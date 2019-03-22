LIB
Liberty upsets Mississippi St. 80-76 for 1st tourney win

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) Caleb Homesley scored 22 of his 30 points in the second half and Lovell Cabbil hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:16 to play to send 12th-seeded Liberty to its first NCAA Tournament win in school history, 80-76 over fifth-seeded Mississippi State on Friday night.

The Flames (29-6) were making their fourth tournament trip in school history, but lost twice as a No. 16 seed and once in the play-in game. This year's team had more respect, a higher seeding and capitalized on the opportunity.

Homesley helped rally Liberty from a 10-point deficit in the second half by scoring 14 points in a span of less than five minutes. Cabbil then hit from long range to make it 72-70 and celebrated with an enthusiastic fan section that made the cross-country trip from Virginia for the game.

Liberty did the rest at the foul line to spoil the first tournament trip for Mississippi State (23-11) in a decade.

The Flames advanced to the second round of the East Region to play the winner of the game between Saint Louis and Virginia Tech.

Quinndary Weatherspoon scored 27 points to lead the Bulldogs and Reggie Perry added 21.

Cabbil finished with 18 points and Myo Baxter-Bell added 13.

Mississippi State appeared poised to take control when Peters started a 10-0 run with a 3-pointer and ended it with a layup that made it 63-53 midway through the second half.

The Bulldogs had used their superior size to control the paint on both ends and had broken open a tight game before the Flames responded. Homesley was fouled on a 3-pointer and made all three foul shots. He then hit two from long range to cut it to 67-64.

Homesley also hit a backdoor dunk on a feed from Cabbil to make it a one-point game before hitting a long 3-pointer late in the shoot clock to put Liberty back on top 69-67 with 2:34 to play.

After three free throws from the Bulldogs, Cabbil's 3 provided the final lead change of the night.

BIG PICTURE

Liberty: The Flames showed early that they were poised to match up with a Power 5 team. They made seven 3-pointers in the first half and led by four points before Mississippi State scored the final six to lead 37-35 at the break.

Mississippi State: Coach Ben Howland's first recruiting class for the Bulldogs finished on a down note but had an impressive run building the program. Mississippi State went to the semifinals of the NIT last year and made the tournament for the first time since 2009 this year.

UP NEXT

Liberty advances to play the winner of the game between Virginia Tech and Saint Louis.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/MarchMadness and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
L. Cabbil Jr.
3 G
Q. Weatherspoon
11 G
34.0 Min. Per Game 34.0
18.2 Pts. Per Game 18.2
2.8 Ast. Per Game 2.8
4.7 Reb. Per Game 4.7
49.4 Field Goal % 50.8
45.6 Three Point % 39.6
86.1 Free Throw % 80.9
  Defensive rebound by Liberty 0.0
  Quinndary Weatherspoon missed 3-pt. jump shot 0.0
+ 1 Myo Baxter-Bell made 2nd of 2 free throws 3.0
+ 1 Myo Baxter-Bell made 1st of 2 free throws 3.0
  Personal foul on Reggie Perry 3.0
+ 2 Robert Woodard II made tip-in 4.0
  Offensive rebound by Robert Woodard II 4.0
  Lamar Peters missed layup 6.0
+ 1 Lovell Cabbil Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 10.0
+ 1 Lovell Cabbil Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 10.0
  Personal foul on Tyson Carter 9.0
Team Stats
Points 80 76
Field Goals 24-52 (46.2%) 25-52 (48.1%)
3-Pointers 12-25 (48.0%) 8-22 (36.4%)
Free Throws 20-25 (80.0%) 18-23 (78.3%)
Total Rebounds 28 32
Offensive 4 8
Defensive 19 24
Team 5 0
Assists 16 11
Steals 4 7
Blocks 1 8
Turnovers 10 11
Fouls 15 22
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
C. Homesley G
30 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
11
Q. Weatherspoon G
27 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo 12 Liberty 29-6 354580
home team logo 5 Miss. State 23-11 373976
SAP Center at San Jose San Jose, CA
Liberty
Starters
C. Homesley
L. Cabbil Jr.
S. James
G. Pacheco-Ortiz
E. Cuffee
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Homesley 30 4 1 10/16 5/11 5/6 1 33 1 0 2 0 4
L. Cabbil Jr. 18 2 5 4/7 3/4 7/8 3 30 2 0 1 0 2
S. James 6 6 0 3/7 0/0 0/1 1 23 0 0 4 2 4
G. Pacheco-Ortiz 3 1 2 1/5 1/2 0/0 3 34 1 0 1 1 0
E. Cuffee 3 3 2 1/5 1/4 0/0 5 34 0 1 1 0 3
Bench
M. Baxter-Bell
K. Gumbs
D. McGhee
Z. Farquhar
K. McDowell
B. Newton
T. Dean
B. Preston
J. Price
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Baxter-Bell 13 4 4 3/8 0/1 7/8 1 18 0 0 0 1 3
K. Gumbs 6 1 2 2/3 2/2 0/0 1 16 0 0 1 0 1
D. McGhee 1 2 0 0/1 0/1 1/2 0 12 0 0 0 0 2
Z. Farquhar - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. McDowell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Newton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Dean - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Preston - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Price - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 80 23 16 24/52 12/25 20/25 15 200 4 1 10 4 19
Miss. State
Starters
Q. Weatherspoon
L. Peters
T. Carter
R. Perry
A. Ado
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Q. Weatherspoon 27 3 3 6/12 2/6 13/16 4 36 2 1 2 0 3
L. Peters 21 1 5 8/14 4/8 1/2 4 34 0 0 4 0 1
T. Carter 5 1 1 2/5 1/4 0/0 3 35 1 0 1 0 1
R. Perry 5 10 1 2/7 0/0 1/2 3 26 2 1 0 2 8
A. Ado 0 4 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 3 19 1 3 0 0 4
Bench
R. Woodard II
A. Holman
K. Feazell
J. Tshisumpa
E. Datcher
T. Clayton
T. Gray
M. Storm
N. Weatherspoon
P. Oduro
A. Junkin
D. Stewart
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Woodard II 13 7 1 5/7 0/1 3/3 3 26 0 0 1 4 3
A. Holman 5 6 0 2/6 1/3 0/0 2 21 1 3 3 2 4
K. Feazell 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
J. Tshisumpa - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Datcher - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Clayton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Gray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Storm - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Weatherspoon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Oduro - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Junkin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Stewart - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 76 32 11 25/52 8/22 18/23 22 200 7 8 11 8 24
NCAA BB Scores