Georgia Tech to chase rare season sweep of Clemson
Georgia Tech has the opportunity to notch a regular-season sweep of Clemson for just the second time in 19 seasons when the Atlantic Coast Conference teams meet Wednesday night in Atlanta.
Since sweeping Clemson in the 2004-05 season, the Yellow Jackets have done so just one other time, that occurring in the 2019-20 campaign.
Georgia Tech (11-15, 4-11 ACC) recorded a dramatic, double-overtime road win over Clemson on Jan. 16 in the season's first meeting. The Yellow Jackets were down five points late in regulation before forcing the first OT and eventually prevailing 93-90.
Georgia Tech dropped seven of its next eight games before scoring a 65-60 home win over Syracuse on Saturday. Kyle Sturdivant scored a team-best 17 points off the bench.
"It's a marathon. It's not just one game," Sturdivant said of the Yellow Jackets' slide. "You feel like you're at the top of the world one game. (Then) one game you feel like, 'Man, what's going on?' But you just gotta stay even-keel and stay committed to your work."
Miles Kelly had 16 points and 10 rebounds against the Orange and stands just eight points away from becoming the 48th player in Georgia Tech history to reach 1,000 career points.
"Even just from coming up playing basketball I've always been the underdog, so being able to be in college as a junior to hit your 1,000 points, that's just a testament to how hard I work and the countless hours in the gym spending time on my game," said Kelly, a junior who leads the squad with a 14.7 scoring average.
Clemson (17-8, 7-7) is looking to bounce back from a 78-77 home loss to North Carolina State on Saturday. The Wolfpack scored the final five points of the game to stun the Tigers.
"Obviously, a loss is not a step in the direction you want to go," Clemson star PJ Hall said. "But it's how we respond to it. ... It's time to get back out there and win the next one. It's a tough pill to swallow but you've got to."
Joe Girard III led Clemson with 23 points while Hall added 18. Hall leads the Tigers with a 19.5 scoring average.
Clemson led by 12 points midway through the second half before wilting.
Tigers coach Brad Brownell downplayed the revenge factor in playing Georgia Tech again.
"We want to win for us," said Brownell, who is 20-9 against the Yellow Jackets during his 14-year coaching tenure.
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Clemson 17-8
|78.8 PPG
|40.1 RPG
|15.2 APG
|Georgia Tech 11-15
|70.9 PPG
|41.5 RPG
|13.0 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|P. Hall
|25
|29.5
|19.5
|7.2
|1.6
|0.80
|1.70
|1.6
|49.4
|31.4
|80.2
|2
|5.2
|J. Girard III
|25
|33
|15.6
|3.5
|3.1
|0.60
|0.20
|1.7
|43.4
|43.4
|94.2
|0.2
|3.2
|C. Hunter
|25
|32
|12.1
|2.5
|2.9
|0.60
|0.30
|1.7
|41.3
|31.6
|86.3
|0.6
|1.9
|I. Schieffelin
|25
|26.1
|9.3
|9.4
|2.2
|0.60
|0.50
|1.3
|59.2
|52.0
|75.4
|3
|6.4
|R. Godfrey
|25
|15.6
|6.3
|3.4
|0.8
|0.40
|0.60
|1.1
|59.8
|40.0
|50.0
|0.9
|2.4
|C. Wiggins
|25
|19.1
|6.3
|2.6
|0.9
|0.10
|0.30
|0.9
|44.1
|34.8
|82.4
|0.6
|2
|A. Hemenway
|5
|16
|5.2
|0.6
|1.4
|0.40
|0.20
|0.8
|38.1
|42.1
|50.0
|0
|0.6
|J. Clark
|15
|18.5
|3.7
|4.5
|1.1
|0.50
|0.50
|0.4
|33.9
|27.6
|83.3
|1.1
|3.3
|J. Beadle
|23
|11.9
|3.3
|1.1
|0.9
|0.30
|0.00
|0.6
|46.7
|17.6
|61.5
|0.1
|1
|D. Hunter
|25
|17
|2.7
|1.8
|1.6
|0.60
|0.00
|0.5
|39.7
|30.0
|35.7
|0.3
|1.6
|B. Leyte
|19
|4.6
|0.8
|0.8
|0.3
|0.10
|0.20
|0.2
|66.7
|50.0
|40.0
|0.3
|0.6
|A. Latiff
|3
|1.7
|0.7
|0.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|25.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|M. Kelly
|3
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|D. Nauseef
|3
|2.3
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|Total
|25
|0.0
|78.8
|40.1
|15.2
|4.50
|4.10
|10.4
|47.0
|35.9
|78.2
|9.8
|27.7
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Kelly
|26
|31.8
|14.7
|6.0
|1.9
|0.60
|0.20
|2.0
|37.0
|30.6
|72.0
|1.1
|4.9
|B. Ndongo
|23
|27.2
|12.0
|8.0
|0.9
|0.80
|1.20
|2.5
|58.0
|30.0
|61.2
|2.5
|5.5
|K. Reeves Jr.
|26
|29.8
|10.1
|4.1
|0.8
|0.60
|0.60
|1.2
|40.9
|38.1
|81.8
|1.1
|3
|N. George
|23
|29.1
|9.1
|2.2
|4.8
|0.40
|0.10
|2.0
|39.2
|28.8
|67.2
|0.4
|1.8
|K. Sturdivant
|26
|19.8
|8.4
|2.1
|2.8
|0.70
|0.10
|1.4
|42.0
|38.4
|86.3
|0.3
|1.8
|D. Coleman
|23
|20.1
|6.2
|2.6
|0.6
|0.50
|0.20
|0.3
|39.8
|36.3
|60.0
|0.9
|1.7
|T. Claude
|26
|17.6
|5.0
|5.2
|0.7
|0.30
|0.50
|0.9
|48.4
|14.3
|65.6
|2.5
|2.7
|T. Gapare
|23
|16.7
|4.5
|3.0
|0.6
|0.40
|1.10
|0.8
|33.3
|18.6
|64.9
|0.7
|2.3
|A. Abram
|10
|10.7
|3.4
|1.7
|1.1
|0.10
|0.20
|0.9
|26.2
|20.0
|61.5
|0.2
|1.5
|I. Sacko
|19
|11.2
|2.3
|2.4
|0.2
|0.60
|0.20
|0.5
|50.0
|28.6
|30.0
|0.9
|1.5
|C. Murphy
|11
|8
|2.1
|0.9
|0.2
|0.30
|0.20
|0.1
|40.0
|43.8
|0.0
|0
|0.9
|E. Dowuona
|18
|9.6
|1.0
|1.4
|0.1
|0.10
|0.30
|0.4
|42.9
|0.0
|0.0
|0.8
|0.6
|M. Miguel
|1
|2
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|E. Nichols
|2
|2
|0.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|1.5
|Total
|26
|0.0
|70.9
|41.5
|13.0
|4.70
|4.20
|12.3
|41.7
|32.2
|68.8
|11.7
|26.7
-
LEH
ARMY0
0130 O/U
+2.5
6:00pm
-
WCU
UNCG0
0141 O/U
-4
6:00pm CBSSN
-
12ILL
PSU0
0155 O/U
+7
6:30pm BTN
-
PRES
WINT0
0145.5 O/U
-9.5
6:30pm
-
STBN
LAS0
0145.5 O/U
+6
6:30pm
-
BU
AMER0
0129 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
BUCK
HC0
0135.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
CHSO
SCUP0
0142 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
CIT
MER0
0136 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
CLEM
GT0
0146 O/U
+8
7:00pm ACCN
-
CCAR
GAST0
0152 O/U
-10
7:00pm
-
16DAY
GMU0
0134 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
8DUKE
MIA0
0148 O/U
+6.5
7:00pm ESPN
-
24FLA
13ALA0
0174.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
GW
JOES0
0159.5 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm
-
JMAD
MRSH0
0155.5 O/U
+6.5
7:00pm
-
MTSU
JVST0
0131.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
NAVY
L-MD0
0131.5 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
NCAS
LON0
0150 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
ND
LOU0
0136.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
OKST
CINCY0
0139 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
RICH
URI0
0143.5 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm
-
SJU
GTWN0
0150.5 O/U
+9.5
7:00pm FS1
-
VMI
ETSU0
0149 O/U
-18.5
7:00pm
-
WOFF
CHAT0
0146 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
FURM
SAM0
0164.5 O/U
-7
7:30pm
-
BELM
DRKE0
0155 O/U
-10
8:00pm
-
BRAD
MOSU0
0142 O/U
+4
8:00pm
-
CHAR
MEM0
0148.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
EVAN
UIC0
0146 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm
-
INST
VALP0
0161.5 O/U
+15
8:00pm ESP+
-
MURR
SIU0
0135.5 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm
-
UNI
ILST0
0131.5 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm
-
PROV
XAV0
0153.5 O/U
-5
8:00pm CBSSN
-
RICE
UAB0
0147.5 O/U
-11.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
USF
UTSA0
0155.5 O/U
+6
8:00pm ESP+
-
NEB
IND0
0149.5 O/U
-2
8:30pm BTN
-
UGA
VAN0
0145 O/U
+1.5
8:30pm SECN
-
DEP
7MARQ0
0151.5 O/U
-27.5
9:00pm FS1
-
MISS
MSST0
0141 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
TLSA
WICH0
0147 O/U
-7
9:00pm ESPU
-
17UK
LSU0
0163 O/U
+6
9:00pm ESPN
-
22COLST
NMEX0
0157.5 O/U
-7.5
10:00pm CBSSN
-
PEP
UOP0
0148 O/U
+7
10:00pm
-
UNLV
AF0
0131 O/U
+6
11:00pm FS1