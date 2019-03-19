Osetkowski leads Texas over S. Dakota St. 79-73 in NIT
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) Dylan Osetkowski had a career-high 26 points as Texas defeated South Dakota State 79-73 in the NIT first round on Tuesday night.
Osetkowski shot 4 for 6 from beyond the arc.
Courtney Ramey had 13 points for Texas (17-16). Kerwin Roach II added 12 points.
Mike Daum had 25 points and 11 rebounds for the Jackrabbits (24-9). David Jenkins Jr. added 19 points. Skyler Flatten had 14 points and six rebounds.
---
---
|30.7
|Min. Per Game
|30.7
|14.7
|Pts. Per Game
|14.7
|3.0
|Ast. Per Game
|3.0
|4.4
|Reb. Per Game
|4.4
|51.2
|Field Goal %
|42.9
|37.0
|Three Point %
|34.3
|83.8
|Free Throw %
|74.7
|Defensive rebound by Jase Febres
|14.0
|Mike Daum missed 3-pt. jump shot
|16.0
|Defensive rebound by Mike Daum
|19.0
|Courtney Ramey missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|19.0
|+ 1
|Courtney Ramey made 1st of 2 free throws
|19.0
|Personal foul on Mike Daum
|19.0
|Defensive rebound by Courtney Ramey
|20.0
|David Jenkins Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|21.0
|Offensive rebound by Tevin King
|25.0
|Mike Daum missed 3-pt. jump shot
|27.0
|Personal foul on Matt Coleman III
|28.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|73
|79
|Field Goals
|27-64 (42.2%)
|25-56 (44.6%)
|3-Pointers
|9-26 (34.6%)
|15-38 (39.5%)
|Free Throws
|10-11 (90.9%)
|14-22 (63.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|34
|Offensive
|10
|8
|Defensive
|26
|24
|Team
|2
|2
|Assists
|13
|15
|Steals
|3
|4
|Blocks
|2
|6
|Turnovers
|10
|11
|Fouls
|20
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|7 S. Dak. State 24-9
|84.9 PPG
|41.2 RPG
|14.9 APG
|2 Texas 17-16
|70.8 PPG
|36 RPG
|12.8 APG
|Key Players
|
24
|M. Daum F
|25.3 PPG
|11.7 RPG
|1.8 APG
|51.1 FG%
|
21
|D. Osetkowski F
|10.4 PPG
|7.4 RPG
|1.1 APG
|42.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Daum F
|25 PTS
|11 REB
|2 AST
|D. Osetkowski F
|26 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|
|42.2
|FG%
|44.6
|
|
|34.6
|3PT FG%
|39.5
|
|
|90.9
|FT%
|63.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Daum
|25
|11
|2
|11/21
|3/7
|0/0
|4
|40
|0
|2
|4
|3
|8
|D. Jenkins Jr.
|19
|3
|0
|6/16
|3/10
|4/4
|4
|38
|1
|0
|5
|0
|3
|S. Flatten
|14
|6
|5
|6/12
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|37
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|A. Arians
|7
|7
|3
|2/5
|1/2
|2/2
|2
|30
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|T. King
|1
|5
|2
|0/4
|0/2
|1/2
|4
|22
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Osetkowski
|26
|2
|1
|9/13
|4/6
|4/8
|3
|24
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|C. Ramey
|13
|3
|4
|4/9
|4/8
|1/2
|3
|36
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|M. Coleman III
|7
|2
|0
|1/4
|0/2
|5/6
|4
|17
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|J. Sims
|4
|6
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|26
|0
|2
|0
|1
|5
|J. Febres
|3
|5
|0
|1/7
|1/7
|0/0
|1
|31
|0
|1
|1
|0
|5
