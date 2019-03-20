Marshall scores 20 to lead Xavier past Toledo 78-64 in NIT
CINCINNATI (AP) Naji Marshall had 20 points and 21 rebounds as Xavier beat Toledo 78-64 in the NIT first round on Wednesday night.
Tyrique Jones had 14 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for Xavier (19-15). Quentin Goodin added 11 points. Paul Scruggs had 10 points and six rebounds for the home team.
After a tight first half that resulted in the two teams entering the half tied at 27-27, Xavier pulled away in the second half for the victory. The Musketeers' 51 second-half points were a season high for the team.
Jaelan Sanford had 23 points and six rebounds for the Rockets (25-8). Chris Darrington added 18 points. Nate Navigato had 16 points.
|35.7
|Min. Per Game
|35.7
|14.4
|Pts. Per Game
|14.4
|3.4
|Ast. Per Game
|3.4
|6.7
|Reb. Per Game
|6.7
|42.5
|Field Goal %
|39.6
|32.3
|Three Point %
|26.9
|84.3
|Free Throw %
|72.9
|+ 1
|James Gordon IV made 2nd of 2 free throws
|26.0
|+ 1
|James Gordon IV made 1st of 2 free throws
|26.0
|Shooting foul on Dontarius James
|26.0
|Defensive rebound by AJ Edu
|37.0
|A.J. Frazier missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|37.0
|A.J. Frazier missed 1st of 2 free throws
|37.0
|Personal foul on AJ Edu
|37.0
|Offensive rebound by Ramon Singh
|42.0
|Dontarius James missed 3-pt. jump shot
|44.0
|Offensive rebound by A.J. Frazier
|51.0
|Dontarius James missed 3-pt. jump shot
|53.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|64
|78
|Field Goals
|23-59 (39.0%)
|29-72 (40.3%)
|3-Pointers
|9-28 (32.1%)
|9-29 (31.0%)
|Free Throws
|9-11 (81.8%)
|11-15 (73.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|51
|Offensive
|4
|16
|Defensive
|25
|33
|Team
|2
|2
|Assists
|12
|18
|Steals
|6
|7
|Blocks
|6
|3
|Turnovers
|9
|8
|Fouls
|15
|11
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
13
|J. Sanford G
|15.3 PPG
|4.2 RPG
|3.2 APG
|42.3 FG%
|
13
|N. Marshall F
|14.4 PPG
|6.7 RPG
|3.4 APG
|39.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Sanford G
|23 PTS
|6 REB
|3 AST
|N. Marshall F
|20 PTS
|21 REB
|6 AST
|
|39.0
|FG%
|40.3
|
|
|32.1
|3PT FG%
|31.0
|
|
|81.8
|FT%
|73.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Sanford
|23
|6
|3
|8/17
|1/6
|6/6
|4
|38
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|C. Darrington
|18
|5
|4
|7/15
|4/8
|0/0
|3
|36
|2
|0
|3
|0
|5
|N. Navigato
|16
|4
|0
|6/9
|4/7
|0/1
|0
|37
|1
|1
|2
|1
|3
|L. Knapke
|4
|7
|1
|2/9
|0/4
|0/0
|3
|35
|1
|2
|0
|0
|7
|A. Edu
|1
|5
|2
|0/5
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|30
|2
|2
|1
|1
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Marshall
|20
|21
|6
|5/16
|1/6
|9/9
|1
|35
|4
|0
|2
|4
|17
|T. Jones
|14
|8
|2
|7/11
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|29
|1
|3
|1
|5
|3
|Q. Goodin
|11
|5
|5
|4/11
|2/5
|1/2
|1
|33
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|P. Scruggs
|10
|6
|3
|4/15
|2/9
|0/0
|1
|34
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2
|Z. Hankins
|6
|2
|1
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Harden
|8
|2
|0
|3/6
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|R. Welage
|6
|0
|0
|2/2
|2/2
|0/0
|1
|14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Castlin
|3
|3
|1
|1/5
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|19
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|L. Schrand
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. James
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Z. Swetye
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Singh
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|A. Frazier
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|M. Hanson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Kennedy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|78
|49
|18
|29/72
|9/29
|11/15
|11
|200
|7
|3
|8
|16
|33