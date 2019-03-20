ARK
Jones lifts Arkansas past Providence 84-72 in NIT

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) Mason Jones had 18 points and Reggie Chaney posted 14 points and seven blocks as Arkansas defeated Providence 84-72 in the NIT first round on Tuesday night.

Jones made 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Isaiah Joe had 12 points for Arkansas (18-15). Gabe Osabuohien added 11 points and eight rebounds.

Maliek White had 19 points for the Friars (18-16). Nate Watson added 15 points. Alpha Diallo had 12 points, 11 rebounds and six steals.

Key Players
J. Harris
A. Diallo
35.5 Min. Per Game 35.5
16.1 Pts. Per Game 16.1
3.1 Ast. Per Game 3.1
8.0 Reb. Per Game 8.0
33.7 Field Goal % 42.0
11.9 Three Point % 33.3
69.6 Free Throw % 67.4
+ 3 Maliek White made 3-pt. jump shot 11.0
+ 3 Mason Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Harris 25.0
  Offensive rebound by Jalen Harris 45.0
  Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot 47.0
+ 2 Nate Watson made dunk, assist by Maliek White 1:16
+ 1 Isaiah Joe made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:27
  Isaiah Joe missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:27
  Shooting foul on Maliek White 1:27
  Defensive rebound by Gabe Osabuohien 1:31
  Alpha Diallo missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Jalen Harris 1:33
+ 1 Mason Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:42
Team Stats
Points 84 72
Field Goals 29-57 (50.9%) 24-62 (38.7%)
3-Pointers 10-21 (47.6%) 3-23 (13.0%)
Free Throws 16-21 (76.2%) 21-30 (70.0%)
Total Rebounds 36 35
Offensive 9 13
Defensive 26 22
Team 1 0
Assists 19 16
Steals 5 11
Blocks 10 7
Turnovers 14 9
Fouls 21 20
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
13
M. Jones G
18 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
4
M. White G
19 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo 5 Arkansas 18-15 424284
home team logo 4 Providence 18-16 314172
PROV -7.5, O/U 144
Dunkin' Donuts Center Providence, RI
PROV -7.5, O/U 144
Dunkin' Donuts Center Providence, RI
Team Stats
away team logo 5 Arkansas 18-15 75.5 PPG 37 RPG 16.0 APG
home team logo 4 Providence 18-16 71.4 PPG 39.2 RPG 14.4 APG
Key Players
13
M. Jones G 13.6 PPG 3.9 RPG 2.9 APG 40.2 FG%
4
M. White G 6.3 PPG 1.9 RPG 2.3 APG 37.3 FG%
Top Scorers
13
M. Jones G 18 PTS 4 REB 4 AST
4
M. White G 19 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
50.9 FG% 38.7
47.6 3PT FG% 13.0
76.2 FT% 70.0
Arkansas
Starters
I. Joe
G. Osabuohien
D. Sills
J. Harris
A. Bailey
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Joe 12 5 2 3/11 2/8 4/7 1 33 0 1 1 1 4
G. Osabuohien 11 8 1 4/6 1/1 2/3 4 17 1 1 0 3 5
D. Sills 8 0 3 2/5 2/4 2/2 3 27 1 0 3 0 0
J. Harris 7 5 6 2/6 0/1 3/4 2 27 3 1 5 1 4
A. Bailey 5 2 1 2/5 0/0 1/1 3 18 0 0 2 0 2
Bench
M. Jones
R. Chaney
E. Henderson
K. Embery-Simpson
J. Holmes
D. Gafford
K. Garland
I. Ali
T. Stevens
E. Obukwelu
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Jones 18 4 4 5/8 4/6 4/4 2 26 0 0 1 1 3
R. Chaney 14 5 2 7/9 0/0 0/0 5 28 0 7 2 2 3
E. Henderson 6 5 0 3/6 0/0 0/0 0 18 0 0 0 1 4
K. Embery-Simpson 3 1 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 1
J. Holmes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Gafford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Garland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Ali - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Stevens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Obukwelu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 84 35 19 29/57 10/21 16/21 21 200 5 10 14 9 26
Providence
Starters
M. White
N. Watson
A. Diallo
D. Duke
A. Reeves
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. White 19 2 1 5/9 2/4 7/8 4 28 1 1 3 2 0
N. Watson 15 8 0 5/8 0/0 5/5 3 21 0 1 0 4 4
A. Diallo 12 11 4 4/13 0/4 4/8 2 36 6 1 1 3 8
D. Duke 7 3 2 3/7 0/1 1/2 0 22 0 1 1 0 3
A. Reeves 3 4 0 1/6 0/4 1/4 3 18 0 0 1 1 3
Bench
K. Young
D. Edwards
I. Jackson
J. Nichols Jr.
M. Ashton-Langford
K. Monroe
E. Holt
A. Fonts
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Young 6 3 1 3/5 0/1 0/0 3 19 1 1 0 2 1
D. Edwards 5 1 0 2/4 1/2 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 0 1
I. Jackson 3 1 4 1/7 0/4 1/1 3 24 3 0 1 0 1
J. Nichols Jr. 2 2 0 0/1 0/1 2/2 1 9 0 1 0 1 1
M. Ashton-Langford 0 0 3 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 9 0 1 2 0 0
K. Monroe 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
E. Holt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Fonts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 72 35 16 24/62 3/23 21/30 20 200 11 7 9 13 22
