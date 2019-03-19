SDAKST
Osetkowski leads Texas over S. Dakota St. 79-73 in NIT

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 19, 2019

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) Dylan Osetkowski had a career-high 26 points as Texas defeated South Dakota State 79-73 in the NIT first round on Tuesday night.

Osetkowski shot 4 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Courtney Ramey had 13 points for Texas (17-16). Kerwin Roach II added 12 points.

Mike Daum had 25 points and 11 rebounds for the Jackrabbits (24-9). David Jenkins Jr. added 19 points. Skyler Flatten had 14 points and six rebounds.

Key Players
M. Daum
K. Roach II
12 G
30.7 Min. Per Game 30.7
14.7 Pts. Per Game 14.7
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
4.4 Reb. Per Game 4.4
51.2 Field Goal % 42.9
37.0 Three Point % 34.3
83.8 Free Throw % 74.7
Bench
M. Dentlinger
A. Dillon
R. Krueger
O. King
B. Brown
B. Key
A. Fiegen
M. Mims
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Dentlinger 7 2 0 2/3 0/0 3/3 5 21 0 0 0 2 0
A. Dillon 0 1 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 1 0
R. Krueger 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 1 0
O. King 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
B. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Key - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Fiegen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Mims - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 36 13 27/64 9/26 10/11 20 200 3 2 10 10 26
Bench
K. Roach II
E. Mitrou-Long
K. Hepa
G. Liddell
R. Hamm Jr.
A. Jones
J. Hayes
B. Cunningham
B. Nevins
D. Whiteside
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Roach II 12 1 4 3/10 2/6 4/4 3 20 1 2 2 1 0
E. Mitrou-Long 9 4 2 3/5 3/4 0/0 0 14 0 1 0 0 4
K. Hepa 3 2 3 1/4 1/4 0/0 1 16 0 0 2 0 2
G. Liddell 2 2 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 2 0
R. Hamm Jr. 0 5 1 0/0 0/0 0/2 2 11 0 0 1 2 3
A. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hayes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Cunningham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Nevins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Whiteside - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 79 32 15 25/56 15/38 14/22 18 200 4 6 11 8 24
