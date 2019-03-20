No Text
DAYTON
COLO
Bey carries Colorado past Dayton 78-73 in NIT
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) Tyler Bey had 14 points and 12 rebounds to carry Colorado to a 78-73 win over Dayton in the NIT first round on Tuesday night.
McKinley Wright IV had 19 points for Colorado (22-12). D'Shawn Schwartz added 19 points.
Obi Toppin had 21 points for the Flyers (21-12). Jalen Crutcher added 14 points. Ryan Mikesell had 13 points.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
Key Players
J. Crutcher
M. Wright IV
|32.2
|Min. Per Game
|32.2
|13.1
|Pts. Per Game
|13.1
|4.8
|Ast. Per Game
|4.8
|5.0
|Reb. Per Game
|5.0
|41.9
|Field Goal %
|49.5
|36.3
|Three Point %
|35.1
|70.7
|Free Throw %
|81.2
|+ 2
|Jalen Crutcher made floating jump shot
|5.0
|+ 1
|Shane Gatling made 2nd of 2 free throws
|10.0
|+ 1
|Shane Gatling made 1st of 2 free throws
|10.0
|Personal foul on Ryan Mikesell
|10.0
|+ 2
|Obi Toppin made dunk
|12.0
|Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell
|15.0
|McKinley Wright IV missed driving layup
|17.0
|Defensive rebound by Lucas Siewert
|44.0
|Jordan Davis missed floating jump shot
|46.0
|+ 1
|McKinley Wright IV made 2nd of 2 free throws
|56.0
|+ 1
|McKinley Wright IV made 1st of 2 free throws
|56.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|73
|78
|Field Goals
|30-55 (54.5%)
|27-61 (44.3%)
|3-Pointers
|5-18 (27.8%)
|8-21 (38.1%)
|Free Throws
|8-11 (72.7%)
|16-18 (88.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|34
|Offensive
|3
|9
|Defensive
|22
|22
|Team
|4
|3
|Assists
|12
|12
|Steals
|3
|5
|Blocks
|2
|2
|Turnovers
|11
|7
|Fouls
|19
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
19 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
|Key Players
|
1
|O. Toppin F
|14.4 PPG
|5.6 RPG
|1.8 APG
|66.6 FG%
|
25
|M. Wright IV G
|13.3 PPG
|4.9 RPG
|4.8 APG
|49.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|O. Toppin F
|21 PTS
|6 REB
|2 AST
|M. Wright IV G
|19 PTS
|3 REB
|5 AST
|
|54.5
|FG%
|44.3
|
|
|27.8
|3PT FG%
|38.1
|
|
|72.7
|FT%
|88.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Toppin
|21
|6
|2
|9/12
|2/3
|1/2
|3
|29
|1
|1
|3
|1
|5
|J. Crutcher
|14
|4
|5
|6/12
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|37
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|R. Mikesell
|13
|6
|1
|4/8
|1/5
|4/4
|5
|35
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|J. Davis
|12
|3
|2
|5/10
|0/4
|2/3
|1
|37
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|J. Cunningham
|5
|2
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|31
|0
|0
|4
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Toppin
|21
|6
|2
|9/12
|2/3
|1/2
|3
|29
|1
|1
|3
|1
|5
|J. Crutcher
|14
|4
|5
|6/12
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|37
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|R. Mikesell
|13
|6
|1
|4/8
|1/5
|4/4
|5
|35
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|J. Davis
|12
|3
|2
|5/10
|0/4
|2/3
|1
|37
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|J. Cunningham
|5
|2
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|31
|0
|0
|4
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Landers
|6
|3
|1
|3/7
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|21
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|D. Cohill
|2
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|10
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|J. Westerfield
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Chatman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Watson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Tshimanga
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Greer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Policelli
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Matos
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Leonard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Wilson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|73
|25
|12
|30/55
|5/18
|8/11
|19
|200
|3
|2
|11
|3
|22
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Schwartz
|19
|5
|2
|7/13
|5/8
|0/0
|2
|38
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|M. Wright IV
|19
|3
|5
|6/14
|2/4
|5/5
|2
|37
|2
|0
|4
|1
|2
|T. Bey
|14
|12
|1
|5/11
|0/0
|4/5
|1
|27
|1
|1
|0
|4
|8
|E. Battey
|8
|1
|1
|3/5
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|23
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|S. Gatling
|4
|0
|0
|1/6
|0/4
|2/2
|1
|22
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Schwartz
|19
|5
|2
|7/13
|5/8
|0/0
|2
|38
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|M. Wright IV
|19
|3
|5
|6/14
|2/4
|5/5
|2
|37
|2
|0
|4
|1
|2
|T. Bey
|14
|12
|1
|5/11
|0/0
|4/5
|1
|27
|1
|1
|0
|4
|8
|E. Battey
|8
|1
|1
|3/5
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|23
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|S. Gatling
|4
|0
|0
|1/6
|0/4
|2/2
|1
|22
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Kountz
|6
|2
|3
|2/5
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|26
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|A. Strating
|5
|3
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|9
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|L. Siewert
|3
|5
|0
|1/4
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|18
|1
|0
|2
|0
|5
|N. Wright
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Walton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Martinka
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Ersek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Dombek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Parquet
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. McQuade
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|78
|31
|12
|27/61
|8/21
|16/18
|12
|200
|5
|2
|7
|9
|22