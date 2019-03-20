SAMHOU
TCU

No Text

Miller leads TCU past Sam Houston St. 82-69 in NIT tourney

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 20, 2019

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) JD Miller had 15 points to lead six TCU players in double figures as the Horned Frogs beat Sam Houston State 82-69 in the first round of the NIT on Wednesday night. Desmond Bane and Alex Robinson added 13 points apiece for the Horned Frogs. RJ Nembhard chipped in 12 points, and Kevin Samuel had 11. Bane also had nine rebounds for the Horned Frogs, while Robinson posted 11 assists.

Kai Mitchell scored a season-high 24 points and had 10 rebounds for the Bearkats (21-12). Cameron Delaney added 15 points. Zach Nutall had 12 points and six rebounds.

Key Players
J. Delaney
A. Robinson
34.9 Min. Per Game 34.9
12.7 Pts. Per Game 12.7
7.0 Ast. Per Game 7.0
3.7 Reb. Per Game 3.7
36.6 Field Goal % 42.3
34.9 Three Point % 31.9
84.8 Free Throw % 65.1
+ 2 Zach Nutall made layup, assist by Xavier Bryant 11.0
+ 2 Alex Robinson made layup 37.0
  Defensive rebound by Alex Robinson 1:04
  Cameron Delaney missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:06
+ 2 Kendric Davis made layup 1:18
  Defensive rebound by Desmond Bane 1:44
  Kai Mitchell missed layup 1:46
+ 2 Alex Robinson made layup 1:56
+ 2 Kai Mitchell made layup, assist by Josh Delaney 2:20
+ 3 Kouat Noi made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Desmond Bane 2:37
  Traveling violation turnover on Josh Delaney 3:05
Team Stats
Points 69 82
Field Goals 31-65 (47.7%) 32-59 (54.2%)
3-Pointers 6-21 (28.6%) 6-22 (27.3%)
Free Throws 1-4 (25.0%) 12-28 (42.9%)
Total Rebounds 33 38
Offensive 8 12
Defensive 23 25
Team 2 1
Assists 24 20
Steals 6 9
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 12 12
Fouls 26 13
Technicals 0 0
20
K. Mitchell F
24 PTS, 10 REB, 3 AST
15
J. Miller F
15 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo 8 Sam Hou. St. 21-12 303969
home team logo 1 TCU 21-13 344882
Schollmaier Arena Fort Worth, TX
away team logo 8 Sam Hou. St. 21-12 75.2 PPG 39.5 RPG 16.6 APG
home team logo 1 TCU 21-13 74.1 PPG 39 RPG 16.2 APG
20
K. Mitchell F 12.2 PPG 7.5 RPG 1.1 APG 54.8 FG%
15
J. Miller F 10.7 PPG 6.6 RPG 1.6 APG 46.5 FG%
20
K. Mitchell F 24 PTS 10 REB 3 AST
15
J. Miller F 15 PTS 8 REB 3 AST
47.7 FG% 54.2
28.6 3PT FG% 27.3
25.0 FT% 42.9
Sam Hou. St.
Starters
K. Mitchell
C. Delaney
A. Almanza
J. Delaney
C. Bowie
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Mitchell 24 10 3 11/20 1/1 1/3 3 34 1 0 2 2 8
C. Delaney 15 4 5 6/15 3/8 0/0 2 38 2 1 1 0 4
A. Almanza 7 2 2 3/5 1/3 0/0 4 27 0 1 1 1 1
J. Delaney 5 2 7 2/8 1/5 0/0 0 32 0 0 4 0 2
C. Bowie 2 2 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 2 21 1 0 2 0 2
Bench
Z. Nutall
R. Smith
X. Bryant
B. Furlong
M. Harris
Z. Matthews
D. Jones
C. Ndu
C. Johnson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. Nutall 12 6 0 6/8 0/2 0/1 4 21 2 0 0 3 3
R. Smith 2 4 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 5 13 0 1 1 2 2
X. Bryant 2 0 6 1/3 0/0 0/0 4 8 0 0 0 0 0
B. Furlong 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 6 0 0 1 0 1
M. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Matthews - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Ndu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 69 31 24 31/65 6/21 1/4 26 200 6 3 12 8 23
TCU
Starters
J. Miller
A. Robinson
D. Bane
K. Samuel
K. Noi
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Miller 15 8 3 6/9 0/0 3/7 2 31 3 1 2 6 2
A. Robinson 13 4 11 5/12 1/6 2/3 0 36 1 0 3 0 4
D. Bane 13 9 3 4/7 3/5 2/4 3 36 0 0 1 1 8
K. Samuel 11 6 0 5/7 0/0 1/2 2 23 2 3 3 3 3
K. Noi 8 3 1 3/11 2/8 0/0 2 34 1 0 2 2 1
Bench
R. Nembhard
K. Davis
L. Mayen
A. McWilliam
D. Arnette
O. Aschieris
R. Barlow
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Nembhard 12 5 0 5/7 0/2 2/6 1 17 1 0 0 0 5
K. Davis 10 2 2 4/6 0/1 2/6 3 23 1 0 1 0 2
L. Mayen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. McWilliam - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Arnette - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Aschieris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Barlow - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 82 37 20 32/59 6/22 12/28 13 200 9 4 12 12 25
NCAA BB Scores