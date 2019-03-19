Morgan lifts Indiana over St. Francis (Pa.) 89-72 in NIT
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) Juwan Morgan had 28 points as Indiana topped St. Francis (Pa.) 89-72 in the NIT first round on Tuesday night. Aljami Durham added 22 points for the Hoosiers.
Morgan shot 10 for 13 from the floor.
Devonte Green had 12 points and six assists for Indiana (18-15). Justin Smith added 10 points and nine rebounds.
Indiana headed to halftime trailing 40-34, but the Hoosiers were able to outscore the Red Flash 55-32 in the second half to roll to the 17-point victory. The Hoosiers' 55 second-half points were a season high for the team.
Isaiah Blackmon had 21 points for the Red Flash (18-15). Jamaal King added 19 points. Keith Braxton had nine rebounds.
---
---
|34.1
|Min. Per Game
|34.1
|16.5
|Pts. Per Game
|16.5
|2.3
|Ast. Per Game
|2.3
|5.4
|Reb. Per Game
|5.4
|45.7
|Field Goal %
|44.8
|33.9
|Three Point %
|27.2
|76.9
|Free Throw %
|72.2
|+ 1
|Dan Henry made 2nd of 2 free throws
|3.0
|+ 1
|Dan Henry made 1st of 2 free throws
|3.0
|Shooting foul on Vijay Blackmon
|3.0
|Offensive rebound by Dan Henry
|5.0
|A.J. Labriola missed layup
|7.0
|Offensive rebound by Jordan Forehand
|11.0
|Dan Henry missed floating jump shot
|13.0
|+ 1
|Johnny Jager made 2nd of 2 free throws
|31.0
|+ 1
|Johnny Jager made 1st of 2 free throws
|31.0
|Shooting foul on Michael Klebon
|31.0
|Defensive rebound by Clifton Moore
|43.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|72
|89
|Field Goals
|24-65 (36.9%)
|35-68 (51.5%)
|3-Pointers
|9-24 (37.5%)
|6-21 (28.6%)
|Free Throws
|15-18 (83.3%)
|13-23 (56.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|44
|Offensive
|11
|10
|Defensive
|26
|30
|Team
|1
|4
|Assists
|11
|18
|Steals
|5
|4
|Blocks
|2
|4
|Turnovers
|12
|7
|Fouls
|19
|15
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Team Stats
|8 St. Fran.-Pa. 18-15
|76.4 PPG
|41 RPG
|12.6 APG
|1 Indiana 18-15
|71.5 PPG
|39 RPG
|13.3 APG
|Key Players
|
11
|I. Blackmon G
|11.9 PPG
|4.8 RPG
|1.0 APG
|39.8 FG%
|
13
|J. Morgan F
|15.0 PPG
|8.3 RPG
|1.9 APG
|55.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|I. Blackmon G
|21 PTS
|4 REB
|0 AST
|J. Morgan F
|28 PTS
|8 REB
|1 AST
|
|36.9
|FG%
|51.5
|
|
|37.5
|3PT FG%
|28.6
|
|
|83.3
|FT%
|56.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Blackmon
|21
|4
|0
|8/14
|5/9
|0/0
|3
|31
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|J. King
|19
|6
|5
|6/12
|3/6
|4/5
|3
|33
|0
|0
|3
|2
|4
|K. Braxton
|9
|9
|3
|3/12
|1/5
|2/2
|1
|33
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|R. Gaskins Jr.
|2
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. Laporal
|2
|2
|0
|1/6
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|13
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Morgan
|28
|8
|1
|10/13
|0/0
|8/11
|3
|31
|0
|0
|1
|2
|6
|A. Durham
|22
|2
|2
|9/15
|3/7
|1/2
|2
|35
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|D. Green
|12
|5
|6
|4/13
|3/8
|1/2
|1
|37
|1
|0
|2
|0
|5
|J. Smith
|10
|9
|3
|5/6
|0/1
|0/4
|0
|28
|1
|1
|1
|4
|5
|R. Phinisee
|9
|8
|4
|4/9
|0/1
|1/2
|4
|29
|1
|1
|1
|2
|6
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Fitzner
|2
|3
|0
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|D. Davis
|2
|2
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|J. Jager
|2
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Forrester
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Z. McRoberts
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Q. Taylor
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|V. Blackmon
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Moore
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Anderson
|0
|1
|0
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|R. Thompson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hunter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Langford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|89
|40
|18
|35/68
|6/21
|13/23
|15
|200
|4
|4
|7
|10
|30