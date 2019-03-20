TOLEDO
TOLEDO
XAVIER

Marshall scores 20 to lead Xavier past Toledo 78-64 in NIT

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 20, 2019

CINCINNATI (AP) Naji Marshall had 20 points and 21 rebounds as Xavier beat Toledo 78-64 in the NIT first round on Wednesday night.

Tyrique Jones had 14 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for Xavier (19-15). Quentin Goodin added 11 points. Paul Scruggs had 10 points and six rebounds for the home team.

After a tight first half that resulted in the two teams entering the half tied at 27-27, Xavier pulled away in the second half for the victory. The Musketeers' 51 second-half points were a season high for the team.

Jaelan Sanford had 23 points and six rebounds for the Rockets (25-8). Chris Darrington added 18 points. Nate Navigato had 16 points.

---

Key Players
J. Sanford
N. Marshall
35.7 Min. Per Game 35.7
14.4 Pts. Per Game 14.4
3.4 Ast. Per Game 3.4
6.7 Reb. Per Game 6.7
42.5 Field Goal % 39.6
32.3 Three Point % 26.9
84.3 Free Throw % 72.9
+ 1 James Gordon IV made 2nd of 2 free throws 26.0
+ 1 James Gordon IV made 1st of 2 free throws 26.0
  Shooting foul on Dontarius James 26.0
  Defensive rebound by AJ Edu 37.0
  A.J. Frazier missed 2nd of 2 free throws 37.0
  A.J. Frazier missed 1st of 2 free throws 37.0
  Personal foul on AJ Edu 37.0
  Offensive rebound by Ramon Singh 42.0
  Dontarius James missed 3-pt. jump shot 44.0
  Offensive rebound by A.J. Frazier 51.0
  Dontarius James missed 3-pt. jump shot 53.0
Team Stats
Points 64 78
Field Goals 23-59 (39.0%) 29-72 (40.3%)
3-Pointers 9-28 (32.1%) 9-29 (31.0%)
Free Throws 9-11 (81.8%) 11-15 (73.3%)
Total Rebounds 31 51
Offensive 4 16
Defensive 25 33
Team 2 2
Assists 12 18
Steals 6 7
Blocks 6 3
Turnovers 9 8
Fouls 15 11
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
13
J. Sanford G
23 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
13
N. Marshall F
20 PTS, 21 REB, 6 AST
12T
Key Players
13
J. Sanford G 15.3 PPG 4.2 RPG 3.2 APG 42.3 FG%
13
N. Marshall F 14.4 PPG 6.7 RPG 3.4 APG 39.9 FG%
Top Scorers
13
J. Sanford G 23 PTS 6 REB 3 AST
13
N. Marshall F 20 PTS 21 REB 6 AST
39.0 FG% 40.3
32.1 3PT FG% 31.0
81.8 FT% 73.3
Toledo
Xavier
Starters
N. Marshall
T. Jones
Q. Goodin
P. Scruggs
Z. Hankins
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Marshall 20 21 6 5/16 1/6 9/9 1 35 4 0 2 4 17
T. Jones 14 8 2 7/11 0/0 0/0 1 29 1 3 1 5 3
Q. Goodin 11 5 5 4/11 2/5 1/2 1 33 0 0 1 0 5
P. Scruggs 10 6 3 4/15 2/9 0/0 1 34 0 0 2 4 2
Z. Hankins 6 2 1 3/4 0/0 0/0 2 18 1 0 0 0 2
Bench
E. Harden
R. Welage
K. Castlin
L. Schrand
D. James
Z. Swetye
R. Singh
A. Frazier
M. Hanson
K. Kennedy
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Harden 8 2 0 3/6 2/4 0/0 2 12 0 0 1 0 2
R. Welage 6 0 0 2/2 2/2 0/0 1 14 1 0 0 0 0
K. Castlin 3 3 1 1/5 0/1 1/2 1 19 0 0 0 1 2
L. Schrand 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
D. James 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 2 0 0 1 0 0
Z. Swetye 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
R. Singh 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0
A. Frazier 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/2 0 1 0 0 0 1 0
M. Hanson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Kennedy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 78 49 18 29/72 9/29 11/15 11 200 7 3 8 16 33
