Jones lifts Arkansas past Providence 84-72 in NIT
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) Mason Jones had 18 points and Reggie Chaney posted 14 points and seven blocks as Arkansas defeated Providence 84-72 in the NIT first round on Tuesday night.
Jones made 4 of 6 3-pointers.
Isaiah Joe had 12 points for Arkansas (18-15). Gabe Osabuohien added 11 points and eight rebounds.
Maliek White had 19 points for the Friars (18-16). Nate Watson added 15 points. Alpha Diallo had 12 points, 11 rebounds and six steals.
---
---
|35.5
|Min. Per Game
|35.5
|16.1
|Pts. Per Game
|16.1
|3.1
|Ast. Per Game
|3.1
|8.0
|Reb. Per Game
|8.0
|33.7
|Field Goal %
|42.0
|11.9
|Three Point %
|33.3
|69.6
|Free Throw %
|67.4
|+ 3
|Maliek White made 3-pt. jump shot
|11.0
|+ 3
|Mason Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Harris
|25.0
|Offensive rebound by Jalen Harris
|45.0
|Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|47.0
|+ 2
|Nate Watson made dunk, assist by Maliek White
|1:16
|+ 1
|Isaiah Joe made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:27
|Isaiah Joe missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1:27
|Shooting foul on Maliek White
|1:27
|Defensive rebound by Gabe Osabuohien
|1:31
|Alpha Diallo missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Jalen Harris
|1:33
|+ 1
|Mason Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:42
|Team Stats
|Points
|84
|72
|Field Goals
|29-57 (50.9%)
|24-62 (38.7%)
|3-Pointers
|10-21 (47.6%)
|3-23 (13.0%)
|Free Throws
|16-21 (76.2%)
|21-30 (70.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|35
|Offensive
|9
|13
|Defensive
|26
|22
|Team
|1
|0
|Assists
|19
|16
|Steals
|5
|11
|Blocks
|10
|7
|Turnovers
|14
|9
|Fouls
|21
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|5 Arkansas 18-15
|75.5 PPG
|37 RPG
|16.0 APG
|4 Providence 18-16
|71.4 PPG
|39.2 RPG
|14.4 APG
|
|50.9
|FG%
|38.7
|
|
|47.6
|3PT FG%
|13.0
|
|
|76.2
|FT%
|70.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Joe
|12
|5
|2
|3/11
|2/8
|4/7
|1
|33
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|G. Osabuohien
|11
|8
|1
|4/6
|1/1
|2/3
|4
|17
|1
|1
|0
|3
|5
|D. Sills
|8
|0
|3
|2/5
|2/4
|2/2
|3
|27
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|J. Harris
|7
|5
|6
|2/6
|0/1
|3/4
|2
|27
|3
|1
|5
|1
|4
|A. Bailey
|5
|2
|1
|2/5
|0/0
|1/1
|3
|18
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Jones
|18
|4
|4
|5/8
|4/6
|4/4
|2
|26
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|R. Chaney
|14
|5
|2
|7/9
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|28
|0
|7
|2
|2
|3
|E. Henderson
|6
|5
|0
|3/6
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|K. Embery-Simpson
|3
|1
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Total
|84
|35
|19
|29/57
|10/21
|16/21
|21
|200
|5
|10
|14
|9
|26
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Young
|6
|3
|1
|3/5
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|19
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|D. Edwards
|5
|1
|0
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|I. Jackson
|3
|1
|4
|1/7
|0/4
|1/1
|3
|24
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Nichols Jr.
|2
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|9
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|M. Ashton-Langford
|0
|0
|3
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|K. Monroe
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Total
|72
|35
|16
|24/62
|3/23
|21/30
|20
|200
|11
|7
|9
|13
|22