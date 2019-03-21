Kabengele, Mann lead 4th-seed FSU over hot-shooting Vermont
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) Mfiondu Kabengele had 21 points and 10 rebounds, and Florida State held off a barrage of 3-pointers from 13th-seeded Vermont in a 76-69 victory Thursday in the opening round of the NCAA West Regional.
Terance Mann added 19 points for the fourth-seeded Seminoles (28-7), who were tied with the Catamounts at halftime but pulled away late.
Anthony Lamb had 16 points to lead a balanced, long-range attack for Vermont (27-7), which lost for the first time in seven games. Three Catamounts finished with 15 points.
The America East champions went small - no starter stood over 6-foot-6 - and stayed close by hitting 16 of 32 3-point attempts. The Seminoles countered by wearing out Vermont down low, outscoring the Catamounts 30-14 in the paint.
A dunk by Kabengele gave Florida State a 50-45 lead with nine minutes left, part of a 6-0 run that put the Seminoles ahead for good. Another by the 6-10 sophomore made it 61-53, and the cheers of Vermont fans, who made the four-hour drive south from Burlington, gave way to the tomahawk chop from behind Florida State's bench.
Florida State led by 12 with just over a minute left and withstood a late run by Vermont.
BIG PICTURE
Vermont: Ernie Duncan, Everett Duncan and Robin Duncan became the first trio of brothers to ever play in the same NCAA Tournament game. Ernie, a senior, finished with 15 points. Everett, a junior, had three, and freshman Robin scored one. Vermont officials say the Duncans are just the fifth trio to play on the same Division I men's team
Florida State: The win was the 20th for the Seminoles (20-15) in the NCAA Tournament, where they will be looking to advance the Regional semifinals for a sixth time (1972, 1992, 1993, 2011 and 2018).
UP NEXT
Florida State will play either Murray State or Marquette in the second round on Saturday
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/MarchMadness and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|31.6
|Min. Per Game
|31.6
|11.2
|Pts. Per Game
|11.2
|2.5
|Ast. Per Game
|2.5
|6.4
|Reb. Per Game
|6.4
|51.5
|Field Goal %
|51.1
|36.5
|Three Point %
|41.7
|76.2
|Free Throw %
|79.1
|+ 2
|Ben Shungu made layup
|12.0
|+ 1
|Devin Vassell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|19.0
|+ 1
|Devin Vassell made 1st of 2 free throws
|19.0
|Personal foul on Everett Duncan
|19.0
|+ 3
|Anthony Lamb made 3-pt. jump shot
|28.0
|+ 1
|Trent Forrest made 2nd of 2 free throws
|35.0
|+ 1
|Trent Forrest made 1st of 2 free throws
|35.0
|Personal foul on Anthony Lamb
|35.0
|+ 3
|Ernie Duncan made 3-pt. jump shot
|40.0
|Lost ball turnover on Mfiondu Kabengele, stolen by Ernie Duncan
|42.0
|Defensive rebound by Mfiondu Kabengele
|44.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|69
|76
|Field Goals
|23-53 (43.4%)
|21-55 (38.2%)
|3-Pointers
|16-32 (50.0%)
|3-12 (25.0%)
|Free Throws
|7-13 (53.8%)
|31-37 (83.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|39
|Offensive
|4
|9
|Defensive
|26
|27
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|9
|6
|Steals
|2
|9
|Blocks
|3
|4
|Turnovers
|16
|7
|Fouls
|27
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|13 Vermont 27-7
|73.9 PPG
|37.8 RPG
|11.8 APG
|4 Florida State 28-7
|74.9 PPG
|40.1 RPG
|12.9 APG
|Key Players
|
3
|A. Lamb F
|21.4 PPG
|7.8 RPG
|2.2 APG
|52.1 FG%
|
25
|M. Kabengele F
|12.9 PPG
|5.7 RPG
|0.3 APG
|49.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Lamb F
|16 PTS
|8 REB
|3 AST
|M. Kabengele F
|21 PTS
|10 REB
|0 AST
|
|43.4
|FG%
|38.2
|
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|25.0
|
|
|53.8
|FT%
|83.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Lamb
|16
|8
|3
|4/13
|3/10
|5/8
|4
|38
|0
|2
|2
|3
|5
|Er. Duncan
|15
|2
|0
|5/8
|5/6
|0/0
|4
|30
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|B. Shungu
|15
|3
|2
|6/8
|3/3
|0/0
|4
|23
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|S. Smith
|15
|6
|1
|6/14
|3/5
|0/1
|5
|37
|1
|0
|5
|0
|6
|S. Dingba
|1
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|12
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Lamb
|16
|8
|3
|4/13
|3/10
|5/8
|4
|38
|0
|2
|2
|3
|5
|Er. Duncan
|15
|2
|0
|5/8
|5/6
|0/0
|4
|30
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|B. Shungu
|15
|3
|2
|6/8
|3/3
|0/0
|4
|23
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|S. Smith
|15
|6
|1
|6/14
|3/5
|0/1
|5
|37
|1
|0
|5
|0
|6
|S. Dingba
|1
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|12
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Ev. Duncan
|3
|6
|1
|1/5
|1/4
|0/0
|3
|23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|I. Moll
|3
|2
|0
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|19
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|R. Duncan
|1
|2
|2
|0/2
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|16
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|R. Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Speidel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Kpedi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Nash
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Patella
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Garrison
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lorenzo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|69
|30
|9
|23/53
|16/32
|7/13
|27
|199
|2
|3
|16
|4
|26
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Mann
|19
|8
|1
|6/8
|0/1
|7/8
|3
|31
|1
|1
|0
|1
|7
|T. Forrest
|8
|3
|1
|1/6
|0/0
|6/6
|1
|32
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|R. Gray
|8
|3
|1
|2/9
|0/1
|4/5
|3
|22
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|C. Koumadje
|6
|3
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|M. Walker
|5
|1
|2
|2/6
|1/2
|0/0
|4
|25
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Mann
|19
|8
|1
|6/8
|0/1
|7/8
|3
|31
|1
|1
|0
|1
|7
|T. Forrest
|8
|3
|1
|1/6
|0/0
|6/6
|1
|32
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|R. Gray
|8
|3
|1
|2/9
|0/1
|4/5
|3
|22
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|C. Koumadje
|6
|3
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|M. Walker
|5
|1
|2
|2/6
|1/2
|0/0
|4
|25
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Kabengele
|21
|10
|0
|6/13
|0/1
|9/12
|3
|29
|1
|1
|3
|4
|6
|D. Nichols
|7
|3
|1
|2/5
|2/4
|1/2
|3
|14
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|D. Vassell
|2
|4
|0
|0/4
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|24
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|P. Savoy
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Polite
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|P. Cofer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Light
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Miles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lindner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Prieto
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Wilkes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Osborne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Hands
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|76
|36
|6
|21/55
|3/12
|31/37
|18
|200
|9
|4
|7
|9
|27
