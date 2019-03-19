SFTRPA
IND

No Text

Morgan lifts Indiana over St. Francis (Pa.) 89-72 in NIT

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 19, 2019

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) Juwan Morgan had 28 points as Indiana topped St. Francis (Pa.) 89-72 in the NIT first round on Tuesday night. Aljami Durham added 22 points for the Hoosiers.

Morgan shot 10 for 13 from the floor.

Devonte Green had 12 points and six assists for Indiana (18-15). Justin Smith added 10 points and nine rebounds.

Indiana headed to halftime trailing 40-34, but the Hoosiers were able to outscore the Red Flash 55-32 in the second half to roll to the 17-point victory. The Hoosiers' 55 second-half points were a season high for the team.

Isaiah Blackmon had 21 points for the Red Flash (18-15). Jamaal King added 19 points. Keith Braxton had nine rebounds.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
K. Braxton
R. Langford
0 G
34.1 Min. Per Game 34.1
16.5 Pts. Per Game 16.5
2.3 Ast. Per Game 2.3
5.4 Reb. Per Game 5.4
45.7 Field Goal % 44.8
33.9 Three Point % 27.2
76.9 Free Throw % 72.2
+ 1 Dan Henry made 2nd of 2 free throws 3.0
+ 1 Dan Henry made 1st of 2 free throws 3.0
  Shooting foul on Vijay Blackmon 3.0
  Offensive rebound by Dan Henry 5.0
  A.J. Labriola missed layup 7.0
  Offensive rebound by Jordan Forehand 11.0
  Dan Henry missed floating jump shot 13.0
+ 1 Johnny Jager made 2nd of 2 free throws 31.0
+ 1 Johnny Jager made 1st of 2 free throws 31.0
  Shooting foul on Michael Klebon 31.0
  Defensive rebound by Clifton Moore 43.0
Team Stats
Points 72 89
Field Goals 24-65 (36.9%) 35-68 (51.5%)
3-Pointers 9-24 (37.5%) 6-21 (28.6%)
Free Throws 15-18 (83.3%) 13-23 (56.5%)
Total Rebounds 38 44
Offensive 11 10
Defensive 26 30
Team 1 4
Assists 11 18
Steals 5 4
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 12 7
Fouls 19 15
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
11
I. Blackmon G
21 PTS, 4 REB
home team logo
13
J. Morgan F
28 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo 8 St. Fran.-Pa. 18-15 403272
home team logo 1 Indiana 18-15 345589
IND -16.5, O/U 151.5
Assembly Hall Bloomington, IN
IND -16.5, O/U 151.5
Assembly Hall Bloomington, IN
Team Stats
away team logo 8 St. Fran.-Pa. 18-15 76.4 PPG 41 RPG 12.6 APG
home team logo 1 Indiana 18-15 71.5 PPG 39 RPG 13.3 APG
Key Players
11
I. Blackmon G 11.9 PPG 4.8 RPG 1.0 APG 39.8 FG%
13
J. Morgan F 15.0 PPG 8.3 RPG 1.9 APG 55.2 FG%
Top Scorers
11
I. Blackmon G 21 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
13
J. Morgan F 28 PTS 8 REB 1 AST
36.9 FG% 51.5
37.5 3PT FG% 28.6
83.3 FT% 56.5
St. Fran.-Pa.
Starters
I. Blackmon
J. King
K. Braxton
R. Gaskins Jr.
L. Laporal
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Blackmon 21 4 0 8/14 5/9 0/0 3 31 1 1 2 2 2
J. King 19 6 5 6/12 3/6 4/5 3 33 0 0 3 2 4
K. Braxton 9 9 3 3/12 1/5 2/2 1 33 0 0 0 1 8
R. Gaskins Jr. 2 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 16 0 0 0 0 0
L. Laporal 2 2 0 1/6 0/0 0/0 4 13 0 1 0 1 1
Starters
I. Blackmon
J. King
K. Braxton
R. Gaskins Jr.
L. Laporal
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Blackmon 21 4 0 8/14 5/9 0/0 3 31 1 1 2 2 2
J. King 19 6 5 6/12 3/6 4/5 3 33 0 0 3 2 4
K. Braxton 9 9 3 3/12 1/5 2/2 1 33 0 0 0 1 8
R. Gaskins Jr. 2 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 16 0 0 0 0 0
L. Laporal 2 2 0 1/6 0/0 0/0 4 13 0 1 0 1 1
Bench
M. Thompson
R. Dixon-Conover
A. Wolford
M. Flagg
D. Henry
J. Forehand
M. Klebon
D. Kuzavas
A. Labriola
S. Meredith
M. Vallien
P. Ikediashi
B. Laskey
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Thompson 7 4 0 3/6 0/2 1/2 2 19 1 0 3 1 3
R. Dixon-Conover 4 3 2 1/2 0/0 2/2 0 13 2 0 3 0 3
A. Wolford 3 1 0 0/3 0/2 3/3 0 10 1 0 0 0 1
M. Flagg 3 5 0 1/5 0/0 1/2 2 19 0 0 1 1 4
D. Henry 2 1 0 0/1 0/0 2/2 0 1 0 0 0 1 0
J. Forehand 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0
M. Klebon 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
D. Kuzavas 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 8 0 0 0 1 0
A. Labriola 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
S. Meredith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Vallien - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Ikediashi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Laskey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 72 37 11 24/65 9/24 15/18 19 200 5 2 12 11 26
Indiana
Starters
J. Morgan
A. Durham
D. Green
J. Smith
R. Phinisee
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Morgan 28 8 1 10/13 0/0 8/11 3 31 0 0 1 2 6
A. Durham 22 2 2 9/15 3/7 1/2 2 35 1 1 1 0 2
D. Green 12 5 6 4/13 3/8 1/2 1 37 1 0 2 0 5
J. Smith 10 9 3 5/6 0/1 0/4 0 28 1 1 1 4 5
R. Phinisee 9 8 4 4/9 0/1 1/2 4 29 1 1 1 2 6
Starters
J. Morgan
A. Durham
D. Green
J. Smith
R. Phinisee
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Morgan 28 8 1 10/13 0/0 8/11 3 31 0 0 1 2 6
A. Durham 22 2 2 9/15 3/7 1/2 2 35 1 1 1 0 2
D. Green 12 5 6 4/13 3/8 1/2 1 37 1 0 2 0 5
J. Smith 10 9 3 5/6 0/1 0/4 0 28 1 1 1 4 5
R. Phinisee 9 8 4 4/9 0/1 1/2 4 29 1 1 1 2 6
Bench
E. Fitzner
D. Davis
J. Jager
J. Forrester
Z. McRoberts
Q. Taylor
V. Blackmon
C. Moore
D. Anderson
R. Thompson
J. Hunter
R. Langford
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Fitzner 2 3 0 1/4 0/1 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 2 1
D. Davis 2 2 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 10 0 1 0 0 2
J. Jager 2 0 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Forrester 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Z. McRoberts 0 1 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 2 12 0 0 0 0 1
Q. Taylor 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
V. Blackmon 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
C. Moore 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
D. Anderson 0 1 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 4 0 0 1 0 1
R. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hunter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Langford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 89 40 18 35/68 6/21 13/23 15 200 4 4 7 10 30
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores