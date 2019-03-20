DAYTON
5 Dayton
Flyers
21-12
away team logo
73
TF 10
FINAL
End
2nd
ESP2
Tue Mar. 19
11:00pm
BONUS
78
TF 7
home team logo
COLO
4 Colorado
Buffaloes
22-12
ML: +167
COLO -4.5, O/U 139
ML: -203
DAYTON
COLO

No Text

Bey carries Colorado past Dayton 78-73 in NIT

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 20, 2019

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) Tyler Bey had 14 points and 12 rebounds to carry Colorado to a 78-73 win over Dayton in the NIT first round on Tuesday night.

McKinley Wright IV had 19 points for Colorado (22-12). D'Shawn Schwartz added 19 points.

Obi Toppin had 21 points for the Flyers (21-12). Jalen Crutcher added 14 points. Ryan Mikesell had 13 points.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Crutcher
M. Wright IV
32.2 Min. Per Game 32.2
13.1 Pts. Per Game 13.1
4.8 Ast. Per Game 4.8
5.0 Reb. Per Game 5.0
41.9 Field Goal % 49.5
36.3 Three Point % 35.1
70.7 Free Throw % 81.2
+ 2 Jalen Crutcher made floating jump shot 5.0
+ 1 Shane Gatling made 2nd of 2 free throws 10.0
+ 1 Shane Gatling made 1st of 2 free throws 10.0
  Personal foul on Ryan Mikesell 10.0
+ 2 Obi Toppin made dunk 12.0
  Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell 15.0
  McKinley Wright IV missed driving layup 17.0
  Defensive rebound by Lucas Siewert 44.0
  Jordan Davis missed floating jump shot 46.0
+ 1 McKinley Wright IV made 2nd of 2 free throws 56.0
+ 1 McKinley Wright IV made 1st of 2 free throws 56.0
Team Stats
Points 73 78
Field Goals 30-55 (54.5%) 27-61 (44.3%)
3-Pointers 5-18 (27.8%) 8-21 (38.1%)
Free Throws 8-11 (72.7%) 16-18 (88.9%)
Total Rebounds 29 34
Offensive 3 9
Defensive 22 22
Team 4 3
Assists 12 12
Steals 3 5
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 11 7
Fouls 19 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
O. Toppin F
21 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
5
D. Schwartz G
19 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo 5 Dayton 21-12 353873
home team logo 4 Colorado 22-12 374178
COLO -4.5, O/U 139
Coors Events Center Boulder, CO
COLO -4.5, O/U 139
Coors Events Center Boulder, CO
Team Stats
away team logo 5 Dayton 21-12 72.9 PPG 37.3 RPG 16.4 APG
home team logo 4 Colorado 22-12 74.0 PPG 40.9 RPG 13.4 APG
Key Players
1
O. Toppin F 14.4 PPG 5.6 RPG 1.8 APG 66.6 FG%
25
M. Wright IV G 13.3 PPG 4.9 RPG 4.8 APG 49.5 FG%
Top Scorers
1
O. Toppin F 21 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
25
M. Wright IV G 19 PTS 3 REB 5 AST
54.5 FG% 44.3
27.8 3PT FG% 38.1
72.7 FT% 88.9
Dayton
Starters
O. Toppin
J. Crutcher
R. Mikesell
J. Davis
J. Cunningham
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
O. Toppin 21 6 2 9/12 2/3 1/2 3 29 1 1 3 1 5
J. Crutcher 14 4 5 6/12 2/5 0/0 0 37 0 0 1 0 4
R. Mikesell 13 6 1 4/8 1/5 4/4 5 35 0 1 0 0 6
J. Davis 12 3 2 5/10 0/4 2/3 1 37 2 0 1 0 3
J. Cunningham 5 2 0 2/4 0/0 1/2 3 31 0 0 4 1 1
Starters
O. Toppin
J. Crutcher
R. Mikesell
J. Davis
J. Cunningham
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
O. Toppin 21 6 2 9/12 2/3 1/2 3 29 1 1 3 1 5
J. Crutcher 14 4 5 6/12 2/5 0/0 0 37 0 0 1 0 4
R. Mikesell 13 6 1 4/8 1/5 4/4 5 35 0 1 0 0 6
J. Davis 12 3 2 5/10 0/4 2/3 1 37 2 0 1 0 3
J. Cunningham 5 2 0 2/4 0/0 1/2 3 31 0 0 4 1 1
Bench
T. Landers
D. Cohill
J. Westerfield
R. Chatman
I. Watson
J. Tshimanga
C. Johnson
C. Greer
F. Policelli
J. Matos
J. Leonard
C. Wilson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Landers 6 3 1 3/7 0/0 0/0 3 21 0 0 0 1 2
D. Cohill 2 1 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 4 10 0 0 2 0 1
J. Westerfield - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Chatman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Watson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tshimanga - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Greer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Policelli - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Matos - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Leonard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 25 12 30/55 5/18 8/11 19 200 3 2 11 3 22
Colorado
Starters
D. Schwartz
M. Wright IV
T. Bey
E. Battey
S. Gatling
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Schwartz 19 5 2 7/13 5/8 0/0 2 38 0 0 0 1 4
M. Wright IV 19 3 5 6/14 2/4 5/5 2 37 2 0 4 1 2
T. Bey 14 12 1 5/11 0/0 4/5 1 27 1 1 0 4 8
E. Battey 8 1 1 3/5 0/0 2/2 3 23 0 0 0 1 0
S. Gatling 4 0 0 1/6 0/4 2/2 1 22 0 0 1 0 0
Starters
D. Schwartz
M. Wright IV
T. Bey
E. Battey
S. Gatling
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Schwartz 19 5 2 7/13 5/8 0/0 2 38 0 0 0 1 4
M. Wright IV 19 3 5 6/14 2/4 5/5 2 37 2 0 4 1 2
T. Bey 14 12 1 5/11 0/0 4/5 1 27 1 1 0 4 8
E. Battey 8 1 1 3/5 0/0 2/2 3 23 0 0 0 1 0
S. Gatling 4 0 0 1/6 0/4 2/2 1 22 0 0 1 0 0
Bench
D. Kountz
A. Strating
L. Siewert
N. Wright
D. Brown
D. Walton
A. Martinka
B. Ersek
J. Dombek
E. Parquet
A. McQuade
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Kountz 6 2 3 2/5 0/1 2/2 1 26 0 1 0 0 2
A. Strating 5 3 0 2/3 0/0 1/2 0 9 1 0 0 2 1
L. Siewert 3 5 0 1/4 1/4 0/0 2 18 1 0 2 0 5
N. Wright - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Walton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Martinka - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Ersek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Dombek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Parquet - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. McQuade - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 78 31 12 27/61 8/21 16/18 12 200 5 2 7 9 22
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores