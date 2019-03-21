BRAD
15 Bradley
Braves
20-15
away team logo
65
TF 12
FINAL
End
2nd
CBS
Thu Mar. 21
3:05pm
BONUS
76
TF 9
home team logo
MICHST
2 Michigan State
Spartans
29-6
ML: +1111
MICHST -17.5, O/U 134
ML: -3000
BRAD
MICHST

No Text

Winston, Michigan State hold off Bradley 76-65

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 21, 2019

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) For about 35 minutes, it felt like Bradley might pull off the first bracket-busting stunner of this year's NCAA Tournament.

Michigan State survived by leaning on the brilliance of Cassius Winston and a remarkably efficient performance at the free throw line.

Winston scored 26 points and second-seeded Michigan State, thanks in part to a season-high, 25-of-26 showing from the line, held off Bradley 76-65 on Thursday in the opening round of the East Region.

''Winston just wouldn't let us lose,'' Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said.

Xavier Tillman had 16 points with 11 boards for the Spartans (29-6), who'll face Big Ten rival, 10th-seeded Minnesota, on Saturday in search of their first trip to the Sweet 16 in four years. Michigan State throttled the Gophers 79-55 in East Lansing back on Feb. 9.

Bradley (20-15) gave the Big Ten champions all they could handle, though.

It was a one-possession game until Matt McQuaid drilled a crucial 3 to put Michigan State ahead 61-55 with 3:31 left. Aaron Henry followed with a layup to cap a 9-0 run.

Darrell Brown hit a 3 for Bradley to make it 65-60. But the Braves were forced to put the Spartans at the line - where they almost couldn't miss.

''The first game is always tough,'' Winston said. ''That was a really good team. (In the) second half we kind of prided ourselves in dominating the game and doing what we do best, and that's rebounding and getting stops.''

Bradley surged to a 35-34 halftime lead by shooting 6 of 9 from 3-point range. The Spartans made some of their own luck early in the second half, reeling off 10 straight points in less than two minutes to seize control. Bradley answered with eight straight of its own, though, to retake the lead, 51-50.

Elijah Childs scored 19 points and Brown had 17 for the Braves, who went just 3 of 12 from beyond the arc in the second half.

''I don't think there were many teams that could have beat us today. We ran into one that could,'' Bradley coach Brian Wardle said.

THE BIG PICTURE

Michigan State: Spartans fans no doubt had flashbacks to 2016, when Michigan State lost to 15th-seeded Middle Tennessee State. Michigan State epitomized the term ''survive and advance'' on a day when the shots just weren't falling. The Spartans were just 5 of 19 on 3s.

Bradley: The Braves posted back-to-back 20-win seasons for the first time in 10 years, won the Missouri Valley tournament for the first time in 31 years and terrified the Spartans for about 38 minutes. Regardless of Thursday's result, this season will be remembered fondly in Peoria.

FIERY IZZO

The fiery Izzo was at it again for much of the game. He lit into Henry, a freshman, during a timeout, first running up to the guard as he came off the court and tapping him in the stomach while in a fit of rage. It continued during the huddle when he lunged at Henry and had to be settled down by other players.

HELLO OLD FRIEND

Saturday's Minnesota-Michigan State matchup will be the earliest that two Big Ten teams have ever met in the NCAA Tournament. The only time that two Big Ten teams have played before the regional finals was in 1980, when Purdue beat Indiana in the Sweet 16. There hasn't been an all-Big Ten matchup in any round since Michigan State beat Wisconsin in the Final Four in 2000. But it was tough to avoid such a scenario when the league sent a record eight teams to the tournament.

HE SAID IT

''He does so much for this team the way he leads and controls the game. His passing ability and vision in addition to his scoring, he gets everybody on the court open. You've got to be ready for his passes,'' McQuaid said about Winston.

---

AP Sports Writers Dave Campbell and Jenna Fryer contributed to this report.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/MarchMadness and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Brown
5 G
C. Winston
5 G
32.9 Min. Per Game 32.9
18.9 Pts. Per Game 18.9
7.6 Ast. Per Game 7.6
3.1 Reb. Per Game 3.1
39.4 Field Goal % 47.2
44.4 Three Point % 40.4
73.8 Free Throw % 84.7
  Defensive rebound by Matt McQuaid 1.0
  Jayden Hodgson missed 3-pt. jump shot 3.0
+ 1 Xavier Tillman made 2nd of 2 free throws 14.0
+ 1 Xavier Tillman made 1st of 2 free throws 14.0
  Personal foul on Nate Kennell 14.0
+ 2 Luqman Lundy made driving layup 17.0
+ 1 Cassius Winston made 2nd of 2 free throws 32.0
+ 1 Cassius Winston made 1st of 2 free throws 32.0
  Personal foul on Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye 32.0
+ 1 Darrell Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 41.0
  Darrell Brown missed 1st of 2 free throws 41.0
Team Stats
Points 65 76
Field Goals 22-52 (42.3%) 23-54 (42.6%)
3-Pointers 9-21 (42.9%) 5-19 (26.3%)
Free Throws 12-18 (66.7%) 25-26 (96.2%)
Total Rebounds 26 36
Offensive 2 8
Defensive 20 28
Team 4 0
Assists 12 9
Steals 3 3
Blocks 3 5
Turnovers 9 9
Fouls 23 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
10
E. Childs F
19 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
5
C. Winston G
26 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo 15 Bradley 20-15 353065
home team logo 2 Michigan State 29-6 344276
MICHST -17.5, O/U 134
Wells Fargo Arena Des Moines, IA
MICHST -17.5, O/U 134
Wells Fargo Arena Des Moines, IA
Team Stats
away team logo 15 Bradley 20-15 66.6 PPG 36.8 RPG 12.1 APG
home team logo 2 Michigan State 29-6 78.8 PPG 43.7 RPG 18.9 APG
Key Players
10
E. Childs F 12.2 PPG 7.8 RPG 1.0 APG 46.4 FG%
5
C. Winston G 18.9 PPG 3.1 RPG 7.6 APG 47.2 FG%
Top Scorers
10
E. Childs F 19 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
5
C. Winston G 26 PTS 3 REB 4 AST
42.3 FG% 42.6
42.9 3PT FG% 26.3
66.7 FT% 96.2
Bradley
Starters
E. Childs
D. Brown
D. Lautier-Ogunleye
L. Lundy
L. van Bree
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Childs 19 6 1 9/14 1/2 0/2 3 34 0 3 1 1 5
D. Brown 17 0 7 6/14 4/7 1/2 3 38 1 0 2 0 0
D. Lautier-Ogunleye 14 8 2 2/6 2/6 8/10 4 33 0 0 2 1 7
L. Lundy 4 2 0 1/1 0/0 2/2 3 27 1 0 0 0 2
L. van Bree 3 3 0 1/5 1/2 0/0 2 14 0 0 1 0 3
Starters
E. Childs
D. Brown
D. Lautier-Ogunleye
L. Lundy
L. van Bree
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Childs 19 6 1 9/14 1/2 0/2 3 34 0 3 1 1 5
D. Brown 17 0 7 6/14 4/7 1/2 3 38 1 0 2 0 0
D. Lautier-Ogunleye 14 8 2 2/6 2/6 8/10 4 33 0 0 2 1 7
L. Lundy 4 2 0 1/1 0/0 2/2 3 27 1 0 0 0 2
L. van Bree 3 3 0 1/5 1/2 0/0 2 14 0 0 1 0 3
Bench
N. Kennell
J. Henry
K. Bar
J. Hodgson
A. Boya
A. Brummett
P. Hanley
A. Pittman
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Kennell 5 2 2 2/6 1/3 0/0 5 22 1 0 2 0 2
J. Henry 2 0 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 12 0 0 0 0 0
K. Bar 1 1 0 0/2 0/0 1/2 2 16 0 0 1 0 1
J. Hodgson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Boya 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
A. Brummett 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
P. Hanley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Pittman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 65 22 12 22/52 9/21 12/18 23 200 3 3 9 2 20
Michigan State
Starters
C. Winston
X. Tillman
M. McQuaid
A. Henry
K. Goins
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Winston 26 3 4 8/17 2/5 8/8 2 39 0 0 1 0 3
X. Tillman 16 11 1 5/8 0/0 6/6 4 31 1 2 1 2 9
M. McQuaid 10 2 1 4/6 2/4 0/0 3 39 0 0 0 0 2
A. Henry 8 3 1 3/7 0/2 2/2 3 29 0 1 5 1 2
K. Goins 3 9 1 1/10 0/7 1/2 0 38 1 2 0 3 6
Starters
C. Winston
X. Tillman
M. McQuaid
A. Henry
K. Goins
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Winston 26 3 4 8/17 2/5 8/8 2 39 0 0 1 0 3
X. Tillman 16 11 1 5/8 0/0 6/6 4 31 1 2 1 2 9
M. McQuaid 10 2 1 4/6 2/4 0/0 3 39 0 0 0 0 2
A. Henry 8 3 1 3/7 0/2 2/2 3 29 0 1 5 1 2
K. Goins 3 9 1 1/10 0/7 1/2 0 38 1 2 0 3 6
Bench
N. Ward
G. Brown
C. George
F. Loyer
K. Ahrens
B. Burke
J. Langford
J. Hoiberg
B. Washington
T. Kithier
M. Bingham Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Ward 8 5 0 1/4 0/0 6/6 2 10 0 0 2 1 4
G. Brown 3 2 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 2 7 0 0 0 1 1
C. George 2 1 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 2 5 0 0 0 0 1
F. Loyer 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 1 0 0 0 0
K. Ahrens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Burke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Langford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hoiberg - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Washington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Kithier - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bingham Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 76 36 9 23/54 5/19 25/26 19 200 3 5 9 8 28
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores