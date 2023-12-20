No. 10 Baylor stumbles into matchup with No. 21 Duke
No. 10 Baylor will look to get back on the winning track when it squares off against No. 21 Duke on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden in New York.
The Bears (9-1) will play their second consecutive game against a big-name opponent on a neutral floor. The first was a surprising 88-64 loss to under-.500 Michigan State in Detroit on Saturday, the result being Baylor's first setback of the season.
RayJ Dennis and Yves Missi scored 11 points apiece for the Bears, but that was nowhere near the effort needed to overcome a horrendous start. Baylor trailed by 30 points just before halftime and was down 45-17 at the break, the low mark for points scored in a half by the Bears this season.
Baylor shot just 7 of 22 (31.8 percent) from the floor and committed 11 turnovers in the opening 20 minutes.
"I wish we could have turned the lights off and started over, because we really got knocked in the mouth," Bears coach Scott Drew said. "I thought we practiced enough, but obviously we weren't prepared enough for Michigan State.
"The first half, anything that could go wrong did for us. Anything that could go right for them did, and they made a lot of that happen."
The Bears played much better in the second half when they outscored Michigan State 47-43 and shot 61.5 percent on field-goal attempts.
The upset -- and how it occurred -- was enough to drop the Bears from sixth to 10th in this week's AP poll.
Drew said he expects the same level of competition, if not even more, when Baylor travels to the Big Apple.
"As coaches, we've got to watch this film and see how we can put our guys in better position to be successful against another really good team," Drew said. "This is the stuff that gets you ready for conference."
The Blue Devils (7-3) head back to the court after a seven-day layoff. Their last action was an 89-68 home win over Hofstra on Dec. 12. Kyle Filipowski amassed 28 points, 12 rebounds and a career-high eight assists for Duke, which won its second straight after consecutive road losses at Arkansas and Georgia Tech.
"We just want to take a step forward, and of course you want that to translate to winning," Duke coach Jon Scheyer said. "For me, it is not just about winning, it is about how we played, it is about how we competed and about how we prepare.
"I told our team that the blueprint is set after these last two games. You have to continue to adjust and adapt to who you're playing and what the game plan is."
Jeremy Roach added 19 points, Mark Mitchell scored 14 points and Jared McCain logged 13 for the Blue Devils, who pulled away in the second half after leading by just five at intermission.
Roach said the Blue Devils are looking forward to the dustup against Baylor.
"Duke loves playing at MSG -- that's been a staple throughout the history of Duke," Roach said. "We've just got to go out there and put on a show. Every time we're at MSG, we kind of see the whole place filled up with that Duke blue, so the energy's always there. Madison Square Garden -- it's going to be something special."
The teams have met only once, a 78-71 win for the Blue Devils in the 2010 NCAA Tournament South Region final in Houston.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Walter
|10
|27.8
|14.3
|3.8
|1.2
|1.30
|0.20
|0.9
|41.2
|37.3
|88.9
|1.3
|2.5
|R. Dennis
|10
|29.1
|13.9
|3.7
|6.6
|1.40
|0.10
|3.8
|54.3
|42.9
|81.3
|0.5
|3.2
|L. Love
|10
|22.8
|10.8
|1.8
|1.1
|0.30
|0.20
|1.0
|46.1
|41.2
|82.8
|0.4
|1.4
|J. Nunn
|10
|25.6
|10.6
|2.3
|2.8
|1.30
|0.50
|1.9
|45.8
|44.0
|74.4
|0.3
|2
|J. Bridges
|10
|25.1
|10.5
|4.2
|1.1
|0.70
|1.10
|0.7
|48.1
|43.9
|86.7
|1.6
|2.6
|Y. Missi
|10
|19.1
|10.1
|6.2
|0.2
|0.90
|2.00
|0.8
|64.4
|0.0
|49.0
|2.8
|3.4
|J. Ojianwuna
|10
|15.4
|5.3
|4.4
|0.3
|0.40
|0.10
|1.0
|81.5
|0.0
|52.9
|2.3
|2.1
|D. Grimes
|9
|7.4
|4.7
|1.3
|1.6
|0.80
|0.00
|0.1
|60.9
|57.1
|83.3
|0.2
|1.1
|C. Lohner
|10
|13.2
|3.7
|3.3
|0.6
|0.20
|0.20
|0.3
|58.3
|50.0
|77.8
|1.3
|2
|M. Little
|10
|8.6
|3.1
|1.4
|0.6
|0.10
|0.00
|0.7
|56.3
|37.5
|76.9
|0.3
|1.1
|J. Tchamwa Tchatchoua
|6
|9.3
|2.2
|2.8
|0.5
|0.20
|0.30
|0.7
|55.6
|60.0
|0.0
|0.7
|2.2
|A. Sacks
|5
|2.2
|1.2
|0.4
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.8
|33.3
|33.3
|0.0
|0.2
|0.2
|Total
|10
|0.0
|88.4
|41.8
|16.3
|7.40
|4.60
|12.7
|51.7
|42.1
|73.2
|13.0
|25.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Filipowski
|10
|29.3
|18.4
|9.2
|3.0
|1.20
|1.90
|1.8
|51.5
|32.4
|73.6
|2.3
|6.9
|J. Roach
|10
|33.3
|14.8
|2.5
|3.1
|1.20
|0.10
|1.0
|51.0
|50.0
|80.6
|0.4
|2.1
|M. Mitchell
|9
|25.9
|11.4
|4.9
|1.2
|0.80
|0.30
|1.2
|44.9
|5.9
|69.6
|2.1
|2.8
|T. Proctor
|8
|27.9
|10.3
|3.0
|4.8
|0.90
|0.10
|1.0
|43.9
|32.4
|86.7
|0.4
|2.6
|J. McCain
|10
|25.2
|9.5
|4.2
|1.6
|1.00
|0.00
|0.9
|41.8
|44.2
|83.3
|0.6
|3.6
|C. Foster
|10
|24.9
|8.8
|2.1
|1.6
|0.30
|0.20
|1.0
|50.0
|38.5
|52.2
|0.3
|1.8
|J. Blakes
|10
|12.2
|3.3
|1.1
|0.6
|0.70
|0.20
|0.3
|54.5
|40.0
|100.0
|0.2
|0.9
|T. Power
|7
|9.7
|3.1
|0.7
|0.3
|0.30
|0.00
|0.1
|46.2
|50.0
|100.0
|0.1
|0.6
|S. Stewart
|10
|7.4
|3.0
|2.9
|0.1
|0.50
|0.30
|0.4
|58.3
|0.0
|40.0
|1.4
|1.5
|R. Young
|10
|11.9
|2.4
|3.1
|1.2
|0.10
|0.40
|0.8
|52.9
|0.0
|60.0
|1.2
|1.9
|C. Reeves
|3
|5.3
|1.7
|1.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.7
|66.7
|0.0
|50.0
|0.3
|1.3
|S. Hubbard
|4
|1.8
|0.5
|0.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|N. Begovich
|4
|1.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|Total
|10
|0.0
|81.6
|39.2
|16.4
|6.60
|3.60
|9.0
|48.5
|36.9
|72.5
|9.9
|26.3
-
WIU
CARK0
0144.5 O/U
-2
1:00pm
-
BRYN
LIP0
0
3:00pm
-
LON
NCCU0
0138 O/U
+6
3:00pm
-
WOFF
OKST0
0144.5 O/U
-14
3:00pm ESP+
-
WOOD
UTM0
0
3:00pm
-
UCSD
CAL0
0144 O/U
-9
5:00pm
-
10BAYL
21DUKE0
0153.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm ESPN
-
DSU
ECU0
0139 O/U
-12
7:00pm ESP+
-
GRAM
SELA0
0138 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
PFW
PITT0
0156.5 O/U
-14
7:00pm ESP+
-
MTSM
UGA0
0142.5 O/U
-12
7:00pm ESP+
-
OAK
DAY0
0137 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
RAD
WV0
0139.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm ESP+
-
RIDE
DEL0
0143 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm
-
RMU
SFU0
0137.5 O/U
+5
7:00pm
-
SDST
WYO0
0146.5 O/U
+5
7:00pm
-
STL
NCST0
0149 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
5CONN
HALL0
0140.5 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
UVM
TOL0
0148.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
XAV
SJU0
0158 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm FS1
-
ARST
BELM0
0159 O/U
-4.5
7:30pm
-
UND
NEB0
0145.5 O/U
-18.5
7:30pm B1G+
-
UMKC
ETSU0
0138 O/U
-4.5
7:30pm
-
COOK
CHST0
0140.5 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm
-
LIB
UTVA0
0131.5 O/U
+5
8:00pm
-
PVAM
RICE0
0147 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
SHOU
GCU0
0145.5 O/U
-15.5
8:00pm
-
TNTC
EVAN0
0145 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm
-
UMBC
IOWA0
0178 O/U
-26.5
8:00pm BTN
-
NW
ASU0
0138 O/U
+4
8:30pm ESP2
-
BELLAR
UTAH0
0141 O/U
-20.5
9:00pm PACN
-
JAST
15GONZ0
0153.5 O/U
-26.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
NNMX
DU0
0
9:00pm
-
NORF
UTEP0
0137.5 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm
-
NOVA
12CREI0
0141.5 O/U
-9
9:00pm FS1
-
UCI
NMEX0
0154 O/U
-9.5
9:00pm
-
11UNC
7OKLA0
0155.5 O/U
+3
9:00pm ESPN
-
HOW
UCSB0
0151 O/U
-9
10:00pm
-
LT
SEA0
0134.5 O/U
-1.5
10:00pm
-
NAU
SF0
0136.5 O/U
-16.5
10:00pm
-
SACL
SJSU0
0147 O/U
+4
10:00pm
-
UOP
CSUF0
0137.5 O/U
-12.5
10:00pm
-
ALA
4ARIZ0
0175.5 O/U
-7
11:00pm ESPN