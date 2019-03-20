CINCINNATI (AP) Naji Marshall had 20 points and 21 rebounds as Xavier beat Toledo 78-64 in the NIT first round on Wednesday night.

Tyrique Jones had 14 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for Xavier (19-15). Quentin Goodin added 11 points. Paul Scruggs had 10 points and six rebounds for the home team.

After a tight first half that resulted in the two teams entering the half tied at 27-27, Xavier pulled away in the second half for the victory. The Musketeers' 51 second-half points were a season high for the team.

Jaelan Sanford had 23 points and six rebounds for the Rockets (25-8). Chris Darrington added 18 points. Nate Navigato had 16 points.

