermakers (6-0) moved into the No. 1 spot this week, propelled by the Maui Invitational championship last week. Purdue beat then-No. 11 Gonzaga, then-No. 7 Tennessee and then-No. 4 Marquette on consecutive nights in Honolulu.

Purdue's sweep combined with then-No. 1 Kansas falling to Marquette in the semifinals elevated the Boilermakers into the No. 1 spot. It marks the third straight season in which the Boilermakers reached No. 1.

Coach Matt Painter said the strength of the field was impressive after Purdue defeated Marquette 78-75 in the championship game on Wednesday.

"I don't think anyone's leaving this tournament thinking they don't have a chance to win it all," Painter said. "I thought our guys were resilient and I think games like this, whether you win or lose, it obviously makes you a better team."

Reigning National Player of the Year Zach Edey was named tournament MVP after averaging 25.3 points, 13 rebounds and two blocked shots per game. The 7-foot-4 Edey shot 57.8 percent from the field.

He matched his season high of 28 points and collected a season-best 15 rebounds in the win over Marquette. It was Edey's 44th career double-double.

The Golden Eagles saw three of their big men get into foul trouble and Edey took over.

"A lot of times when guys have foul trouble," Edey said, "they're not going to fight you as hard for those catches. They're not going to fight you as hard for that position. So it makes my life easier."

Said Painter of Edey: "He's a horse. He's a moose down there."

Edey is shooting 59.2 percent from the field and averaging 23.0 points and 11.5 rebounds. He also has rejected 17 shots. Braden Smith is averaging 12.0 points, 6.2 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals and Fletcher Loyer is contributing 10.7 points.

This will be the second time Purdue had played Texas Southern, a program used to playing tough nonconference schedules. The Boilermakers routed the visiting Tigers 76-56 on Dec. 17, 2007.

Texas Southern (0-6) began this season with road losses to New Mexico (92-55), Arizona State (63-52), Virginia (62-33) and Creighton (82-50). The Tigers have since lost close contests at Oral Roberts (65-63) and at Drake (77-71).

Coach Johnny Jones annually opts for road-heavy schedules against upper-echelon foes as he said it prepares his team for Southwest Athletic Conference play. It seems to be paying off as Texas Southern has made three straight NCAA Tournament appearances, twice winning First Four games.

"It's kind of our deal at the beginning of the season," Jones said recently while appearing on the Houston Roundball Review. "We play a very difficult schedule and we're hopeful that it serves and prepares us for a very grueling conference schedule.

"... It's a good schedule for us and it's one that our kids enjoy, and they love the challenges of playing against difficult teams."

In Jones' first season (2018-19) at Texas Southern, his club won road games at Baylor, Oregon and Texas A&M. During the 2021-22 seasons, the Tigers won at Florida. Last season, Texas Southern edged visiting Arizona State 67-66 in overtime.

In Saturday's loss to Drake, guard PJ Henry returned from a two-game injury absence to make a career-best seven 3-pointers while scoring 27 points. Henry is averaging 13.3 points in four games.

