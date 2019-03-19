HOFSTRA
7 Hofstra
Pride
27-8
away team logo
78
TF 10
FINAL
End
2nd
ESP2
Tue Mar. 19
7:00pm
BONUS
84
TF 6
home team logo
NCST
2 NC State
Wolfpack
23-11
ML: +358
NCST -9, O/U 163.5
ML: -481
HOFSTRA
NCST

No Text

Johnson scores 26 to lift NC State past Hofstra 84-78 in NIT

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 19, 2019

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) Markell Johnson had 26 points as North Carolina State defeated Hofstra 84-78 in the first round of the NIT on Tuesday night.

Torin Dorn had 19 points and nine rebounds for North Carolina State (23-11). C.J. Bryce added 18 points and 11 rebounds. Devon Daniels had six rebounds for the home team.

Justin Wright-Foreman had 29 points and six rebounds for the Pride (27-8). Jacquil Taylor added 14 points and four blocks. Desure Buie had 13 points.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Wright-Foreman
T. Dorn
28.2 Min. Per Game 28.2
13.4 Pts. Per Game 13.4
1.3 Ast. Per Game 1.3
7.1 Reb. Per Game 7.1
51.1 Field Goal % 47.5
42.5 Three Point % 30.1
86.4 Free Throw % 58.3
Team Stats
Points 78 84
Field Goals 27-65 (41.5%) 33-75 (44.0%)
3-Pointers 7-26 (26.9%) 6-23 (26.1%)
Free Throws 17-19 (89.5%) 12-16 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 32 49
Offensive 8 18
Defensive 21 27
Team 3 4
Assists 16 13
Steals 7 2
Blocks 6 4
Turnovers 9 11
Fouls 18 14
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
3
J. Wright-Foreman G
29 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
11
M. Johnson G
26 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST
PNC Arena Raleigh, NC
41.5 FG% 44.0
26.9 3PT FG% 26.1
89.5 FT% 75.0
Hofstra
Starters
J. Wright-Foreman
J. Taylor
D. Buie
T. Coburn
E. Pemberton
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Wright-Foreman 29 6 5 9/18 2/7 9/9 3 39 1 1 3 2 4
J. Taylor 14 8 1 6/10 0/0 2/2 3 34 0 4 0 4 4
D. Buie 13 4 5 5/11 1/4 2/3 2 39 2 0 2 1 3
T. Coburn 8 4 1 2/7 2/6 2/3 0 29 1 0 0 0 4
E. Pemberton 2 3 0 1/4 0/2 0/0 4 19 1 0 3 0 3
Bench
J. Ray
D. Dwyer
S. Trueheart
K. Wormley
C. Klementowicz
I. Kante
M. Radovic
K. Schutte
H. Hughes
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Ray 10 4 4 3/13 2/7 2/2 2 27 1 1 0 1 3
D. Dwyer 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 6 1 0 1 0 0
S. Trueheart 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 0 0
K. Wormley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Klementowicz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Kante - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Radovic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Schutte - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Hughes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 78 29 16 27/65 7/26 17/19 18 200 7 6 9 8 21
NC State
Starters
M. Johnson
T. Dorn
C. Bryce
B. Beverly
W. Walker
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Johnson 26 7 5 9/16 3/7 5/6 4 26 0 0 3 2 5
T. Dorn 19 9 1 9/17 0/0 1/1 0 31 1 0 3 2 7
C. Bryce 18 11 2 8/20 1/6 1/1 3 35 0 0 2 8 3
B. Beverly 9 2 4 4/10 1/6 0/0 1 32 0 1 0 0 2
W. Walker 1 5 0 0/1 0/1 1/2 1 16 0 2 0 2 3
Bench
D. Daniels
D. Funderburk
E. Lockett
B. Harris
J. Hellems
M. Bates
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Daniels 6 6 0 2/6 1/1 1/2 2 25 1 0 0 1 5
D. Funderburk 5 4 0 1/5 0/2 3/4 1 25 0 1 1 3 1
E. Lockett 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 5 0 0 0 0 0
B. Harris 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 1
J. Hellems 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 2 0 0
M. Bates - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 84 45 13 33/75 6/23 12/16 14 200 2 4 11 18 27
NCAA BB Scores