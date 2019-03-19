Johnson scores 26 to lift NC State past Hofstra 84-78 in NIT
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) Markell Johnson had 26 points as North Carolina State defeated Hofstra 84-78 in the first round of the NIT on Tuesday night.
Torin Dorn had 19 points and nine rebounds for North Carolina State (23-11). C.J. Bryce added 18 points and 11 rebounds. Devon Daniels had six rebounds for the home team.
Justin Wright-Foreman had 29 points and six rebounds for the Pride (27-8). Jacquil Taylor added 14 points and four blocks. Desure Buie had 13 points.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|28.2
|Min. Per Game
|28.2
|13.4
|Pts. Per Game
|13.4
|1.3
|Ast. Per Game
|1.3
|7.1
|Reb. Per Game
|7.1
|51.1
|Field Goal %
|47.5
|42.5
|Three Point %
|30.1
|86.4
|Free Throw %
|58.3
|+ 1
|Markell Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|7.0
|+ 1
|Markell Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|7.0
|Markell Johnson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|7.0
|Personal foul on Jacquil Taylor
|7.0
|Defensive rebound by Markell Johnson
|7.0
|Jalen Ray missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8.0
|+ 1
|Markell Johnson made free throw
|19.0
|Shooting foul on Jacquil Taylor
|19.0
|+ 2
|Markell Johnson made layup
|19.0
|+ 2
|Jacquil Taylor made layup
|41.0
|Offensive rebound by Jacquil Taylor
|44.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|78
|84
|Field Goals
|27-65 (41.5%)
|33-75 (44.0%)
|3-Pointers
|7-26 (26.9%)
|6-23 (26.1%)
|Free Throws
|17-19 (89.5%)
|12-16 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|49
|Offensive
|8
|18
|Defensive
|21
|27
|Team
|3
|4
|Assists
|16
|13
|Steals
|7
|2
|Blocks
|6
|4
|Turnovers
|9
|11
|Fouls
|18
|14
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Key Players
|
3
|J. Wright-Foreman G
|27.0 PPG
|3.9 RPG
|2.9 APG
|51.1 FG%
|
11
|M. Johnson G
|11.9 PPG
|2.5 RPG
|4.1 APG
|48.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Wright-Foreman G
|29 PTS
|6 REB
|5 AST
|M. Johnson G
|26 PTS
|7 REB
|5 AST
|
|41.5
|FG%
|44.0
|
|
|26.9
|3PT FG%
|26.1
|
|
|89.5
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Wright-Foreman
|29
|6
|5
|9/18
|2/7
|9/9
|3
|39
|1
|1
|3
|2
|4
|J. Taylor
|14
|8
|1
|6/10
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|34
|0
|4
|0
|4
|4
|D. Buie
|13
|4
|5
|5/11
|1/4
|2/3
|2
|39
|2
|0
|2
|1
|3
|T. Coburn
|8
|4
|1
|2/7
|2/6
|2/3
|0
|29
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|E. Pemberton
|2
|3
|0
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|4
|19
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Wright-Foreman
|29
|6
|5
|9/18
|2/7
|9/9
|3
|39
|1
|1
|3
|2
|4
|J. Taylor
|14
|8
|1
|6/10
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|34
|0
|4
|0
|4
|4
|D. Buie
|13
|4
|5
|5/11
|1/4
|2/3
|2
|39
|2
|0
|2
|1
|3
|T. Coburn
|8
|4
|1
|2/7
|2/6
|2/3
|0
|29
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|E. Pemberton
|2
|3
|0
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|4
|19
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Ray
|10
|4
|4
|3/13
|2/7
|2/2
|2
|27
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|D. Dwyer
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|6
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|S. Trueheart
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Wormley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Klementowicz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Kante
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Radovic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Schutte
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Hughes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|78
|29
|16
|27/65
|7/26
|17/19
|18
|200
|7
|6
|9
|8
|21
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Johnson
|26
|7
|5
|9/16
|3/7
|5/6
|4
|26
|0
|0
|3
|2
|5
|T. Dorn
|19
|9
|1
|9/17
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|31
|1
|0
|3
|2
|7
|C. Bryce
|18
|11
|2
|8/20
|1/6
|1/1
|3
|35
|0
|0
|2
|8
|3
|B. Beverly
|9
|2
|4
|4/10
|1/6
|0/0
|1
|32
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|W. Walker
|1
|5
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|16
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Johnson
|26
|7
|5
|9/16
|3/7
|5/6
|4
|26
|0
|0
|3
|2
|5
|T. Dorn
|19
|9
|1
|9/17
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|31
|1
|0
|3
|2
|7
|C. Bryce
|18
|11
|2
|8/20
|1/6
|1/1
|3
|35
|0
|0
|2
|8
|3
|B. Beverly
|9
|2
|4
|4/10
|1/6
|0/0
|1
|32
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|W. Walker
|1
|5
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|16
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Daniels
|6
|6
|0
|2/6
|1/1
|1/2
|2
|25
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|D. Funderburk
|5
|4
|0
|1/5
|0/2
|3/4
|1
|25
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1
|E. Lockett
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Harris
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Hellems
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|M. Bates
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|84
|45
|13
|33/75
|6/23
|12/16
|14
|200
|2
|4
|11
|18
|27