Kabengele, Mann lead 4th-seed FSU over hot-shooting Vermont

  • Mar 21, 2019

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) Mfiondu Kabengele had 21 points and 10 rebounds, and Florida State held off a barrage of 3-pointers from 13th-seeded Vermont in a 76-69 victory Thursday in the opening round of the NCAA West Regional.

Terance Mann added 19 points for the fourth-seeded Seminoles (28-7), who were tied with the Catamounts at halftime but pulled away late.

Anthony Lamb had 16 points to lead a balanced, long-range attack for Vermont (27-7), which lost for the first time in seven games. Three Catamounts finished with 15 points.

The America East champions went small - no starter stood over 6-foot-6 - and stayed close by hitting 16 of 32 3-point attempts. The Seminoles countered by wearing out Vermont down low, outscoring the Catamounts 30-14 in the paint.

A dunk by Kabengele gave Florida State a 50-45 lead with nine minutes left, part of a 6-0 run that put the Seminoles ahead for good. Another by the 6-10 sophomore made it 61-53, and the cheers of Vermont fans, who made the four-hour drive south from Burlington, gave way to the tomahawk chop from behind Florida State's bench.

Florida State led by 12 with just over a minute left and withstood a late run by Vermont.

BIG PICTURE

Vermont: Ernie Duncan, Everett Duncan and Robin Duncan became the first trio of brothers to ever play in the same NCAA Tournament game. Ernie, a senior, finished with 15 points. Everett, a junior, had three, and freshman Robin scored one. Vermont officials say the Duncans are just the fifth trio to play on the same Division I men's team

Florida State: The win was the 20th for the Seminoles (20-15) in the NCAA Tournament, where they will be looking to advance the Regional semifinals for a sixth time (1972, 1992, 1993, 2011 and 2018).

UP NEXT

Florida State will play either Murray State or Marquette in the second round on Saturday

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/MarchMadness and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
A. Lamb
3 F
T. Mann
14 G
31.6 Min. Per Game 31.6
11.2 Pts. Per Game 11.2
2.5 Ast. Per Game 2.5
6.4 Reb. Per Game 6.4
51.5 Field Goal % 51.1
36.5 Three Point % 41.7
76.2 Free Throw % 79.1
+ 2 Ben Shungu made layup 12.0
+ 1 Devin Vassell made 2nd of 2 free throws 19.0
+ 1 Devin Vassell made 1st of 2 free throws 19.0
  Personal foul on Everett Duncan 19.0
+ 3 Anthony Lamb made 3-pt. jump shot 28.0
+ 1 Trent Forrest made 2nd of 2 free throws 35.0
+ 1 Trent Forrest made 1st of 2 free throws 35.0
  Personal foul on Anthony Lamb 35.0
+ 3 Ernie Duncan made 3-pt. jump shot 40.0
  Lost ball turnover on Mfiondu Kabengele, stolen by Ernie Duncan 42.0
  Defensive rebound by Mfiondu Kabengele 44.0
away team logo
3
A. Lamb F
16 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
25
M. Kabengele F
21 PTS, 10 REB
12T
away team logo 13 Vermont 27-7 274269
home team logo 4 Florida State 28-7 274976
XL Center Hartford, CT
Vermont
Starters
A. Lamb
Er. Duncan
B. Shungu
S. Smith
S. Dingba
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Lamb 16 8 3 4/13 3/10 5/8 4 38 0 2 2 3 5
Er. Duncan 15 2 0 5/8 5/6 0/0 4 30 1 0 3 0 2
B. Shungu 15 3 2 6/8 3/3 0/0 4 23 0 0 3 0 3
S. Smith 15 6 1 6/14 3/5 0/1 5 37 1 0 5 0 6
S. Dingba 1 1 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 4 12 0 1 1 0 1
Bench
Ev. Duncan
I. Moll
R. Duncan
R. Davis
J. Speidel
R. Kpedi
S. Nash
B. Patella
K. Garrison
J. Lorenzo
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Ev. Duncan 3 6 1 1/5 1/4 0/0 3 23 0 0 0 0 6
I. Moll 3 2 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 19 0 0 1 0 2
R. Duncan 1 2 2 0/2 0/1 1/2 1 16 0 0 1 1 1
R. Davis 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Speidel - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Kpedi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Nash - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Patella - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Garrison - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lorenzo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 69 30 9 23/53 16/32 7/13 27 199 2 3 16 4 26
Florida State
Starters
T. Mann
T. Forrest
R. Gray
C. Koumadje
M. Walker
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Mann 19 8 1 6/8 0/1 7/8 3 31 1 1 0 1 7
T. Forrest 8 3 1 1/6 0/0 6/6 1 32 1 1 2 1 2
R. Gray 8 3 1 2/9 0/1 4/5 3 22 2 1 1 2 1
C. Koumadje 6 3 0 2/3 0/0 2/2 0 11 1 0 0 0 3
M. Walker 5 1 2 2/6 1/2 0/0 4 25 1 0 1 0 1
Bench
M. Kabengele
D. Nichols
D. Vassell
P. Savoy
A. Polite
P. Cofer
T. Light
W. Miles
J. Lindner
H. Prieto
W. Wilkes
M. Osborne
T. Hands
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Kabengele 21 10 0 6/13 0/1 9/12 3 29 1 1 3 4 6
D. Nichols 7 3 1 2/5 2/4 1/2 3 14 1 0 0 1 2
D. Vassell 2 4 0 0/4 0/2 2/2 0 24 1 0 0 0 4
P. Savoy 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
A. Polite 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 0 1
P. Cofer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Light - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Miles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lindner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Prieto - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Wilkes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Osborne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hands - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 76 36 6 21/55 3/12 31/37 18 200 9 4 7 9 27
NCAA BB Scores